Study Says Idaho Is The Most Boring State For A Very Lame Reason
Idaho is full of things to do - just ask anyone from Idaho. But, if you ask people from other states you won't get the same answer. In fact - a new study says Idaho is the most boring state. Study Says Idaho Is Boring. If this recent study by...
Is Idaho a Good Place to Raise a Family?
While some may think that Idaho is a great place to raise a family, according to the list, that is not the case. Idaho ranks 35 as the best state to raise a family in, coming in at 39 in family fun, 18 in health and safety, 43 in education and child care, 44 in affordability, and 9 in socioeconomics. The most surprising part of this ranking is the affordability. Many young couples and families move to Idaho because of the cost of living, but according to this list, it is one of the worst in affordability. Education and child care have been a concern in Idaho and continue to be so, justifying the ranking in that category.
9 Idaho Cities Where Home Prices Are Soaring
Idaho has experienced a population surge in recent years. From 2020 to 2021, the state led the U.S. in growth, with Americans moving to The Gem State to access affordable housing, natural beauty, safe...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Idaho lawmaker 'deeply sorry' for comment about cows and women's health
First-term Republican Rep. Jack Nelsen of Jerome apologized Thursday night after he drew a stinging rebuke from the Idaho Statesman Editorial Board for his introductory remarks to the House Agriculture Committee. Nelsen, who narrowly won election last November in District 26, which includes Jerome, Lincoln and Blaine counties, described his comments about women’s reproductive care as “inappropriate” in an emailed apology about seven hours after online publication of the Boise newspaper’s editorial. ...
Twin Falls County ticketholder wins $2 million in Mega Million draw
BOISE, Idaho – Lottery luck has found the Magic Valley again! The Idaho Lottery has confirmed that one large winning ticket sold in Twin Falls County matched all five of the first numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions draw. The ticket includes Megaplier making it worth $2,000,000. Last night’s winning numbers were 2, 3, 19, 52, 58 and the Megaball was 16.
'I think it shows our leaders are listening': Teachers react to Idaho pay-raise proposal
BOISE, Idaho — Investing in our youngest generation means investing in the people teaching them, many teachers have said. Historically, teachers in Idaho and around the country believe they are underpaid for the work they do. Gov. Brad Little says he's trying to fix that issue during this legislative session.
Discover The Largest Pronghorn Ever Caught in Idaho
Although Idaho is often known as the place that grows potatoes here in the United States, it’s actually one of the most beautiful and ecologically rich states in all of the northwest. Some of the most magnificent animals in the United States live in Idaho, including moose, grizzly bears, the gray wolf, and more. Today, we are going to take a look at one of the more interesting animals in the United States; the pronghorn. Let’s discover the largest pronghorn caught in Idaho, plus learn about this amazing animal!
Rejected Personalized License Plates In Idaho
Personalized license plates in Idaho are a highly governed and censored item. Your personalized plate can't be vulgar, offensive, hateful, or profane. That doesn't stop people from trying.
Do You Live in One of the 10 Loneliest Places in the State of Idaho?
If you’re reading this, you likely live in Idaho and you’re feeling a little bit lonely. We’ve been there before. About 12 years ago, we moved to Boise fresh out of college for our first full-time radio job. The move took us 2,100 miles away from where we grew up and we didn’t know a soul other than the folks we were going to work with. Heck, we barely knew them. It took a long time before we made genuine connections and had real friends.
Why Twin Falls Would Have Big Issues if the Hospital Closed
The hospital in Twin Falls has been a great luxury to have in the Magic Valley, and at one time or another most of us have been there to either visit someone, be cared for, or perhaps have worked there. Last week a story was written about why it would be beneficial to perhaps have a second hospital in town, but what about the other extreme? If something were to happen to cause St Luke's to close, how would it effect the employees and the community?
Plenty of Rain for Southern Idaho but Drought Clings to Land
Maybe we haven’t seen the impact of the snowpack in the mountains. The U.S. Drought Monitor has issued an update for Idaho. From where I write, south of the Snake River, it remains very dry. This follows some recent rain storms. Some of which were heavy. But isn’t a high desert always on the verge of severe drought? That’s why the early settlers decided to dig irrigation canals. With wooden tools!
North Idaho sees solid snowpack
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Despite above-average snowpack in Idaho, the Natural Resources Conservation Service is only "moderately optimistic" the state will have an ample water supply, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. "The memory of little-to-no snowfall for three months last winter still stings, and despite the healthy snowpack, reservoir...
This Cool Southern Idaho Home Addition Will Make Visitors Jealous
If you could build your dream home in Idaho, what would you add to it? Would you add a giant room for hosting parties or build a personalized home theater room? I’ve always wanted a secret door or an indoor heated pool. This Idaho House Addition Will Make Every...
Idahoans Rejoice! Another LGBTQ Villian Is In Trouble In Idaho
We don't always take ourselves seriously when writing articles. Sometimes they're for fun, to inform, or just provide a quick smile. Today's article, however, is serious. When it comes to the most wanted criminals in Idaho, the list according to the Idaho Department Corrections is short. There are a total of nine individuals who made the "Most Wanted" list. Do you recognize any of these fugitives? Some have only been on the run for a few months. Take a good look at the photos below and let your local authorities know if you have absolutely any information.
The Most Expensive Home in Idaho and Its 6 Surrounding States Are Spectacular
Zillow surfing luxury homes that we can never, ever afford is one of our favorite past times. You know what makes those luxury homes even more spectacular than their floor plan? The stories behind them!. We're writing this story just hours before the draw for a $1.1 BILLION lottery jackpot....
WARNING: Stop Stacking Rocks Along Idaho Trails
The first time I ever encountered a cairn was during a trip to North Idaho. Near some old ghost towns in Shoshone County. At first, I thought perhaps some people were engaging in some sort of satanic ritual. After all, when you’re alone in a ghost town and the wind is blowing, it can be spooky. Later that day, I posted some pictures to Facebook and got an answer. The stacks of rocks are guides for hikers.
PHOTOS: 2023 Updates on the Missing Children of Idaho
2023 is in full swing and while many of us will be focusing on New Year's Resolutions, many people are going into the new year wondering where their loved ones are. It's a sad realization but a reality for many. How many kids go missing a year?. According to GlobalMissingKids.org,...
#TrueCrime Tuesday - Idaho Murders Breakdown
At winter meeting, Idaho GOP further restricts its closed primary elections
The Idaho Republican Party adopted a rule intended to limit crossover voting in Republican primaries at its winter meeting. The final version is different from the original proposal after amendments from state central committee members. But Republicans at the meeting came away with conflicting interpretations of the rule — including specifics of the waiting period […] The post At winter meeting, Idaho GOP further restricts its closed primary elections appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
