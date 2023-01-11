Read full article on original website
flip
3d ago
yes soda and sugar is not good for you but I I like one can a week I drink water mostly. no tea no coffee no hot chocolate I don't eat cakes pies candy nvr liked it Iliked beef jerky and nuts still do no salt crackers
Reply
2
Related
msn.com
Sierra Mist Is Discontinued. Meet Pepsi's New Soda to Take on Sprite
(Bloomberg) -- PepsiCo Inc. has discontinued its 24-year-old brand Sierra Mist and is rolling out a new lemon-lime soda, Starry, the company’s latest effort to compete with Coca-Cola Co.’s popular Sprite soft drink. Most Read from Bloomberg. Starry will be available nationwide this week. It will be up...
Coca-Cola and Pepsi Face an Unlikely New Rival With a Unique New Drink
The beverage wars have become even more complicated and that means a lot of new choices for consumers.
I've worked at Aldi for 4 years. Here are 10 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the chain for four years, I buy Specially Selected pita chips, Winking Owl wine, and Barissimo's iced coffee and creamers.
IHOP Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Combo From the '80s In Honor of Its 65th Anniversary
This blast from the past will only be available for a limited time.
From Cocaine to Corn Syrup: The Story of Coca Cola
Coca-Cola is a world-famous carbonated soft drink that is produced and sold by the Coca-Cola Company. The drink was created in 1886 by John Pemberton, a pharmacist in Atlanta, Georgia. Pemberton was trying to create a new kind of tonic that would be sold as a patent medicine. He mixed together a variety of ingredients, including coca leaves, caffeine, and sugar, and called the drink Coca-Cola.
skinnytaste.com
Perfect Air Fryer Shrimp
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. When I want to whip up a quick dinner on busy weeknights, I love making this easy Air Fryer Shrimp that comes out perfectly every time. Perfect Air Fryer Shrimp. Shrimp is one of my go-to’s for a quick weeknight...
msn.com
Crock-Pot Root Beer Moonshine + Video
If you like root beer you are going LOVE this alcoholic adult beverage recipe for Crock-Pot Root Beer Moonshine! Everclear grain alcohol or vodka is sweetened and flavored with root beer extract for this perfect sipping flavored “moonshine” recipe!. Slow Cooker Root Beer Moonshine. This is the first...
Man Perfectly Nails Why There's Nothing Better Than a Cup of Coffee
We're right there with him on this.
Dash’s Mini Waffle Makers and Appliances Are On Sale — Starting at $16
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If you have a small kitchen, you may have to make hard decisions about which appliances stay and which have to go. Dash understands that, which is why the brand excels at making miniature, inexpensive versions of appliances you might otherwise have a hard time justifying buying. The brand’s already affordable kitchen appliances are up to 33% off on Amazon, with discounts on egg cookers, electric griddles, and of course, waffle makers. Dash is particularly popular for its waffle makers, including among members...
How to Make Chicken Wings in the Oven (That Taste Like They’re Fried)
Cooking chicken wings in the oven *sounds* like a great idea, but the final result can be lackluster. Here's how to make them taste like they're fried with one ingredient you probably already have on hand.
princesspinkygirl.com
Air fryer Pizza Rolls
Homemade Air Fryer Pizza Rolls are the perfect appetizer or afternoon snack, simply made crispy in minutes using minimal ingredients. Pizza roll ups are so easy to prepare with layers of sauce, pepperoni, and cheese tightly rolled in taco size tortillas. Homemade Air Fryer Pizza Rolls. Our Air Fryer Pizza...
CNET
Stock Your Fridge and Receive a Free New Year Bundle From ButcherBox
Grocery delivery boxes have grown ever-more popular over the last few years. And why wouldn't they? The convenience alone is worth every penny. You can save precious time, money and gas just by ordering food online. It's an added bonus when you know where you food is coming from and what's in it. Luckily with ButcherBox you can get all those benefits and more.
Comments / 7