ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Torts Doesn’t ‘Give a Flying (Crap),’ Penguins Trade Chip

There isn’t a more entertaining figure in hockey right now. Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella doesn’t care what you think of him and had a colorful way of saying it. The Pittsburgh Penguins might have a trade chip, but the Winnipeg Jets squashed the Penguins Friday night. The Canucks’ drama keeps going as Jim Rutherford opened an investigation after an accusation that Tanner Pearson’s hand injury was mismanaged. The Colorado Avalanche are trying to find their heart, and the New York Islanders are coming to a crossroads with the NHL trade market.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: When Does Canucks’ Fire Sale Begin? Looking at Penguins Needs

When will the Vancouver Canucks’ fire sale begin? We looked at available options on the NHL trade block for the Pittsburgh Penguins. The St. Louis Blues are trying to avoid a sell-off, while it seems the Jakob Chychrun deal could happen sooner than later. The San Jose Sharks are taking a look at the New York Islanders. On the ice, the Philadelphia Flyers did the Penguins a solid. Montreal looks at P.K. Subban’s legacy and the Colorado Avalanche are getting frustrated.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Messy Canucks Drama, Penguins Rehabbing

The Patrick Kane sweepstakes have not yet begun, but perhaps John Klingberg is about to hit the NHL trade rumors. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ defense might be more nicked up. Tristan Jarry is rehabbing, but it didn’t appear very aggressive. The Vancouver Canucks cannot avoid drama. One player accused the team of mishandling Tanner Pearson’s injury, swirling trade rumors, and now a report that the team might shove aside Bruce Boudreau for Rick Tocchet.
PITTSBURGH, PA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Pgh Hockey Now

Tristan Jarry Works Out On Ice Again, Gingerly

Injured Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry was back on the ice at PPG Paints Arena this morning. He worked out under the direction of goaltending coach Andy Chiodo for about a half-hour. Jarry has not played since leaving the Winter Classic in Boston Jan. 2 late in the first period...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Recall Mark Friedman (Again)

Two days after demoting defenseman Mark Friedman to the WBS Penguins and one day after recalling Tayor Fedun from WBS, the Pittsburgh Penguins recalled Friedman Friday afternoon. Right-side Defensemen Kris Letang and Jeff Petry remain out of the lineup. Letang has a lower-body injury and is with family in Montreal...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins vs. Hurricanes, Game 42: Lines, Notes & How to Watch

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins need a victory. The Carolina Hurricanes look like they need, well, a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Penguins, coming off a 4-1 loss at home to Winnipeg Friday night, are trying to claw back into the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference playoff races, while Carolina is attempting to pull out of a skid that had swollen to 0-3-1 before the Hurricanes’ 6-2 victory at Columbus Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

 http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy