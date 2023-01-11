Read full article on original website
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
See Highland-Pierron Fire Department Rock Out to 'Your Love' by The Outfield on TikTok When They Aren't Hosing FiresZack LoveHighland, IL
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
Two women continue searching for solutions after mass drug overdose event
Nearly a year has passed since numerous people overdosed on drugs in the Central West End.
One suspect charged, 4 in custody after violent home invasion in O’Fallon
After a violent home invasion early Friday morning, five people have been taken into custody. One of them is facing multiple charges. One suspect charged, 4 in custody after violent home …. After a violent home invasion early Friday morning, five people have been taken into custody. One of them...
Robber sprayed drive-thru McDonald's cashiers with pepper spray, police say
ST. LOUIS — Detectives in St. Louis are searching for a pepper spray-wielding suspect who reportedly robbed three local McDonald's restaurants. According to police, the man targeted the following three McDonald's locations in St. Louis:. 4006 Lindell Boulevard on Nov. 29, 2022. 1420 Hampton Avenue on Dec. 27, 2022.
St. Louis Drug Dealers Kept Using Same Phone Number After Police Busts
The first of seven people charged was sentenced today
Man accused in December Paris Road gas station shooting arrested in St. Louis
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man who was charged in relation to a December shooting at a gas station on Paris Road in Columbia has been arrested in St. Louis, the Columbia Police Department tweeted on Friday. Terrance A. Johnson Jr., 27, is charged with first-degree assault, armed-criminal action and shooting a gun at a motor vehicle/person. The post Man accused in December Paris Road gas station shooting arrested in St. Louis appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Woman found dead in running vehicle Friday night in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the homicide of a woman Friday night. Police identified her Saturday morning as 27-year-old Tamera Plummer of St. Louis. Police responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a call for help in the 4200 block of N. 21st Street....
Police investigating a home invasion in O’Fallon, Mo
The police have just informed us about a home invasion in O'Fallon, Missouri.
Warrant issued for suspect in double shooting outside hotel in Washington, Missouri
WASHINGTON, Mo. – The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued a warrant Friday for 61-year-old Powell Trout in the double shooting outside a hotel in Washington, Missouri. The Washington Police Department received numerous calls at 6:42 p.m. Wednesday from witnesses who said there had been a shooting in...
So St. Louis: Making My Lunch While Watching a Drug Bust
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
Armed robbers steal from St. Louis veterinary clinic
A group of armed robbers stole medication and money from a St. Louis veterinary clinic Tuesday evening.
Police looking for wanted suspect, ask for public’s help
Deputies in Franklin County searched for a known felon on Friday and asked the public to help them find Timothy Kalter.
Police: Woman planned on shooting up social security office
One person is in custody after a shooting Friday morning involving officers in St. Louis.
‘18 gunshot wounds:’ Autopsy reveals St. Louis city police shot teen 18 times
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 has become the first to obtain the autopsy report of the St. Louis City teen shot and killed by police in September. According to the report, the medical examiner discovered 18 gunshot wounds in the body of 16-year-old Darryl Ross. “The autopsy spells...
St. Louis jury acquits Dellwood man claiming self-defense in 2017 homicide
ST. LOUIS — A Dellwood man was acquitted Thursday in a September 2017 homicide that happened in St. Louis’ Wells Goodfellow neighborhood. According to a press release from 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri in St. Louis, jurors found 26-year-old Larron Hamilton not guilty of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the killing of Andre Crawford. Circuit Judge Annette Llewellyn presided over the four-day trial.
Woman found shot dead in running vehicle in Hyde Park neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A woman was found dead in a running vehicle Friday night in the Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The woman, between 40 and 50 years of age, was found not conscious or breathing in a running vehicle in the 4200 block of North 21st Street around 8:20 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
St. Louis Woman Gets 3 Years for Hitting SLU Student with Stolen SUV
Aldina Sakanovic, 25, was fleeing police when she collided with the undergrad
St. Louis Teen Found Guilty of Double Homicide
Prishun McClain was already found guilty in November of a different murder
Door Dash driver shot after crash in north St. Louis
One man is behind bars after he shot a Door Dash driver who accidentally backed into his vehicle Wednesday evening in St. Louis, police say.
Man convicted in fatal 2020 shooting of man in downtown Alton
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A man has been convicted in the fatal shooting of a man in downtown Alton in 2020. After a bench trial, Circuit Judge Kyle Napp found Charlton K. Merchant guilty Thursday of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Merchant fatally shot...
St. Louis man caught with illegal Glock handguns and drugs
After being captured with two illegally modified, fully automatic Glock handguns and what are believed to be drugs, a guy from St. Louis, Missouri, has been charged with a federal firearms violation.
