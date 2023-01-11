Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
City of Manitowoc Announces Open House
The City of Manitowoc has announced an open house for next Wednesday. The public is invited to The Venue at Union Square, located at 702 York Street, where they can learn more about the Comprehensive Plan Update, and the Park and Outdoor Recreation Plan. The Comprehensive Plan is a document...
seehafernews.com
Northeast Wisconsin Woodland Owners Conference to be Held in Green Bay
The Glacierland Resource Conservation & Development Council is now accepting registrations for the 2023 Northeast Wisconsin Woodland Owners Conference, scheduled for January 28th at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay. The Woodland Owners Conference will feature a variety of speakers focusing on topics of interest to private woodland owners.
seehafernews.com
115th Annual Meeting Planned For Manitowoc Fish & Game
Manitowoc County Fish & Game Protective Association was founded back in October of 1907 by a group of concerned citizens who felt it was important to protect the natural beauty and resources of this area. This year marks the completion of 115 years of area residents living up to that...
seehafernews.com
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– The average car payment is rising throughout the country, now surpassing $700 per month. Click here to see what the average is locally according to Shoreline Hometown Credit Union. – The Manitowoc County Health Department has released the 2022 Community Health Assessment. Click here to see what was included...
WBAY Green Bay
First responders detail “challenging rescue” in Calumet County woods
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - First responders rescued a man who fell in some swampy woods in Calumet County Thursday. The Chilton Fire Department detailed the rescue on Facebook. First responders and firefighters were called to Jefferson Rd Thursday. They hiked a half-mile into a swamp to find the man.
seehafernews.com
Fire Destroys Macht Village Programs Building in Brown County
A major fire yesterday in Brown County completely destroyed a building belonging to Macht Village Programs. Macht Village is an organization that aims to help children with emotional and behavioral needs. Crews rushed to the 3300 block of Mid Valley Drive in Lawrence at around 6:30 yesterday morning to battle...
seehafernews.com
State Fairest Of the Fair Chosen, Sheboygan County Fairest Named 2nd Runner-Up
The 2023 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs was selected last night at the annual Wisconsin Association of Fairs Convention in Wisconsin Dells. 22-year-old Sharlene Swedlund, who represented the Green County Fair, took home the title. Swedlund currently studies Manufacturing Engineering Technology at Blackhawk Technical College and is an active FFA alumnus.
Sheboygan mental health center may close due to plan to pull funding
For the past 21 years, Open Door, a peer support and recovery center in Sheboygan, has been providing vital services to adults dealing with mental health and substance abuse disorders.
94.3 Jack FM
Expected Warm Weather Could Impact Lake Winnebago Ice Conditions
LAKE WINNEBAGO (WTAQ-WLUK) — Taking to the lakes and doing a little ice fishing is part of how we live in Northeast Wisconsin, and on Lake Winnebago, many anglers are doing just that. At nearly 132,000 acres, the lake stretches for miles in each direction. The owner of Fish...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Salvation Army Falls Short in Red Kettle Collection, Not All Donations Have Been Counted
The Salvation Army of Manitowoc County fell short in this year’s Red Kettle Campaign. According to Lieutenant Jenny Moffit, the local organization had a goal of $175,000 this holiday season, which is significantly more than last year’s $140,000. Moffit cited an increase in requests for assistance as a...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Safety Committee to Gather This Morning
There is one more meeting scheduled for today in the City of Two Rivers. The Safety Committee will be in the Council Chambers in City Hall at 8:15 this morning. After discussing any ongoing issues and reminding employees to use their near-miss reporting procedures, the committee will talk about December’s safety theme, Slips, Trips, and Falls.
seehafernews.com
Four Hurt In Bus Crash On Neenah Schools Ski Trip
Two of the four people hurt in Wednesday night’s bus rollover in Waushara County are students in Neenah schools. The school district says the bus rolled over while returning from a ski trip for the school. Two adults were also hurt. In all, 22 students were on the bus,...
seehafernews.com
Teen Accused of Green Bay Hit-and-Run Likely to be Tried as an Adult
The teen charged in a hit-and-run case in Green Bay that killed a 17-year-old boy is expected to be tried as an adult when her trial begins. Sienna Pecore is accused of driving at speeds of over 100 MPH on October 30th when she crashed at the intersection of Oneida and Mason Streets.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Warming Shelter In Its 3rd Month
A warming shelter to help Manitowoc residents in need has now been open since November 1st. Pastor Matt Sauer was very instrumental in getting this vision to become a reality by relying upon community relationships and partnerships. During an appearance Thursday on WOMT’s “Coolest Coast” with Jason and Tina Prigge,...
wearegreenbay.com
Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin
(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
seehafernews.com
Two Area Colleges to Receive Portion of DVA Grant
Governor Tony Evers and newly named Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary James Bond have announced a new grant, some of which will be going to two area colleges. The nearly $425,000 grant is being split between 13 nonprofit organizations that provide financial assistance, entrepreneurship training, or other services to Wisconsin veterans and their families.
WBAY Green Bay
‘Special Needs Alert Form’ helps Brown County identify people if needed
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 25-year-old Green Bay woman is facing criminal charges, accused of leaving her children alone over the weekend. Police say while she went out drinking, her son was found wandering in a downtown parking ramp. Police used a special database to discover the child is non-verbal and has special needs.
Business fire sent large plume of smoke over I-41 in Brown County
A large plume of smoke was visible Thursday and was impacting traffic on I-41 at Miners Way. Traffic slowed down in the area.
wearegreenbay.com
Basement fire in Manitowoc County causes estimated $25K in damages, under investigation
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Two Rivers responded to a house fire that caused an estimated $25,000 in damages early Friday morning. In a release provided by the Two Rivers Fire Department, authorities say that crews received a call just before 1:30 a.m. on January 13 for a house fire in the 1100 block of 34th Street.
seehafernews.com
Winter Walking Open At Citizen Park Rec Center
The Manitowoc Senior Center is reminding citizens of the Winter Walking program at the Citizen Park Recreation Center. According to Michelle Michaels, Indoor walking is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 to 10:30 a.m. There is no charge for this walking activity and it’s open to everyone. Those participating...
