Virginia Beach, VA

Longtime educator takes helm of Virginia Beach School Board; vice chair also elected

By Kelsey Kendall, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
During Virginia Beach School Board's first meeting of 2023, a new chair and vice chair were elected. This photo is from a meeting held in December 2021. Mike Caudill / The/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Longtime educator Trenace Riggs took the helm of the Virginia Beach School Board on Tuesday night during the board’s first meeting of 2023.

Riggs, who first came on the board in 2017, was elected to the position after Board Member Carolyn Weems announced that she was taking her name out of the running and offered her support for Riggs. Weems was elected vice chair.

Eight board members, including Riggs, voted in support of her taking the chair position. Board members Victoria Manning, Kathleen Brown and Michael Callan abstained.

Weems said she was taking herself out of the running for chair because her “plate is full,” though she and Riggs had expressed interest in the position in December.

Riggs nominated Weems for vice chair, which received full support from the board.

“We have basically the same goals and want to see the same positive movement forward where the entire board works together for the good of the students, the employees and our community,” Riggs said.

Weems added that her hopes for the new year were to see the board put the past behind them.

“We have not always been at our best these last few years, and every single one of us that sat here shares the blame for that,” Weems said. “We can do better.”

Tuesday’s meeting was the first for four of the 11 board members. Brown, Callan and Staci Martin were sworn in during the last meeting in December. Board Member David Culpepper, unable to attend the ceremony, was sworn in later.

Kelsey Kendall, kelsey.kendall@virginiamedia.com

Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
