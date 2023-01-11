ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRLD News Radio

NASA's TESS discovers another Earth-like planet with potential for habitability

By Rex Ravita Ii
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ugTSH_0kBCBtTy00

Though we all have differences, there’s one commonality that has prevailed for all of humanity: we are all floating on a rock, flying through outer space at over a million miles an hour.

Thanks to the rapid advancement of technology in the past century, we can observe much more of the universe than ever before.

The scale and sheer size of the universe make it impossible to truly learn everything, but it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try.

Here's what's happening in space this week.

Want to listen to this article? Tap here or press play below.

NASA has discovered another Earth-sized exoplanet within the habitable zone of its home star. The discovery was made utilizing information from NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS).

The rocky planet, dubbed TOI 700 e, is approximately 95% the size of Earth, according to NASA. TOI 700 e is the fourth planet discovered in this system, but only the second that orbits in the star's 'Goldilocks zone,' the area around a star in which a planet can sustain liveable temperatures and liquid water.

“This is one of only a few systems with multiple, small, habitable-zone planets that we know of,” said Emily Gilbert, a postdoctoral fellow at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California who led the work.

NASA says the planet, located 100 light-years from Earth, orbits around a small M dwarf star along with two other planets in the constellation Dorado.

The TESS satellite launched in 2018 with the objective of searching for exoplanets, including those in the habitable region of their star. The satellite will survey the entire sky in 26 segments over the course of two years.

TESS utilizes something known as the 'transit method' to detect exoplanets. When a planet or other celestial body passes in front of a star, it creates a dip in observed brightness. Satellites like TESS detect this occurrence, known as a transit, and use the valuable information to determine if it is indeed the indication of a planet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CLGmc_0kBCBtTy00
Photo credit NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

The transit method reveals more than just a planet's presence. Scientists can also use this method to deduce the size, shape, and length of orbit of the planet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dqkno_0kBCBtTy00
Artist illustration of TESS Photo credit NASA

Discovering potentially habitable Earth-sized planets helps planetary scientists learn more about the story of our own solar system, NASA says.

Allison Youngblood, a research astrophysicist and deputy project scientist over TESS, says this is only the beginning of many discoveries for TESS.

“TESS just completed its second year of northern sky observations,” she said.

“We’re looking forward to the other exciting discoveries hidden in the mission’s treasure trove of data.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3StfSw_0kBCBtTy00
Photo credit KRLD

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
KYW News Radio

Multiple Earth-like planets discovered

With the recent discovery of two new Earth-like planets, researchers believe there are at least seven in nearby planetary systems. Since these two are so close to us, scientists hope to study their atmospheres.
scitechdaily.com

NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans

NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
MARYLAND STATE
Futurism

Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit

One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
The Crawfish Boxes

Retired French Astronaut Cries ‘EARTH MUST BE WARNED!’ Before Attempting Suicide

Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
msn.com

Scientists Discovered A Strange 'Mini Moon' Asteroid Orbiting Earth

Has Earth ever had more than one moon? Well, it depends how you define it, but Earth definitely has had other orbiting objects over the years. In fact, three have been confirmed in the 21st century alone. One of those was discovered in December 2022. It's an asteroid known as 2022 YG, per CNET.
ARIZONA STATE
Gizmodo

An Asteroid Is Passing Earth Today, so Scientists Are Shooting It With Radio Waves

A group of researchers is attempting to bounce radio signals off a 500-foot-wide asteroid during its close flyby of Earth on Tuesday. The High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) is aiming its antennas at asteroid 2010 XC15, a space rock that’s categorized as a near-Earth potentially hazardous asteroid. The effort is a test run to to prepare for a larger object, known as Apophis, that will have a close encounter with our planet in 2029.
ALASKA STATE
scitechdaily.com

Supermassive Black Holes en Route to Cataclysmic Collision: Doomed Pair Closer Than Ever Observed

New observations and analysis reveal two Goliath black holes just 750 light-years apart and closing, as they circle each other in the aftermath of a galaxy merger. Astronomers from Flatiron Institute and their colleagues have spotted two ghostly Goliaths en route to a cataclysmic meeting. The newfound pair of supermassive black holes are the closest to colliding ever seen, the astronomers announced on January 9 at an American Astronomical Society meeting in Seattle and in a paper published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.
CALIFORNIA STATE
102.5 The Bone

James Webb Space Telescope finds Earth-sized planet

The James Webb Space Telescope has provided images of alien worlds, the pillars of creation where stars are born and distant galaxies. Now the telescope has confirmed the existence of the first Earth-like planet. It’s an exoplanet that orbits a star and is classified officially as LHS 475 b, NASA...
MARYLAND STATE
SpaceNews.com

NASA studying thruster problem with lunar cubesat

WASHINGTON — Engineers are troubleshooting thruster problems on a cubesat launched last month to search for water ice at the moon, the latest in a series of technical issues among small satellites recently launched to the moon and beyond. In a Jan. 12 update, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory said...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy