Top tennis stars participate in Tennis Plays for Peace as Nadal teams with Sakkari and Kostyuk and Gauff challenges Tiafoe

Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
"Rafael Nadal will unfortunately retire at Roland Garros" - reveals Alexander Zverev
After Roger Federer and Serena Williams retired from professional tennis, many started talking also about other pros that may retire soon. Some of those are Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Marin Cilic, and also Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard was asked about his retirement numerous times, but he always said it was not time to talk about it yet. However, according to his colleague from the ATP Tour, the end may be nearing.
tennisuptodate.com
"I'm not sure I totally believe him" - McEnroe believes Nadal's non-obsession surrounding GOAT debate is all talk
Patrick McEnroe doesn't believe that Nadal doesn't care about records and the GOAT debate as he pointed out how hard he worked to become so good at tennis. Rafael Nadal would not have become so good at tennis if he didn't have a drive that rivals insanity. The same drive is what other legendary players share with Nadal but it's clear that Djokovic, Federer and Nadal are something else. For that reason, Patrick McEnroe finds it hard to believe that he truly doesn't care about the GOAT debate:
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
NBC Sports
How to watch 2023 Australian Open, schedule, favorable players
The best part of the new year for tennis fans is getting to quickly bounce into action with the Grand Slam Down Under. Last year, Ashleigh Barty stole the show, becoming the first woman in 44 years to win the Australian Open. On the men’s side, Rafael Nadal battled past Daniil Medvedev in five sets to capture his 21st Grand Slam singles title.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic opens up on leaving family behind to go to tennis tournaments: "I cry every time I leave"
Novak Djokovic finds it hard to leave family behind every time he goes to an event admitting that it brings him to tears because he tends to live life in the moment. Djokovic is away from the family once more as he chases history in Melbourne trying to win his 10th Australian Open. The Serbian opened up to Tennis Majors explaining how it's tough for him to leave his family behind:
Yardbarker
Kyrgios beats Djokovic in Melbourne; joined by ball kids and wheelchair players in 3rd set
Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic took care of a great show in Melbourne as they entertained a crowd of 14 thousand of people and many more at home. The two friends played an exhibition match, which was part of their practice and the event called The Arena Showdown. Fans in the stands paid to watch the match and the proceeds are set to go to The Australian Tennis Foundation, so the event was also played for a good cause.
Cordae’s Prayer: Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy, Twitter Says Cordae Won At Life
After tennis superstar Naomi Osaka announced her pregnancy on social media, many on Twitter are saluting her boyfriend, Cordae. The post Cordae’s Prayer: Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy, Twitter Says Cordae Won At Life appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Who Is Ons Jabeur's Husband? All About Karim Kamoun
As Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur's fame grows, her husband Karim Kamoun is along for the ride in more ways than one. With some of the top players in tennis retiring from the courts, including Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, there is a new generation of players taking over. One of these is Jabeur, who became the No. 2 women's player in the world in June 2022. That same year, she reached the final at Wimbledon, but lost to Elena Rybakina. In 2023, Jabeur was featured in the Netflix docuseries Break Point.
Novak Djokovic is accused of playing mind games with Australian Open title rival Nick Kyrgios
Aussie tennis legend Todd Woodbridge has accused Novak Djokovic of playing mind games with Nick Kyrgios after the Serb superstar snubbed the Aussie's chances at the Australian Open.
Bustle
Matteo Berrettini & Ajla Tomljanovic Split Shortly After Filming Break Point
When No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic was barred from participating in the 2022 Australian Open, Italy’s rising tennis star Matteo Berrettini had an opportunity to take the top spot. Filmed throughout the January 2022 Grand Slam tournament, Netflix’s Break Point highlights the pressure put on him and his then-girlfriend, fellow tennis pro, Ajla Tomljanović, who was also competing for Australia. “We obviously understand each other, especially in a sport that’s so tough,” Berrettini explained in the Netflix docuseries. “You don’t have your family, your friends around you. I think it’s so important.”
Australian Open draw: Rafael Nadal begins title defense with tough test in opening round
Defending champion Rafael Nadal will face English youngster Jack Draper in the opening round of the Australian Open in a bid to retain his 2022 crown and extend his grand slam tally.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open WTA Draw confirmed including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Raducanu, Fernandez, Gauff
The draw is officially confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open on the WTA side of the draw which will take place between 16 and 29 January. Emma Raducanu could face Coco Gauff in the second round in Melbourne if she can get past Tamara Korpatsch in one of the main eye catching draws.
Lionel Messi set to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia after being offered mega contract by Al Hilal
The Argentine has reportedly been offered up to £285 million a year to join the Saudi Pro League side
Coco Gauff and Baker Tilly: Game, Set, Match
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Leading advisory CPA firm Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) announces tennis star Coco Gauff as its new brand ambassador. Heading into next week’s 2023 Australian Open, Coco has a commanding start to the season having just won her third career WTA singles title at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005101/en/ Coco Gauff wins at ASB classic in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: ASB Classic // Dom Thomas
The Jewish Press
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Sold Ballon d’Or Trophy to Israel’s Wealthiest Man
A new report has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2013 Ballon d’Or prize was auctioned off for charity in 2017, collecting roughly $645,000 from Israel’s richest man, Idan Ofer, for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. According to Marca, with the original trophy apparently on display at his Madeira museum, Ronaldo...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open ATP Draw confirmed including Nadal-Draper, Murray-Berrettini and return of Djokovic
The ATP Draw has been confirmed ahead of the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January in Melbourne. Rafael Nadal is defending champion and after a dismal start to his 2023 campaign has been handed one of the toughest assignments as he will face rising Brit, Jack Draper.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf League pro: I'll be welcome on PGA Tour after my contract expires
LIV Golf League player Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra appears to have the confidence he will be welcome on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour after his contract with the breakaway tour has expired. The Spanish LIV player has signed a three-year contract with the series. LIV are gearing up for its...
tennisuptodate.com
Tim Henman lauds 'vulnerable' Nadal draw for Draper as a 'great opportunity': "Nothing to lose and a lot to gain"
Tim Henman believes drawing Rafael Nadal in round one is a great opportunity for Jack Draper as the Spaniard showed himself quite vulnerable lately. Nadal is yet to win a match in 2023 as he lost both matches at the United Cup and then lost a practice match to Hubert Hurkacz in Melbourne as well. According to Henman, that's a great opportunity for Jack Draper who showed at last year's US Open that he can handle the pressure of a grand slam.
golfmagic.com
Zach Johnson gives Tiger Woods two conditions to PLAY in 2023 Ryder Cup
Zach Johnson is not ruling out Tiger Woods playing in the 2023 Ryder Cup. Speaking before the Sony Open in Hawaii, the U.S. Ryder Cup captain claimed that Woods is part of the team, adding: "It's just a matter of to what degree, right?" Qualifying for the 44th Ryder Cup...
Comments / 0