Mid-lawsuit against former Princeton colleagues, Alejandro Zaera‐Polo declares that “from now on white males answer back”

Universities have become key tools for advancement of the woke agenda, harassment for conservative values, forced vaxxes…. Colleges and universities are no longer focused on career preparation — but on indoctrinating our young people in socialism and the woke agenda. I know: I was a university professor who abandoned ship after years of fighting this wave they labeled “tolerance”. I know first hand — it’s anything but!!!
Lowering standards for entry, changing grading standards, admissions based on color, equity classes mandatory for graduation. The dumbing down of the American education system.
Affirmative action has lost its value- even playing field- equality is under the law not your everyday walk around life- IQ alone - you’re not equal
