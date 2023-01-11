ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

testudotimes.com

No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball vs. Rutgers preview

No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball’s high ride of six straight victories came to a disappointing close Thursday night, as it fell just short against No. 6 Indiana in a 68-61 defeat at Assembly Hall. In a game that had a March-like feel to it, the intensity was high...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Game thread: No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball at No. 6 Indiana

No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball is rolling, riding a six-game winning streak into Bloomington, Indiana, for a top-10 matchup against the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and will air on Big Ten Network. The game can be streamed here. The Terps are hefty underdogs;...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
testudotimes.com

MM 1.12: Diamond Miller named to USBWA Drysdale Award Midseason Watch List

Maryland women’s basketball senior guard Diamond Miller was named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association’s Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Midseason Watch List, it was announced Wednesday. Twenty-one players were included on the watch list for the organization’s national player of the year award. Miller is averaging 18.7...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
pressboxonline.com

Talking Maryland Recruiting With Ahmed Ghafir

Stan “The Fan” Charles and Gary Stein talk with Ahmed Ghafir of Inside The Black and Gold about the opportunities and challenges facing Maryland football and basketball when it comes to recruiting, the transfer portal and more. • Talking Maryland Football And NIL With Dan Crowley. • Remembering...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
mymcmedia.org

Montgomery County High School Athlete of the Week

Jace Munoz is on a mission this winter. The Sherwood High senior was on the path to a state title last school year when, during a victory in the Maryland 4A/3A regional semifinals, Munoz injured his wrist. He went on to win the regional title with his wrist taped, but subsequent swelling revealed the worst-case scenario: a broken bone that prevented him from competing in the state tournament.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
visithowardcounty.com

What a Catch! Howard County’s Seafood Scene

Maryland is known for its incredible seafood, and Howard County is a great place to experience it, all year round! Conveniently located between the waterfront metropolitan areas of Washington DC and Baltimore, Howard County restaurants have been serving up a catch with their prized culinary seafood scene. Whether you are taking a stroll on the Lakefront in Columbia or window shopping and enjoying the beautiful river views of Ellicott City, you’ll want to visit our Restaurant Listings to begin planning a delightful road trip for sensational fresh, local seafood.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland?

Located near the Silver Spring Library, La Malinche is a Spanish and Mexican tapas restaurant that offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch. Whether you want a traditional Mexican meal or want to try something new, La Malinche is one of the best restaurants in Silver Spring. The brunch at La Malinche is served family style, with various options, including huevos rancheros, bistec Mexicano, and more. The restaurant also offers churros, pancakes, homemade french toast, sopapillas, and more. It has a friendly staff and serves great food and drink.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

Retired Firefighter On A Hot Streak Of Lottery Wins

WHITE PLAINS, Md. – A Prince George’s County retiree who spent his career extinguishing fires is enjoying a flaming hot Lottery winning streak. After claiming two $50,000 Pick 5 prizes in November, the lucky player returned to Lottery headquarters this week to claim a third $50,000 Pick 5 prize.
WHITE PLAINS, MD
WTOP

‘More burials than we thought’: Historic Bowie church begins long reckoning with slavery

For decades, the historic roots of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bowie, Maryland, have been a source of pride among parishioners. What’s less talked about is the church’s connection to slavery. The Jesuits who started the church also ran a tobacco plantation, and enslaved Black people were relied on to operate it. Much of that land was sold off, and by the 1960s, new neighborhoods were being built where tobacco leaves once grew.
BOWIE, MD
wypr.org

Maxwell, Raheem DeVaughn and others join lineup for Moore’s inaugural gala

Grammy Award-winner Maxwell and R&B singer-songwriter Raheem DeVaughn are among the headliners for Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s inaugural gala in Baltimore, the organizing committee announced Thursday. Additional performances by beloved local R&B group Dru Hill, Baltimore trumpeter Brandon Woody, ballerina Caroline Rocher Barnes, the Morton Street Dance Center, the University...
BALTIMORE, MD
multihousingnews.com

Howard Hughes Lands $117M for Maryland Community

The project is part of the firm’s master-planned development, the Downtown Columbia Plan. The Howard Hughes Corp. has secured financing for its 382-unit community that’s part of its ambitious master-planned development in Columbia, Md. JLL arranged the $117 million loan that will be used to take out existing construction financing for the developer’s community, Juniper. The five-year fixed-rate loan was provided by an undisclosed lender.
COLUMBIA, MD
Nottingham MD

Waldorf construction worker is Maryland’s newest lottery millionaire

WALDORF, MD—A Charles County construction worker, who nicknamed himself “Trouble,” is having anything but that after winning $1,540,418 in the FAST PLAY Hit the Jackpot! game. He becomes the second-largest winner in a progressive jackpot game since FAST PLAY’s debut in February 2020. The Waldorf resident...
WALDORF, MD
rockvillenights.com

RISE Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken sets opening date in Rockville

RISE Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken has set an opening date for its newest location at 16248 Frederick Road, on the border of Rockville and Gaithersburg. The restaurant will open January 21, 2023. It is located in the Rock Grove shopping center at Shady Grove Road, which is also home to Qdoba, Minerva and Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin Robbins.
ROCKVILLE, MD

