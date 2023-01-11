Read full article on original website
Wyoming High School Activities Association Commissioner Ron Laird to Retire in June
The Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA) will have a new leader on July 1, 2023. Commissioner Ron Laird announced his retirement through a press release from the WHSAA on Thursday. Laird has been the Association's Commissioner since 2004. Prior to that, he served as a teacher, coach, and administrator in Powell, WY.
Cody Athletics Weekend Schedule: January 13th and 14th
Tonight’s Cody vs. Natrona Basketball games have been cancelled due to road closures. Again, tonight’s double header between Cody basketball and Natrona County has been cancelled. Prior to the contests I caught up with Jessa Lynn and Robby Porter for a little insight and those interviews are still...
Cody’s Jessa Lynn signs with Casper College for Soccer
Jessa Lynn has officially committed to Casper College to continue her athletic and academic career. It was announced earlier this week that Jessa has committed to continuing her soccer career at the next level. Jessa has played an integral role for both the Filly Basketball and Soccer teams over the...
BREAKING: Cody Vs. Natrona Basketball Games Cancelled
Tonight’s Cody vs. Natrona Basketball games have been cancelled due to road closures. Again, tonight’s double header between Cody basketball and Natrona County has been cancelled. The games were originally scheduled to be played at 6 and 7:30 tonight. Earlier today, Cody High School sent out a memo...
Cody Flights in Flux After FAA Computer Outage Grounds Planes
Anyone flying out of Yellowstone Regional Airport is encouraged to proceed with “business as usual,” although there is no official word if flights will take off on schedule or be rescheduled. The Federal Aviation Administration experienced a “computer outage” with its Notice to Air Missions System on the...
Testimony: Alleged Dealer Admitted Selling Fentanyl-Laced Drugs That Killed Wyoming Man
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Greybull man accused of being an overdose victim’s drug dealer was transferred Wednesday to a higher court for felony-level prosecution. Anthony Micheal Fuentes’ various admissions of selling fentanyl, coupled with other evidence, gave Basin Circuit Court Judge Ed Luhm...
Alleged Fentanyl Dealer From Greybull Charged With Delivery In Cody Man’s Overdose Death
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A suspected fentanyl dealer from Greybull is now implicated in the overdose death of a 25-year-old Cody man. Anthony Micheal Fuentes is charged with delivering fentanyl, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and $25,000 in fines. The charge includes a reported drug delivery from Jan. 2, hours before Jordan Jackson died unexpectedly at his home in Cody.
