Stevens Point, WI

January shows at UW-Stevens Point’s planetarium

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
UW-Stevens Point will host planetarium shows on Sundays in January, offering a closer look at the universe around us. Photo courtesy UW-Stevens Point.

STEVENS POINT – Start the new year with a closer look at the widening universe at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Allen F. Blocher Planetarium.

Planetarium shows are offered at 2 p.m. Sundays. The educational shows are free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated. Shows in January include:

  • Jan. 15 – “From Earth to the Universe” – Learn about the journey of discovery, from the ancient Greeks to today’s telescopes.
  • Jan. 22 – “Phantom of the Universe: The Search for Dark Matter” – Discover dark matter and how scientists detect it.
  • Jan. 29 – “Out There: The Quest for Extrasolar Worlds” – Explore the stars and planets of the diverse universe.

Planetarium seating is first come, first served for up to 55 people. Groups of eight or more can schedule a special showing of any planetarium program by calling 715-346-2208 or completing an online request form. There is a cost of $35 per group for these presentations.

The Arthur J. Pejsa Observatory telescope is open for free, public viewings from 8:30-10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday evenings. Viewings will be held only if the skies are clear and the temperature is above 10 degrees Fahrenheit.

The planetarium and observatory are on the second and fourth floor of the UW-Stevens Point Science Building, 2001 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot D behind the building and is free in all university lots after 7 p.m. and on weekends.

Learn more at www3.uwsp.edu/physastr/plan_obs.

WausauPilot

Wausau Council approves request to hold COW meeting on homelessness

After a contentious discussion on Tuesday, the Wausau City Council approved a request by two alders to hold a meeting on the way the city responds to homelessness. Advocates are asking Wausau to create a new department of social development and action to ensure the needs posed by the unhoused members of the community are addressed at both the city and county level.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

