Fox 19
Man fatally hit on Ohio 129 in Butler County
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man in his 20s is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township late Tuesday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. It was reported at 9:44 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway that...
Fox 19
Family searches in Butler County for Ohio woman missing for 3 weeks
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Several searches took place in the Tri-State last weekend for a woman missing out of Dayton, Ohio. Cierra Chapman’s car was found in Middletown in early January. Police joined Chapman’s family and members of a nonprofit, the Dock Ellis Foundation, in a search of the...
Fox 19
Special needs dog at Lexington animal rescue adopted
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A special needs dog at a Lexington animal rescue has found her forever home. Paws 4 the Cause posted on their Facebook page Saturday that Emmerson, a four-month-old German Shepherd with special needs, was adopted. Emmerson was born with spina bifida, hip dysplasia and deformed knee...
Fox 19
Hamilton’s historical train depot gets new home
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After decades of waiting, the old Train Depot in Hamilton was moved to its new home. More than 100 years of history rolled down Martin Luther King Boulevard in Hamilton on Tuesday. “This is a monumental day for our city, for our residents, and our businesses,”...
Fox 19
73-year-old woman killed in weekend Milford crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 73-year-old woman is dead in a weekend crash in Milford, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Yvonne Patrick of Covington died Sunday at Bethesda North Hospital, a coroner’s report shows. Milford police are investigating a weekend crash but the report is not available...
Fox 19
Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Reality tv star Julie Chrisley is set to report to prison in Lexington. Court documents show Julie Chrisley was originally assigned to a federal prison in Florida. She was reassigned to the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, with a deadline to report at noon Tuesday. Julie...
Fox 19
Pedestrian crash closes OH-129 in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - OH-129 is closed in Liberty Township due to a crash involving a pedestrian, according to Butler County Dispatch. It happened sometime before 10:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of OH-129 between Princeton-Glendale Road and Cincinnati Dayton Road. The crash has all lanes closed in both...
Fox 19
Drive-by parade held for 2-year-old who completed chemo treatments
FLORENCE, Ky (WXIX) - A community parade on Sunday afternoon celebrated a little boy who just finished his chemotherapy treatments. Felicia Valero, the mother of two-year-old Matthew, says that his last treatment was on Jan. 13. “I didn’t know we would get to this day, but we’re here and it’s...
Fox 19
Cincinnati police officer’s career to end in disgrace with criminal convictions Wednesday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The career of a veteran Cincinnati police officer will end in disgrace with five criminal convictions Wednesday. Officer Christopher Schroder, who joined the Cincinnati Police Department 24 years ago this month, is expected to appear at any moment in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. He signed a...
Fox 19
73-year-old woman dead in weekend crash suffered ‘medical emergency,’ Milford police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 73-year-old woman is dead after a weekend crash in Milford, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Yvonne Patrick of Covington succumbed Sunday at Bethesda North Hospital, a coroner’s report shows. Milford police believe she experienced a medical emergency that led to the crash,...
Fox 19
19-year-old allegedly grabbed, harassed at West Side laser tag
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old says she was grabbed and sexually harassed during a game of laser tag at a Green Township entertainment venue. The alleged incident happened on Jan. 6. The woman and her mother filed a police report with Green Township PD on Jan. 8. No charges have...
Fox 19
Woman shot to death in Clermont County, sheriff says
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman died in Clermont County Tuesday night after she was allegedly shot while in a car, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Around 6:45 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 3800 block of Magnolia Drive off Amelia-Olive Branch Road about a mile and a half north of OH-125.
Fox 19
Vehicle with mom, son inside flips multiple times after hit by speeding driver
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother is asking for improved safety at a Cincinnati intersection after she and her son had to crawl out of their overturned vehicle that was hit by a speeding driver. Rachael Bernstein says she had just picked her son up from Kilgour Elementary on Jan. 13...
Fox 19
Victim critically hurt in West Price Hill shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting that sent the victim to the hospital in critical condition Monday night. It was reported in the 900 block of Harris Avenue of West Price Hill around 9 p.m. No arrests were made, and police have not released any...
Fox 19
NY man arrested in Cincinnati, accused of selling fake Bengals tickets
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police arrested a man from New York Sunday after he allegedly sold counterfeit Bengals tickets. Court documents say that 54-year-old Timothy Nesmith was selling the tickets with a Cincinnati Bengals Trademark of “B” on them. It is unclear how many tickets he allegedly sold and...
Fox 19
Blaze engulfs business, destroys building near Glencoe
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky business suffered a catastrophic fire Sunday night. The blaze broke out sometime Sunday evening in FCI Interior Woodworks on US-42 about five miles north of Glencoe. Firefighters from the Glencoe Fire Department and the Gallatin County Fire Department arrived to find the...
Fox 19
Death of man found in vehicle being investigated in homicide
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police say they are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Westwood Sunday morning. Cincinnati Police and Cincinnati Fire Department personnel responded to the report of a nonresponsive person inside a vehicle in the 3200 block of Gobel Avenue shortly after 11:30 a.m.
Fox 19
Man dies after West Price Hill shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 24-year-old man is dead after he was shot in West Price Hill late Monday, according to Cincinnati police. Anthony Howard Jr. was found shot multiple times in a vehicle in the 900 block of Harris Avenue around 8:30 p.m., police say. He was taken to the...
Fox 19
Nearly $1M worth of meth hidden in paint found by Cincinnati border protection
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Nearly $1 million worth of meth was found hidden in paint by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati. The discovery was made on Jan. 6 by a narcotic detector dog named Betty, according to CBP officials. Betty alerted officers to a shipment of acrylic waterproof...
Fox 19
Parents charged after allegedly leaving autistic son in car for more than 1 hour
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The parents of a 2-year-old child with autism pleaded not guilty to charges after they allegedly left their son alone in a car for more than an hour. Robert Williams and Mary Smith are each facing a misdemeanor charge of endangering children, according to documents...
