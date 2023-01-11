ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

FAA outage impact on flights at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. Wednesday morning, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide. The FAA ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. ET to...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Widespread damage across Spalding County following strong storms

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The damage is substantial at the Dollar Tree on North Expressway in Griffin. Workers spent the day cleaning up the store after an awning collapsed during Thursday’s strong storm. It was a moment an employee working next door at the UPS store will...
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

Camera at Atlanta Airport with severe thunderstorm warning in area

ATLANTA — UPDATE: With the storm system having passed to our east, we are retiring this live feed. Storms are moving through eastern Alabama and into west Georgia and south metro Atlanta on Thursday, bringing with them tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings. 11Alive maintains a live camera at Hartsfield-Jackson...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Funnel cloud spotted near Hartsfield-Jackson, extensive damage in Griffin

Viewer video shows a funnel cloud forming near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as severe weather ripped through parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia Thursday. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down by the airport and extensive damage was seen along 14th St. in Griffin and downed trees along Jackson Road near Jackson Road Elementary School.
GRIFFIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Airport officials confirm major security breach

Atlanta police confirm a security breech at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. A man went over a fence and got on board a parked airliner, coming face-to-face with a staffer in the cockpit, police say.
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Truly One-of-a-kind, Gated Executive Home Built for Entertaining in Atlanta, GA Hits Market for $7.39M

The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home revealing seamless indoor and outdoor living spaces now available for sale. This home located at 3206 Arden Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 07 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 17,887 square feet of living spaces. Call Zareh Najarian (470-639-8910) – Jar House Brokerage for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
People

Magnolia Star Jamila Norman's Farm Decimated by Winter Storm in Atlanta: 'We're Absolutely Devastated'

The Atlanta farm announced on social media that 90% of its crops have been impacted Magnolia Network's Jamila Norman has been left devastated after most of her farm was wiped out. Following last month's flash freezes and the dangerously cold temperatures that hit the United States in what the National Weather Service called a "once-in-a-generation storm," little is left of Norman's Patchwork City Farms, a 1.2-acre farm in Atlanta, Georgia. "The polar storm that came through Atlanta has decimated 90% of Patchwork City Farms' crops," explained an announcement shared through Norman's...
ATLANTA, GA

