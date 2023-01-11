Former state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson gets 22 months in wire fraud case

According to our partners at The Advocate, former state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson was sentenced to 22 months in prison.

Peterson was sentenced after pleading guilty to taking more than $140,000 from the state Democratic Party’s coffers and from her own campaign account to gamble at casinos.

Peterson spent more than 22 years in the Legislature representing Uptown New Orleans and served as chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party from 2013 through 2020, abruptly resigned from the state Senate in April. She pleaded guilty on Aug. 1 to a single count of wire fraud.

She was ordered to report to federal prison on March 6.

