Idaho Falls, ID

eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced to prison for raping vulnerable adult

IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man was sentenced Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to lewd conduct with a vulnerable adult. Charles Thomas Drane, 40, was sentenced by District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. to a minimum of two years and six months and a maximum of 13 and a half years in prison.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Judge calls Blackfoot man ‘poster child’ for domestic crimes before ordering him to prison

POCATELLO — A man has been sentenced to a minimum of seven years in prison after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. Cody Gene Anson, 30, was ordered to spend seven to 10 years in prison for domestic battery by District Judge Rick Carnaroli at a sentencing hearing Thursday. This sentence will be served concurrently with a two-year sentence, two five-year sentences and another sentence of seven to 10 years.
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello man charged after allegedly using stolen credit card to pay court fees

POCATELLO — A man police say used a stolen credit card to pay for, among other things, fines for a previous fraud conviction has been charged with multiple felonies. Jeffrey Jamel Debuck, 22, has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a financial transaction card and two counts of grand theft by possession of account numbers, court documents show.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Alleged robbery suspect shot in Pocatello and taken to hospital

POCATELLO (KPVI) — An alleged robber was shot late Wednesday night and is being treated for the gunshot wound at a hospital. Pocatello Police Department officials said a robbery was reported at 10:35 p.m. at 450 West Griffith Street in Pocatello. Police said the reporting party shot the alleged...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPS driver dies following crash on I-15

The following is an update from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 10:23 a.m. on Friday southbound I-15 at milepost 87 in Bingham County. A 46-year-old-male of Pocatello was driving a 2018 Freightliner UPS truck northbound on I-15 and drove into the...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Authorities identify man who died after falling off roof

Pocatello police dispatch received a call around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday reporting an injury on Moonlight Mine Road, according to the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office. The call was forwarded to the sheriff’s office. Deputies with the sheriff’s office, along with Pocatello police officers and Pocatello EMS, were dispatched.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Car crashes into Rexburg pharmacy

REXBURG — The driver of a Toyota Corolla crashed into the entrance of a Rexburg pharmacy Thursday afternoon. It happened around 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and North 2nd West. Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com the driver of a vehicle appears to have...
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Truck driver found dead after sliding off US 26

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police on Wednesday. ISP responded to a similar situation Gooding County. Idaho State Police is investigating a slide-off on U.S. 26 at milepost 366 in Bonneville County. A 60-year-old male from Thayne, Wyoming, was eastbound on U.S. 26 in a 2005...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man allegedly leads police from multiple agencies on high-speed chase

BLACKFOOT — A 23-year-old Idaho Falls man was charged after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase and then running away from them. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department, on Wednesday after midnight, an officer saw a 2022 Nissan Altima with Washington plates driving west on Judicial Street into oncoming traffic. The officer turned on emergency lights for a traffic stop around Highway 91 and West Bridge Street.
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Chubbuck Police say runaway teenager has been located and is safe

The following is a news release and photo from the Chubbuck Police Department. Runaway juvenile Mya “Mal” Later has been located and returned home safely. The Chubbuck Police Department thanks everyone in the community for the tips they received and for sharing information about the missing teen. ORIGINAL...
CHUBBUCK, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Power restored in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — There are over 5,000 people without power in several cities across eastern Idaho Thursday afternoon. According to an outage map on Rocky Mountain Power’s website, there are 5,375 customers without power in the areas surrounding Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, and Shelley. The reason behind the outage...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man charged after he allegedly steals car at gas station, totals it and runs away

IDAHO FALLS — A 21-year-old is facing a felony grand theft charge after he allegedly stole a running vehicle, crashed it and tried running away from law enforcement. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, an officer responded to a vehicle theft on Tuesday after 5 a.m. at a Maverik gas station on Woodruff Avenue.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Joyce Riggs

We are humbled to sum up the amazing life of our mother, Joyce RaNee Riggs. Joyce was born in Ashton, Idaho on April 13, 1932, to Dalton and Gwendolyn Ard Strain and returned to her Heavenly Father on January 11, 2023. Joyce married her high school sweetheart and the love...
ASHTON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Applications now being accepted after D91 School Board Chair resigns

IDAHO FALLS — Board Chair Lara Hill has resigned from the Idaho Falls Board of Trustees effective immediately. The board will be accepting applications from candidates interested in the Zone 3 seat until Feb. 7. Hill has represented Zone 3 since September 2018. The zone includes the Theresa Bunker,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

