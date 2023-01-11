ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Crews battling fire along Fountain Creek on Pueblo’s north side

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Multiple first responders responded to a fire reportedly burning along the Fountain Creek on Pueblo's north side.

According to the Pueblo Fire Department, the fire began around 9:30 a.m. along the river bottom near E. 29th St. and Dillon Dr.

The department is working to prevent the flames from moving toward any structures in the area.

As of 11 a.m., a KRDO crew at the scene reported smoke coming from along Fountain Creek, near E. 29th St. and Dillon Dr.

Police have that intersection closed while first responders remain in the area.

This is a developing story.

Crews battling fire along Fountain Creek on Pueblo's north side

Comments / 9

Christine Martinez
3d ago

it's this homeless people and they don't tell them anything, look how it looks with all the trash down,it's sad

Reply
8
Whtasicsocietyuhv
3d ago

Now Didn't They Just Clean Up This Area A Few Months Ago? See no stopping it unless its confined to one space and my personal opinion you all better watch it while it happens.

Reply
4
anu 2032
3d ago

Homeless people are caused by the legalization of Marijuana. I think the Homeless people addicted to Marijuana, the cannabis producers should pay for housing.

Reply
3
 

KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

