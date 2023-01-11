ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World’s largest bounce house coming to Orlando

By Patrick Connolly, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
The world's largest bounce house is one inflatable that can be found at The Big Bounce America event at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. The bouncing event is in town for one more weekend, Oct. 25-27. Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Central Floridians of all ages may soon find themselves jumping for joy when hearing the news that the world’s largest bounce house is returning to the Sunshine State.

The Big Bounce America lands at Dezerland Park Orlando for two weekends in February during the attraction’s 2023 tour. The experience, which has inflated at Osceola Heritage Park in previous years, includes a 16,000-square-foot bounce house, a sports arena, a 900-foot-long obstacle course and a space-themed wonderland.

These four inflatable attractions are available to Central Florida families and visitors Feb. 4-5 and Feb. 10-12.

The world’s largest bounce house stands 32 feet tall at its highest point and features slides, ball pits, climbing towers, basketball hoops and a resident DJ at the center of it all. “Sport Slam” boasts a customized sports arena with goals, nets, hoops and balls of every shape and size.

“The Giant” provides 50 different obstacles to overcome before the grand finale “monster slide,” while “airSPACE” is filled with aliens, spaceships, moon craters and more.

Separate sessions are available specifically for toddlers, young children, “bigger kids” and adults. All-access tickets are available online, which include a three-hour pass to the event, a timed session on the world’s largest bounce house and unlimited access to the other attractions.

If you go

The Big Bounce America comes to Orlando Feb. 4-5 and Feb. 10-12 at 5250 International Drive in Orlando. Tickets start at $22 before taxes and fees. For more information and tickets, visit thebigbounceamerica.com .

Find me @PConnPie on Twitter and Instagram or send me an email: pconnolly@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

