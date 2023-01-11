Read full article on original website
Meta alleges surveillance firm collected data on 600,000 users via fake accounts
Meta has sued to block a surveillance company from using Facebook and Instagram, alleging the firm, which has partnered with law enforcement, created tens of thousands of fake accounts to collect user data. A complaint filed on Thursday asks a judge to permanently ban Voyager Labs from accessing Meta’s sites...
TechCrunch
TikTok fined in France for manipulative cookie-consent flow
The €5 million penalty announced today by the CNIL relates to a cookie-consent flow TikTok had used on its website (tiktok.com) until early last year — in which the regulator found it was not as easy for users to refuse cookies as to accept them — so it was essentially manipulating consent by making it easier for site visitors to accept its tracking than to opt out.
TechCrunch
Meta’s ads being found unlawful in the EU is a warning to other ad-funded platforms
To wit: In remarks today, following the publication of two final decisions against Meta by EU privacy regulators applying the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to Facebook and Instagram — decisions which include a total of around $410 million in fines (still with a third decision against WhatsApp due shortly), along with orders to correct its unlawful data processing within three months — the European Data Protection Board (EPBD) has issued a clear warning to other businesses that seek to ignore EU data protection rules by not providing users with a choice over being subject to tracking for behavioural advertising.
Fired Twitter employee says the company sent the termination notice to his wife's email instead of his own
Lawyers said the ex-employee was fired after he supported a colleague who was terminated following a clash with Elon Musk on Twitter, per Bloomberg.
Meta will pay $725 million to settle a privacy lawsuit that accused Facebook of sharing users' data with consulting firm Cambridge Analytica
The settlement is "the largest recovery ever achieved in a data privacy class action," lawyers for the plaintiffs said.
Artificial intelligence replaced humans in job role for months and ‘no one noticed’
A POPULAR news outlet has been publishing articles written by AI since November, keeping it on the down low. Tech media site CNET has been publishing the articles since November, and lots of readers don't seem to have noticed. “What is a credit card charge-off?” was the first AI-written article,...
TechCrunch
Biden’s call to ‘unite against big tech abuses’ sure sounds familiar
The op-ed begins by thanking the tech sector for its hard work (and contributions to the GDP, it is understood) and immediately begins deploring its depredations of children and the otherwise vulnerable. “I’m concerned about how some in the industry collect, share and exploit our most personal data, deepen extremism...
msn.com
Google warns Supreme Court could 'upend the internet' through Section 230 changes
Google said that a decision in the Supreme Court case regarding terrorist content and Youtube's algorithm could change the internet for the worse. The search engine argued in a brief filed on Thursday that Gonzalez v. Google, a case for which the court will hear oral arguments next month, could transform the internet. Google implored the courts to uphold existing interpretations of Section 230, a law that protects websites from being penalized for content posted by their users.
The Verge
Meta sues surveillance company for scraping data with fake Facebook accounts
Meta has filed a legal complaint against a company for allegedly creating tens of thousands of fake Facebook accounts to scrape user data and provide surveillance services for clients. The firm, Voyager Labs, bills itself as “a world leader in advanced AI-based investigation solutions.” What this means in practice is...
CNBC
Swiss company that counts Microsoft as a customer says it's removed CO2 from the air and put it in the ground
Climeworks says it has successfully taken carbon dioxide out of the air and put it in the ground where it will turn into rock in a process that has been verified by third party certifiers — a first. Companies like Microsoft, Stripe and Shopify had previously paid Climeworks in...
dailyhodl.com
Artificial Intelligence Altcoins Skyrocket Amid Rumors of $10,000,000,000 Microsoft Investment in OpenAI
Artificial intelligence (AI) altcoins are taking off this week as reports surface indicating that Microsoft plans to make a gigantic investment in the AI space. The news website Semafor, citing sources familiar with the matter, reports that Microsoft has been in talks to invest $10 billion in artificial intelligence research company OpenAI.
TechCrunch
SEC filing shows Adobe had interest in buying Figma as early as 2020
One point previously unknown is that Adobe approached Figma as early as 2020, and Figma co-founder and CEO Dylan Field met with Adobe representatives several times during those years before finally coming to an agreement in September. According to the document, preliminary discussions about a possible partnership or acquisition first...
The US government is still trying to find ways to regulate Big Tech. He has some ideas
After years of hearings, reports and stalled proposals, Congress ended 2022 without taking major steps to regulate Big Tech. But a few blocks away in Washington, Jonathan Kanter is just getting warmed up.
Twitter hacked: Data of 235 million Twitter users are exposed for free
More than 400 million user data was hacked in July 2022 by the hacker known as Ryushi. These data would have been put up for sale on the 'Breached' hacking forum. Note: At the end a tool to see if your data is filtered on the internet.
ConsumerAffairs
Do privacy issues make Facebook vulnerable to competitors?
Despite being the first – and growing up to be the biggest – kid on the social media block, Facebook isn’t feeling the love like it used to. Millennials didn’t like their parents being on the platform so they headed over to Instagram. Young Americans aren’t into it, either – both factors leading to some erosion of users.
Supreme Court ruling challenging online content moderation rules could ‘upend internet’, Google says
A US Supreme Court hearing that challenges the liability shield protecting Big Tech companies like YouTube and Facebook could “upend the internet” and cause it to descend into a “litigation minefield”, according to Google.Next month, the Supreme Court is set to initiate its hearing on Reynaldo Gonzalez v Google.The case was filed by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez who was killed in the 2015 Isis terrorist attack in Paris and centred around section 230 of the 1996 US Communications Decency Act. A brief section of this law has partly kept tech companies from being liable for content people post...
TechCrunch
Crime-reporting app Citizen lays off 33 employees
“We are grateful to all of our departing team members for their contributions to Citizen and are committed to supporting them through this transition with a generous severance package that includes accelerated option vesting and extended exercise window, six months of COBRA payments, career services support and other benefits,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch.
TechCrunch
News aggregator SmartNews lays off 40% of US and China staff, with further reductions planned in Japan
Impacted roles in the U.S. and China include those in engineering, product and data science, we understand. SmartNews employees in Japan, meanwhile, will soon undergo a “voluntary departure program,” but they weren’t yet offered specifics about what that will entail. Laid-off employees will be offered standard severance packages and benefits. In the meeting, staff were told they’d get an email within 15 minutes if they were among those being let go.
Meta bans ads targeted at teens based on gender
Meta, owner of Instagram and Facebook, on Tuesday said it will stop allowing advertisers to target ads at teens based on gender, as it fights accusations that its platforms are harmful to young users. The company formerly known as Facebook is facing increasing pressure and fines to curb its practice of delivering narrowly targeted ads to its users, a practice that brings in billions of dollars in revenue from advertisers every year.
Google argues it doesn't block rivals in bid to kill U.S. government antitrust lawsuit
WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL.O) on Wednesday argued that a court should toss out a government antitrust lawsuit against it, saying that agreements it made with Apple and others to make Google the default search engine do not bar smartphone makers from promoting rivals.
