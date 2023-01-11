Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Omaha authorities take action over credible school threat posted on social mediaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Related
kmaland.com
KMA Sports (GBB): East Mills 63 Fremont-Mills 52
(Malvern) -- East Mills girls basketball extended its win streak to five games with a 63-52 …
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/13): Bedford's King beats buzzer to lift Bulldogs
(KMAland) -- Quentin King's buzzer beater lifted Bedford, Kuemper won their 11th straight, Harlan took down Atlantic, IKM-M won in OT, Essex grabbed a win, Elmwood-Murdock pulled away & more from KMAland boys basketball on Friday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Clarinda 64 Shenandoah 23. Isaac Jones scored 12 points and Tadyn...
kmaland.com
East Mills rolls past Fremont-Mills to remain perfect in Corner Conference
(Malvern) -- East Mills boys basketball completed the season sweep of rival Fremont-Mills with a 67-50 win Friday. The Wolverines (11-1) led by as many as 33 points in the second half before the Knights (8-4) made a big run in the closing minutes, which proved to be too little too late.
kmaland.com
Underwood shakes up WIC picture with 1-point win over AHSTW
(Underwood) -- Underwood's first win over AHSTW in four years doubled as a statement victory for the Eagles Friday night. Underwood (8-2, 6-2) controlled the second half and fought off a late charge from 2A No. 8 AHSTW (11-1, 9-1) to win a 54-53 thriller, handing the Vikings their first loss to a Western Iowa Conference opponent since February 23rd, 2021.
kmaland.com
Williams, East Mills down Fremont-Mills for fifth straight win
(Malvern) -- East Mills girls basketball extended its win streak to five games with a 63-52 victory over Fremont-Mills Friday. In a game that saw 47 total fouls called, the Wolverines (8-3) avenged their early-season loss to the Knights (8-4). “I think we played way better tonight,” East Mills head...
kmaland.com
Underwood girls use defense, 27-4 stretch to beat AHSTW
(Underwood) -- The 2A No. 7 Underwood girls turned a close first half into an easy victory Friday night behind a stellar defense and a strong run in the second and third quarters. The Eagles (10-2, 5-0) struggled with AHSTW for a period, then used a 27-4 run early in...
kmaland.com
Jirschele returning to Storm Chasers as manager
(Papillion) -- Former Omaha Storm Chasers manager Mike Jirschele is returning to the club to lead the coaching staff and team. The Storm Chasers announced the return of Jirschele as the manager on Friday, and he will be joined by pitching coach Dane Johnson, hitting coach Bijan Rademacher, assistant coach Chris Nelson, athletic trainer James Strong and strength and conditioning coach Yannick Plante.
kmaland.com
Youthful Shenandoah boys focusing on growth, seeing positives
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah boys basketball's first year of the Ryan Spiegel era has been a rebuilding year, but the Mustangs have plenty of positives to build off. The Mustangs currently have a 2-10 record and picked up a win earlier this week in a 46-45 thriller over Griswold. "It's been...
kmaland.com
McNeal is first Lewis Central girls wrestler to sign National Letter of Intent
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central’s Ava McNeal is the first of what figures to be many within the Titans girls wrestling program. The star senior 100-pounder is the first in the program’s history to sign a National Letter of Intent to wrestle at the next level, choosing Sioux Falls.
kmaland.com
Stanton boys bringing energy, confidence into Corner Conference Tournament
(Stanton) -- The Stanton boys basketball team is playing well as the program searches for its fifth Corner Conference Tournament title in six years. The Vikings are 6-3 after a win over Sidney Tuesday night. The victory came in Stanton's first contest since December 19th. "It was good to play...
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (1/12): Iowa wins in OT, Omaha, UMKC also winners
(KMAland) -- Iowa won in OT over Michigan, Omaha knocked off North Dakota and UMKC was a Summit League winner in regional men’s college basketball on Thursday. Iowa (11-6, 3-3): Iowa got a four-point play from Payton Sandfort near the end of regulation to force overtime in a 93-84 win over Michigan (9-7, 3-2). Sandfort had 26 points, seven rebounds and three assists, and Kris Murray added a team-best 27 points with eight boards, three assists and three blocks. Filip Rebraca posted 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Abraham Lincoln alum Josh Dix came off the bench to score a career-high 10 points with five assists for the Hawkeyes.
kmaland.com
UNI adds Nebraska transfer WR Grimes
(Cedar Falls) -- Former Nebraska wide receiver Kamonte Grimes has committed to Northern Iowa. Grimes spent two seasons at Lincoln and did not appear in a game. Grimes was a 3-star prospect out of high school.
kmaland.com
Weeping Water alum Cave 'finding right groove' at Omaha
(Omaha) -- Weeping Water legend Grace Cave has acclimated well into her role at Omaha. Cave has played the point guard role in the Mavericks' (8-7) three game win streak. "We had a tough preseason," Cave said. "We played Nebraska, Creighton and a lot of bigger schools. I think us playing bigger schools has helped us a lot."
kmaland.com
Tim Helm, 63, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Inside the SHS Winter X Games
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School students and staff are getting a wintertime shot of spirit this week. It's a tradition unlike any other (but, no, we're not talking about that event in Augusta). And, competitors face off for honor and glory (nope, we're not talking about the Olympics). We're talking...
kmaland.com
Bart Blake, 89, of Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, January 17, 2023 (prior to Service) Visitation Start: 9:30 a.m. Visitation End:11:00 a.m. (Service) In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the United Church of Christ in Atlantic. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Burial with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard,...
kmaland.com
Transfer OT Rouse chooses Nebraska
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football snagged a big commitment from offensive lineman Walter Rouse on Wednesday. Rouse comes to Nebraska from Stanford, where he played in 40 games. Rouse chose Nebraska over Iowa and Oklahoma.
kmaland.com
Mark Lindgren, 67, Stanton, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life ServiceName:Mark Lindgren Pronunciation: Age:67From:Stanton, Iow…
kmaland.com
Rose Dery, 88 of Sidney, IA
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes: More information by the evening of Monday, 1-16-2023. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
kmaland.com
Marilyn Jean Gentry, 88, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Comments / 0