ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Man fatally hit on Ohio 129 in Butler County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man in his 20s is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township late Tuesday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. It was reported at 9:44 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway that...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Special needs dog at Lexington animal rescue adopted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A special needs dog at a Lexington animal rescue has found her forever home. Paws 4 the Cause posted on their Facebook page Saturday that Emmerson, a four-month-old German Shepherd with special needs, was adopted. Emmerson was born with spina bifida, hip dysplasia and deformed knee...
LEXINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Hamilton’s historical train depot gets new home

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After decades of waiting, the old Train Depot in Hamilton was moved to its new home. More than 100 years of history rolled down Martin Luther King Boulevard in Hamilton on Tuesday. “This is a monumental day for our city, for our residents, and our businesses,”...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

73-year-old woman killed in weekend Milford crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 73-year-old woman is dead in a weekend crash in Milford, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Yvonne Patrick of Covington died Sunday at Bethesda North Hospital, a coroner’s report shows. Milford police are investigating a weekend crash but the report is not available...
MILFORD, OH
Fox 19

Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Reality tv star Julie Chrisley is set to report to prison in Lexington. Court documents show Julie Chrisley was originally assigned to a federal prison in Florida. She was reassigned to the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, with a deadline to report at noon Tuesday. Julie...
LEXINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Pedestrian crash closes OH-129 in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - OH-129 is closed in Liberty Township due to a crash involving a pedestrian, according to Butler County Dispatch. It happened sometime before 10:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of OH-129 between Princeton-Glendale Road and Cincinnati Dayton Road. The crash has all lanes closed in both...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Drive-by parade held for 2-year-old who completed chemo treatments

FLORENCE, Ky (WXIX) - A community parade on Sunday afternoon celebrated a little boy who just finished his chemotherapy treatments. Felicia Valero, the mother of two-year-old Matthew, says that his last treatment was on Jan. 13. “I didn’t know we would get to this day, but we’re here and it’s...
UNION, KY
Fox 19

19-year-old allegedly grabbed, harassed at West Side laser tag

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old says she was grabbed and sexually harassed during a game of laser tag at a Green Township entertainment venue. The alleged incident happened on Jan. 6. The woman and her mother filed a police report with Green Township PD on Jan. 8. No charges have...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman shot to death in Clermont County, sheriff says

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman died in Clermont County Tuesday night after she was allegedly shot while in a car, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Around 6:45 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 3800 block of Magnolia Drive off Amelia-Olive Branch Road about a mile and a half north of OH-125.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Victim critically hurt in West Price Hill shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting that sent the victim to the hospital in critical condition Monday night. It was reported in the 900 block of Harris Avenue of West Price Hill around 9 p.m. No arrests were made, and police have not released any...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

NY man arrested in Cincinnati, accused of selling fake Bengals tickets

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police arrested a man from New York Sunday after he allegedly sold counterfeit Bengals tickets. Court documents say that 54-year-old Timothy Nesmith was selling the tickets with a Cincinnati Bengals Trademark of “B” on them. It is unclear how many tickets he allegedly sold and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Blaze engulfs business, destroys building near Glencoe

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky business suffered a catastrophic fire Sunday night. The blaze broke out sometime Sunday evening in FCI Interior Woodworks on US-42 about five miles north of Glencoe. Firefighters from the Glencoe Fire Department and the Gallatin County Fire Department arrived to find the...
GLENCOE, KY
Fox 19

Death of man found in vehicle being investigated in homicide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police say they are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Westwood Sunday morning. Cincinnati Police and Cincinnati Fire Department personnel responded to the report of a nonresponsive person inside a vehicle in the 3200 block of Gobel Avenue shortly after 11:30 a.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man dies after West Price Hill shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 24-year-old man is dead after he was shot in West Price Hill late Monday, according to Cincinnati police. Anthony Howard Jr. was found shot multiple times in a vehicle in the 900 block of Harris Avenue around 8:30 p.m., police say. He was taken to the...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy