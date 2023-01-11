Texas university leaders ask lawmakers for $1 billion

The leaders of the state's largest universities are making Texas lawmakers an offer they HOPE they can't refuse, KRLD's Susan Darwin explains. They want $1 billion from the state for higher education. In return they promise there will be no tuition increases for the next two years.

The chancellors say the state has a budget surplus of over $32 billion dollars and they believe some of that should be invested in higher education.

Inflation, chain supply issues and labor costs are all driving prices up at universities and the chancellors don't want to pass those costs off to students.

The systems making the offer include the University of Texas, Texas A&M, the University of North Texas, Texas Tech University, the University of Houston and Texas State University.

