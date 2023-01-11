--- Small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have a different technology adoption curve from that. of larger enterprises — one that is driven by the urgent need. to meet customers where they are, according to Gellert. Many SMBs were already positioning themselves for omnichannel before the pandemic accelerated the shift. Now they are increasingly seeking greater presence and visibility online and on social media — especially TikTok, which arrived at the perfect time to help fuel the transition. Meanwhile, SMBs, which have always differentiated themselves through a more curated and personalized experience, are competing by aiming for consistent experiences across all channels, extending personalization throughout the entire customer journey — particularly at checkout. Additionally, for both merchants and customers alike, ensuring that payment is not a hindrance or a detractor from the buying experience is key. Offering customers more ways to pay — including contactless, cashless, BNPL, etc. — is a win-win for all.

