While some may think that Idaho is a great place to raise a family, according to the list, that is not the case. Idaho ranks 35 as the best state to raise a family in, coming in at 39 in family fun, 18 in health and safety, 43 in education and child care, 44 in affordability, and 9 in socioeconomics. The most surprising part of this ranking is the affordability. Many young couples and families move to Idaho because of the cost of living, but according to this list, it is one of the worst in affordability. Education and child care have been a concern in Idaho and continue to be so, justifying the ranking in that category.

