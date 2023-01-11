Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
2024 Jaguar F-Type marks end of the road for svelte sports car
The 2024 model year marks the end of the road for Jaguar's F-Type. It's also the end of the road for Jaguar sports cars powered by internal-combustion engines, as the automaker from 2025 will only launch electric vehicles. To mark the milestone, Jaguar last October unveiled the special-edition F-Type 75,...
Top Speed
Watch The New AMG SL55 Race Against A BMW M850i, Porsche 911 GTS And Jaguar F-Type R
The latest Mercedes AMG SL55 has busted onto the scene to disrupt the luxury sports convertible market and returns one of automotive history's most iconic nameplates. And it turns out, the AMG certainly no slouch against the competition, namely the lightweight Porsche 911 GTS, bulky BMW M850i, and stunning Jaguar F-Type R. The guys over at Carwow recently hosted a thrilling drag race taking place between the quartet of convertible sports cars, and it's a hoot to watch.
Newly Released US Government 'Blueprint' Would Ban Nearly All Gas Powered Cars
As governments and carmakers close in on ambitious EV plans for the near future, the U.S. government may be fast-forwarding efforts, based on a new document.
Top Speed
Is A Used Mercedes-G55 AMG Your Ticket To Stardom?
We’ve all heard it before, many times. If you buy a used car; you are buying someone else’s headaches that it comes with. This is sometimes the case, but you have to know going into purchasing a second or third-hand vehicle, that you are taking a gamble and understand the unpredictability of certain used cars.
Watch: Mechanic Wrecks 900 HP Toyota Supra On Test Drive
A mechanic test-driving a 1997 Toyota Supra was caught on camera as they lost control while overtaking a car before hitting a concrete barrier and eventually crashing into a train yard. The accident happened in Englewood, near Denver, Colorado, and the video shows the driver losing control under heavy acceleration....
NBC Sports
Cadillac unveils paint schemes for V-LMDh prototype cars in Rolex 24 at Daytona debut
Cadillac unveiled the paint schemes for the trio of V-LMDh cars that will make their the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona debut in the new premier prototype class. Each of Cadillac’s liveries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener will represent a different primary color from the manufacturer’s V-Series emblem.
The Most Expensive Car In Lindsay Fox's Collection
Australian logistics magnate and businessman Lindsay Fox left school at 16 in search of greener pastures. Inspired by his old man (a truck driver by profession), the young Fox bought his first truck, a 1957 Ford F500, at 19 years old to kickstart Linfox, Australia's leading transport, supply chain, and logistics provider (per Linfox). Today, Linfox operates in 10 countries and has amassed an impressive fleet of 5,000 delivery trucks in the Asia-Pacific region. The company also boasts an impressive property portfolio consisting of two airports (Avalon and Essendon airports) and half-shares in a business park (per Forbes), enabling Lindsay Fox to accumulate a $2 billion net worth.
MotorAuthority
2024 Porsche 911, rotary engine's return: Car News Headlines
Porsche is working on an update for the 911, and a new could be engine on the way for the Carrera models, which include the base Carrera, plus sportier S, 4S, and GTS versions. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for a Carrera Cabriolet with most of the camouflage removed.
This Futuristic Honda Motorcycle Concept Blended Timeless Design And New Technology
As the assembled masses walked by Honda's booth at the 1995 Tokyo Motor Show, they were treated to a concept motorcycle that would have a direct impact on bikes Honda had yet to make. The Zodia is the natural ancestral parent to both the mythical Valkyrie Rune and the entire series of VTX bikes (via Honda).
Recent Tesla Buyers Are Furious After New Price Cut Leaves Them Feeling Robbed
On the bright side, the price cuts mean some Tesla EVs may now qualify for the federal tax credits worth $7,500.
The 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Has Excellent Fuel Economy For A 7-Seater SUV
While the shift to electric cars may be underway, not everyone is quite ready to say goodbye to gasoline. If you don't have anywhere to charge an EV or want the reassurance of being able to refuel at your local gas station, an electrified option like the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid could be a good alternative. While many of the advantages of a full EV don't apply, that's not to say there's no reason to spend a little extra beyond the standard, gas-only Highlander.
15 Popular Cars For Street Racing
Street racing cars are high-performance machines that emphasize speed, comfort, and reliability. In recent years, these machines have continued to appeal to a lot of car enthusiasts as more manufacturers produce better driver-centric models with proven capabilities, great interiors, and evolving cutting-edge features. After surveying some top American and Japanese brands that have produced turbo-charged beasts for many years, it's easy to notice some of the cars that stay ahead on the leaderboards at drag strips and racing events. A good factor that makes these cars incredibly popular is that they possess supercharged engines and racing gear that offer superior handling and inexpensive tunability.
We live next to a giant TYRE MOUNTAIN… we’re terrified it’s going to turn into a towering inferno
OUTRAGED residents have slammed a multimillionaire who dumped over 500,000 old car tyres in their village. Locals fear they will die from a "huge poisonous cloud" should the giant rubber mountain ever catch fire. Councillors are furious at businessman Richard Gawn, who its claimed has ignored environmental requests and "broken...
Samsung May Drop 'Plus' Model With Galaxy S24 Series
Samsung is soon to announce the Galaxy S23, but speculation is already flying about next year's S24 only coming in two versions, regular and Ultra.
The best and worst cars to maintain revealed – including the vehicle that will cost you 162% of its value over a decade
A CAR’S price tag doesn’t include maintenance — one of the highest costs of vehicle ownership. Luckily, a new report from Clunker Junker analyzes maintenance cost data for the 185 most popular standard and luxury cars in the U.S., so you can learn what models to avoid.
How To Properly Jump A Car Battery
No one enjoys dealing with a dead car battery, but jumping a dead battery in the proper way can get you up and running again quickly.
brytfmonline.com
Tesla’s full self-driving drive is quite shocking on the day of its release [vídeo]
Tesla is responsible for changing the car market paradigm. Electric cars and semi-autonomous driving are today at the level of development they offer thanks to the company led by Elon Musk. However, the problems that occur have a significant impact and leave up in the air the question of what the future will be like where technology and software control the car more than the mechanics and the driver themselves.
Jeff Beck Had A Stunning Car Collection Featuring Some Classic Ford Coupes
In addition to notable career highlights like being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Beck also amassed an impressive collection of cars.
fordmuscle.com
How My Supercharged Small-Block Was Destroyed
Some of you may recall my previous article that detailed out the problems of tuning an engine equipped with an inexpensive set of injectors. While it wasn’t I who blessed my engine with these pentles of pain, but rather a previous owner, it was the experienced tuner who at one point thought a flat-rate fee would be a great idea and my mental state that would be taking a major hit. You see, Part 2 was scheduled to be the triumphant return of my supercharged small-block, but as fate would have it, the damage from Part 1 was not quite over. We learned shortly after pulling the first set of injectors for testing that the injectors were indeed faulty. However, we had no idea the wrath these injectors had already reaped upon my engine.
ZDNet
This heavy-duty e-bike had me flying off-road, grinning from ear to ear
My daily commute includes a portion of e-bike riding to and from the commuter rail station so most of my e-bike testing has focused on street riding. I enjoy exploring the outdoors too so I was excited when I was approached about testing out the Cyrusher Ranger all-terrain fat tire electric bike. My test period included the month of December so I've spent time riding the bike in light snow and the pouring rain on streets and trails through the woods.
