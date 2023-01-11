ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

TikTok fined in France for manipulative cookie-consent flow

The €5 million penalty announced today by the CNIL relates to a cookie-consent flow TikTok had used on its website (tiktok.com) until early last year — in which the regulator found it was not as easy for users to refuse cookies as to accept them — so it was essentially manipulating consent by making it easier for site visitors to accept its tracking than to opt out.
TechCrunch

Meta’s ads being found unlawful in the EU is a warning to other ad-funded platforms

To wit: In remarks today, following the publication of two final decisions against Meta by EU privacy regulators applying the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to Facebook and Instagram — decisions which include a total of around $410 million in fines (still with a third decision against WhatsApp due shortly), along with orders to correct its unlawful data processing within three months — the European Data Protection Board (EPBD) has issued a clear warning to other businesses that seek to ignore EU data protection rules by not providing users with a choice over being subject to tracking for behavioural advertising.
msn.com

Google warns Supreme Court could 'upend the internet' through Section 230 changes

Google said that a decision in the Supreme Court case regarding terrorist content and Youtube's algorithm could change the internet for the worse. The search engine argued in a brief filed on Thursday that Gonzalez v. Google, a case for which the court will hear oral arguments next month, could transform the internet. Google implored the courts to uphold existing interpretations of Section 230, a law that protects websites from being penalized for content posted by their users.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Verge

Meta sues surveillance company for scraping data with fake Facebook accounts

Meta has filed a legal complaint against a company for allegedly creating tens of thousands of fake Facebook accounts to scrape user data and provide surveillance services for clients. The firm, Voyager Labs, bills itself as “a world leader in advanced AI-based investigation solutions.” What this means in practice is...
TechCrunch

SEC filing shows Adobe had interest in buying Figma as early as 2020

One point previously unknown is that Adobe approached Figma as early as 2020, and Figma co-founder and CEO Dylan Field met with Adobe representatives several times during those years before finally coming to an agreement in September. According to the document, preliminary discussions about a possible partnership or acquisition first...
ConsumerAffairs

Do privacy issues make Facebook vulnerable to competitors?

Despite being the first – and growing up to be the biggest – kid on the social media block, Facebook isn’t feeling the love like it used to. Millennials didn’t like their parents being on the platform so they headed over to Instagram. Young Americans aren’t into it, either – both factors leading to some erosion of users.
The Independent

Supreme Court ruling challenging online content moderation rules could ‘upend internet’, Google says

A US Supreme Court hearing that challenges the liability shield protecting Big Tech companies like YouTube and Facebook could “upend the internet” and cause it to descend into a “litigation minefield”, according to Google.Next month, the Supreme Court is set to initiate its hearing on Reynaldo Gonzalez v Google.The case was filed by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez who was killed in the 2015 Isis terrorist attack in Paris and centred around section 230 of the 1996 US Communications Decency Act. A brief section of this law has partly kept tech companies from being liable for content people post...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TechCrunch

Crime-reporting app Citizen lays off 33 employees

“We are grateful to all of our departing team members for their contributions to Citizen and are committed to supporting them through this transition with a generous severance package that includes accelerated option vesting and extended exercise window, six months of COBRA payments, career services support and other benefits,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch.
TechCrunch

News aggregator SmartNews lays off 40% of US and China staff, with further reductions planned in Japan

Impacted roles in the U.S. and China include those in engineering, product and data science, we understand. SmartNews employees in Japan, meanwhile, will soon undergo a “voluntary departure program,” but they weren’t yet offered specifics about what that will entail. Laid-off employees will be offered standard severance packages and benefits. In the meeting, staff were told they’d get an email within 15 minutes if they were among those being let go.
AFP

Meta bans ads targeted at teens based on gender

Meta, owner of Instagram and Facebook, on Tuesday said it will stop allowing advertisers to target ads at teens based on gender, as it fights accusations that its platforms are harmful to young users. The company formerly known as Facebook is facing increasing pressure and fines to curb its practice of delivering narrowly targeted ads to its users, a practice that brings in billions of dollars in revenue from advertisers every year.
WASHINGTON STATE

