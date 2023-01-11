ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorious

Someone Crashed The Camarostang

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BrbFQ_0kBC9EC800

This car is the punchline to a really odd car joke.

The Ford Mustang is one of the most iconic muscle cars in American history, so iconic in fact it created a new genre of automobiles, called the pony car. For a few years it reigned undefeated with no competitor inside even slightly capable of taking it down. Then came the Chevrolet Camaro, a tiny beast with a massive V-8 engine under the hood making way more horsepower, way more torque, and looking quite sharp indeed. These two cars were in constant competition with each other, understandably so as one was made to support the other. However, this car was seemingly created to bridge the divide between Chevy and Ford vans across the globe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jj3X8_0kBC9EC800

What you’re looking at is a mustang from 2008 which has been retrofitted with the front end from a Camaro that looks to be in the 2015 and up range. You might wonder why exactly somebody might put together such a car, trust us you’re not alone there. However, it’s nice to think about how the owner may have intended this to come across as a beautiful child of competition which takes the best parts of two completely different opposing American muscle cars and puts it all together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16KYAI_0kBC9EC800

Alternatively, it might’ve just been some dumb teenager looking for a funny project, and funny it is. As you might expect, the factory Chevy front bumper and headlights weren’t exactly made to fit the Ford Mustang which is why the parts appear to be either custom-made, modified, or aftermarket. What are the more impressive parts of this, and one that will surely be overlooked by everybody focusing on the exterior is the interior, which was swapped out completely for that of a Chevrolet Camaro. Say what you will about this car, but it’s pretty clear that a lot of work went into the building of such a mash up which is why the car recently sold at auction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GlciF_0kBC9EC800

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

One-Of-31 Viper ACR Voodoo Editions Is Slithering Across The Block At Mecum Kissimmee

A fire breathing V10 is something we can all appreciate. The Dodge Viper was one of the greatest supercars to ever be featured in American production and manufacturing. From the 1990s onward, this car perfectly embodied the vision that Dodge and Shelby had for it, even going as far as to become one of the most dangerous cars on the planet for the simple sake of performance. In 2018, production of the Dodge Viper for its most recent generation ended and it’s unclear if there will ever be another Viper. One thing that is certain, this particular Viper is one of the most badass creations known to man.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Motorious

Backyard Barn Finds: Parker’s First Camaro

It’s easy to see why this is Parker’s dream car. The first generation Chevrolet Camaro is a dream car from any enthusiast. Those of us with the means to search out and purchase said automobile usually have some crazy stories to provide the rest of the community with. One such gentleman, and host of Backyard Barn Finds, Parker has recently come out with details about his very first car. You might be scoffing now at the thought of a relatively young guy having had a first generation Camaro as his first car but the way he got it might just surprise you.
Carscoops

Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?

Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Motorious

Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful

Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
MotorBiscuit

Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half

This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Looper

American Pickers Once Bought A Dodge A100 Hot Rod Truck And Only Frank Fritz Could Fit In It

If you happen to find yourself with some free time, a want for some new stuff, and a bit of cash to burn, antiquing is a great way to go. Driving around seeking out little hobby shops and full-on trinket warehouses to sift through is a fun way to spend recreational time. On the other hand, if you had enough passion for it, it could also be quite a lucrative career path. Just ask the folks on "American Pickers," who've found a way to turn digging through mountains of old stuff into a means of paying the bills.
ConsumerAffairs

Here are the used cars that provide the best value

Used car prices have begun to fall but they’re still higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic. So used car shoppers should consider how many miles they can expect from their purchase. Fortunately, researchers at iSeeCars.com have done the legwork on this one, analyzing how many more miles a 10-year-old...
Looper

The Harley Davidson Knucklehead American Pickers Bought For $20,000

Throughout time, humanity has proven particularly good at creating all kinds of stuff. Some of it is useful, some of it isn't, but no matter what, to at least one person, it's worth keeping around. However, as time goes on, some of these items are improved upon in some way, or they're rendered obsolete by an entirely different invention, resulting in them fading into obscurity. That's where the "American Pickers" team comes in. This group of experts loves the trinkets of yesteryear, and in many cases, they're willing to pay big money for them.
MISSOURI STATE
gmauthority.com

C8 Corvette Left For Dead In Montana

The mid-engine C8 Corvette is at home on the racetrack, offering impressive performance for relatively little outlay. However, one place the C8 Corvette is a bit less comfortable is on 10 inches of ice and snow, as demonstrated by this abandoned C8 Stingray in Montana. Recently posted to subreddit r/Autos,...
MONTANA STATE
torquenews.com

The Harbor Freight Gift Every Car Owner Needs

Looking for a last-minute gift that is practical and easy to find? Here is arguably the best Harbor Freight gift anyone who owns a car can ask for this Christmas that is sure to be appreciated---even if the car owner is not mechanically inclined. A Service Center Complaint. In earlier...
GOBankingRates

The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023

The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
Carscoops

Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon

Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
Motorious

Corvette And Mustang Crash Street Racing

A horrific dash cam video shows the moment when a street racing C7 Corvette and S550 Mustang crash big time while street racing in Lewisville, Texas on December 7. This is yet another example of why you shouldn’t give into temptation and engage in a street race on public roads, even if another driver tries goading you into it.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Top Speed

Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar

If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
98K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy