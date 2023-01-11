Lottery Ticket Makes Buyer A Millionaire In Ocean County

Photo by Chris Lundy

OCEAN COUNTY – One lucky person is now $1,000,000 richer, after matching five of the five white balls drawn winning the Mega Millions Jackpot.

The winning million-dollar ticket was sold at 88 West Deli located at 1659 Route 88 in Brick Township.

In addition, another ticket sold in Ocean County won the third-tier prize of $10,000 for matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn. This ticket was sold at the Quick Food Mart located at 250 N. Main Street in Barnegat.

The winning numbers for the January 10 drawing were: 07, 13, 14, 15, and 18. The Gold Mega Ball was 09, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The Mega Millions Jackpot now rolls to $1,350,000,000.