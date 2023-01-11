Read full article on original website
Dan’s Daily: Torts Doesn’t ‘Give a Flying (Crap),’ Penguins Trade Chip
There isn’t a more entertaining figure in hockey right now. Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella doesn’t care what you think of him and had a colorful way of saying it. The Pittsburgh Penguins might have a trade chip, but the Winnipeg Jets squashed the Penguins Friday night. The Canucks’ drama keeps going as Jim Rutherford opened an investigation after an accusation that Tanner Pearson’s hand injury was mismanaged. The Colorado Avalanche are trying to find their heart, and the New York Islanders are coming to a crossroads with the NHL trade market.
5-Minute Penguins Postgame: Slow Puck Movement, Missing Too Much Loss to WPG
The Pittsburgh Penguins lacked puck movement and speed out of their own zone. The forwards didn’t do enough to come back and help out. And the Penguins lost to the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 at PPG Paints Arena. P.O Joseph and Kasperi Kapanen dissected what their respective groups didn’t do...
Breaking: Pettersson Out (Illness), Friedman in Penguins Lineup
The Pittsburgh Penguins defense pairs got a little shuffle Friday when they hosted the Winnipeg Jets, and recalled Mark Friedman was in the lineup. The Penguins announced defenseman Marcus Pettersson was out due to illness. Friedman was recalled Friday afternoon, two days after being sent back to the WBS Penguins....
Dan’s Daily: When Does Canucks’ Fire Sale Begin? Looking at Penguins Needs
When will the Vancouver Canucks’ fire sale begin? We looked at available options on the NHL trade block for the Pittsburgh Penguins. The St. Louis Blues are trying to avoid a sell-off, while it seems the Jakob Chychrun deal could happen sooner than later. The San Jose Sharks are taking a look at the New York Islanders. On the ice, the Philadelphia Flyers did the Penguins a solid. Montreal looks at P.K. Subban’s legacy and the Colorado Avalanche are getting frustrated.
Dan’s Daily: Messy Canucks Drama, Penguins Rehabbing
The Patrick Kane sweepstakes have not yet begun, but perhaps John Klingberg is about to hit the NHL trade rumors. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ defense might be more nicked up. Tristan Jarry is rehabbing, but it didn’t appear very aggressive. The Vancouver Canucks cannot avoid drama. One player accused the team of mishandling Tanner Pearson’s injury, swirling trade rumors, and now a report that the team might shove aside Bruce Boudreau for Rick Tocchet.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
DraftKings Ohio Promo: Bet $5 on NBA, NHL, NCAABB, Get $200 in Bonus Bets (Wed.)
Friday night brings a busy NBA schedule, and the NFL Wild Card round gets underway this weekend. Along the way, locking in with the latest DraftKings Ohio promo code that unleashes $200 in bonus bets will provide one of the top ways for new players to get involved. This DraftKings...
Penguins Pregame: Pettersson Out Again; DeSmith Starts
RALEIGH, N.C. — Defenseman Marcus Pettersson, who sat out the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 4-1 loss to Winnipeg Friday night at PPG Paints Arena because of illness, did not travel here with the team. That means he will miss his second game in a row when the Penguins face Carolina...
New NFL playoff overtime rules allow both teams a chance to score
NFL owners approved new overtime rules in March largely in reaction to public outcry after the Chiefs beat the Bills in overtime last season.
Tristan Jarry Works Out On Ice Again, Gingerly
Injured Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry was back on the ice at PPG Paints Arena this morning. He worked out under the direction of goaltending coach Andy Chiodo for about a half-hour. Jarry has not played since leaving the Winter Classic in Boston Jan. 2 late in the first period...
Penguins Recall Mark Friedman (Again)
Two days after demoting defenseman Mark Friedman to the WBS Penguins and one day after recalling Tayor Fedun from WBS, the Pittsburgh Penguins recalled Friedman Friday afternoon. Right-side Defensemen Kris Letang and Jeff Petry remain out of the lineup. Letang has a lower-body injury and is with family in Montreal...
Penguins vs. Hurricanes, Game 42: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins need a victory. The Carolina Hurricanes look like they need, well, a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Penguins, coming off a 4-1 loss at home to Winnipeg Friday night, are trying to claw back into the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference playoff races, while Carolina is attempting to pull out of a skid that had swollen to 0-3-1 before the Hurricanes’ 6-2 victory at Columbus Thursday.
