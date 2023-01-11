ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Ridge, IL

Historic Park Ridge movie theater avoids extinction, new owner to take over

By Rob Hart
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UPvND_0kBCCPA500

PARK RIDGE (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - It's an intermission and not an ending for a classic northwest suburban movie theater.

Dino Vlahakis, owner and operator of the Pickwick Theatre in Park Ridge, said he was surprised by the outpouring of support and memories in the month since he announced that the theater was closing in mid-January.

“I think when I announced it I was not expecting the reaction I got,” Vlahakis said.

The theater at Prospect and Northwest Highway opened in 1928.  Vlahakis said the theater will go dark for a couple of days next week, but he said the general manager will assume operations of the theater until a new owner takes over on April 1. While he can't say the name of the new owner, he said  they have big plans for the old movie house.

He alluded to the new owner opening a restaurant inside the theater, constructing a lounge, as well as serving alcohol.

Vlahakis said he will reveal the identity of the new Pickwick owner before Thursday's farewell showing of “Gone with the Wind.”

WBBM News Radio

