Saint Louis, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man accused in December Paris Road gas station shooting arrested in St. Louis

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man who was charged in relation to a December shooting at a gas station on Paris Road in Columbia has been arrested in St. Louis, the Columbia Police Department tweeted on Friday. Terrance A. Johnson Jr., 27, is charged with first-degree assault, armed-criminal action and shooting a gun at a motor vehicle/person.
COLUMBIA, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis jury acquits Dellwood man claiming self-defense in 2017 homicide

ST. LOUIS — A Dellwood man was acquitted Thursday in a September 2017 homicide that happened in St. Louis' Wells Goodfellow neighborhood. According to a press release from 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri in St. Louis, jurors found 26-year-old Larron Hamilton not guilty of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the killing of Andre Crawford. Circuit Judge Annette Llewellyn presided over the four-day trial.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Woman found shot dead in running vehicle in Hyde Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A woman was found dead in a running vehicle Friday night in the Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The woman, between 40 and 50 years of age, was found not conscious or breathing in a running vehicle in the 4200 block of North 21st Street around 8:20 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
St. Louis local news

