New manufacturer moving into former Baker Hughes building in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Tulsa-area manufacturer is expanding to Broken Arrow, in an announcement made Wednesday.

McElroy, which manufactures thermoplastic fusion equipment, announced its fourth campus will be housed in the Broken Arrow facility that formerly housed Baker Hughes.

McElroy currently operates three campuses in the Tulsa area. The new facility will provide an additional 193-thousand square feet of space for McElroy operations.

“This acquisition will pave the way for our growth over the next decade,” said McElroy President and CEO Chip McElroy. “It’s exciting how well this industrial facility fits our needs, and we are equally proud to be increasing our investment and commitment to the greater northeastern Oklahoma region.”

“Broken Arrow is a great city to do business in and we welcome McElroy,” said Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon. “Our city continues to see growth and economic development thanks to announcements like this.”

Baker Hughes, one of the world’s largest oil field service companies, announced in July 2022 that it was closing their site in Broken Arrow, in which it employed around 170 employees. The new McElroy facility will bring about 100 jobs to the area.

