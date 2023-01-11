Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cheapest Gas Prices In Atlanta, GAJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
20 Harrison Band Students Selected for 2023 District Honor BandDeanLandMarietta, GA
Top Pilates Studios In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
FAA outage impact on flights at Atlanta airport
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. Wednesday morning, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide. The FAA ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. ET to...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Widespread damage across Spalding County following strong storms
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The damage is substantial at the Dollar Tree on North Expressway in Griffin. Workers spent the day cleaning up the store after an awning collapsed during Thursday’s strong storm. It was a moment an employee working next door at the UPS store will...
WMAZ
Camera at Atlanta Airport with severe thunderstorm warning in area
ATLANTA — UPDATE: With the storm system having passed to our east, we are retiring this live feed. Storms are moving through eastern Alabama and into west Georgia and south metro Atlanta on Thursday, bringing with them tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings. 11Alive maintains a live camera at Hartsfield-Jackson...
Delta bans employees using flight benefits from Sky Clubs
Delta is limiting access to Sky Clubs for employees and retirees using flight privileges to travel.
Possible flurries, snow on the way for some north Georgia counties after severe storms
ATLANTA — A winter weather advisory was issued Friday morning following a day full of severe storms throughout the state. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the advisory has been issued in the mountains from 7 a.m. Friday through 3 a.m. Saturday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
MARTA deputy GM says he was fired without cause
MARTA’s former deputy general manager says he was fired without cause and given no specific reason....
fox5atlanta.com
Funnel cloud spotted near Hartsfield-Jackson, extensive damage in Griffin
Viewer video shows a funnel cloud forming near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as severe weather ripped through parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia Thursday. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down by the airport and extensive damage was seen along 14th St. in Griffin and downed trees along Jackson Road near Jackson Road Elementary School.
fox5atlanta.com
GEMA to distribute water, tarps to Troup County residents impacted by tornado
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Troup County residents who were affected by the tornado that touched down in multiple spots around Georgia Thursday will have another opportunity on Sunday to receive aid from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA). The agency has organized a Point of Distribution (POD) at the Troup...
Tornado damage, power outages reported across North Georgia and metro Atlanta
Severe storms, including tornadoes, were reported in Georgia Thursday afternoon, causing damage to towns, including metro Atlanta.
Overnight curfew lifted in Griffin after severe weather, tornado damages stores and roads
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The City of Griffin sustained significant damage due to Thursday afternoon’s storms and possible tornados. The city issued a curfew for residents that expired Friday morning. The statement reads as follows:. “Local State of Emergency- A curfew is imposed from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00...
WEATHER UPDATE: Kemp orders state of emergency after North Georgia storms
[9:45 p.m.]: Strong winds and falling trees caused damage to power lines Thursday. Efforts to restore power to customers...
fox5atlanta.com
Here's why a 'spy plane' will be stationed at Dobbins Air Reserve Base the next few months
MARIETTA, Ga. - Dobbins Air Reserve Base will be hosting a spy plane, of sorts, over the next few months. A NASA ER-2 high altitude research aircraft, which is derivative of the Cold War-era Lockheed U-2, will be stationed at the Cobb County air base for the next few months. Unlike its CIA counterpart, this plane is painted in all white.
Massive cleanup begins after strong storms crush buildings, close schools
A powerful storm that toppled trees and power lines and caused numerous crashes means Friday will be a day of cleanup ac...
fox5atlanta.com
Airport officials confirm major security breach
Atlanta police confirm a security breech at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. A man went over a fence and got on board a parked airliner, coming face-to-face with a staffer in the cockpit, police say.
luxury-houses.net
Truly One-of-a-kind, Gated Executive Home Built for Entertaining in Atlanta, GA Hits Market for $7.39M
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home revealing seamless indoor and outdoor living spaces now available for sale. This home located at 3206 Arden Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 07 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 17,887 square feet of living spaces. Call Zareh Najarian (470-639-8910) – Jar House Brokerage for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
Magnolia Star Jamila Norman's Farm Decimated by Winter Storm in Atlanta: 'We're Absolutely Devastated'
The Atlanta farm announced on social media that 90% of its crops have been impacted Magnolia Network's Jamila Norman has been left devastated after most of her farm was wiped out. Following last month's flash freezes and the dangerously cold temperatures that hit the United States in what the National Weather Service called a "once-in-a-generation storm," little is left of Norman's Patchwork City Farms, a 1.2-acre farm in Atlanta, Georgia. "The polar storm that came through Atlanta has decimated 90% of Patchwork City Farms' crops," explained an announcement shared through Norman's...
'I think we're pretty fortunate' | Austell neighbors say damage is bad, but could be worse
AUSTELL, Ga. — Families in an Austell neighborhood are sifting through the devastation caused by Thursday's severe storms. A family that lives in the area said the damage is extensive and the storm was quick -- they had just enough time to make it to the hallway for safety before a huge tree came crashing into their home.
Some metro Atlanta schools closing early ahead of severe storms
Clayton County Schools and City of Decatur Schools announced Thursday they plan to end classes early to beat storms expe...
One Georgia City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Metro Atlanta school districts announce closures for Friday after severe weather | List
ATLANTA — Several metro Atlanta school districts are announcing closures for Friday, Jan. 13, after severe weather moved through Thursday. Here's the list of schools that have announced school closures so far:. Butts County Schools. Butts County Schools said it will be closed Friday due to the inclement weather....
Comments / 0