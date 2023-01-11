A US Supreme Court hearing that challenges the liability shield protecting Big Tech companies like YouTube and Facebook could “upend the internet” and cause it to descend into a “litigation minefield”, according to Google.Next month, the Supreme Court is set to initiate its hearing on Reynaldo Gonzalez v Google.The case was filed by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez who was killed in the 2015 Isis terrorist attack in Paris and centred around section 230 of the 1996 US Communications Decency Act. A brief section of this law has partly kept tech companies from being liable for content people post...

