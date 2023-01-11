Read full article on original website
Homeless advocates call for city to step up Code Blue policies
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Community members are calling for the City of Rochester to step up its Code Blue policies. Code Blue goes into effect during extreme winter weather and advocates are asking city leaders for more support when it comes to caring for the city’s homeless population during those days. The group is calling on local leaders to enhance the policies that keep people housed, fed and clothed during cold weather emergencies.
Advocates call for change to Rochester’s Code Blue program
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Housing Accountability Coalition is calling for an enhancement to the city’s “Code Blue” policies —emergency procedures for the city’s homeless population in extreme cold conditions. Advocates say changes could help keep people housed, fed, and clothed for the duration of cold weather events. Some of those changes include expanded […]
Rochester City Council Approves Money For RPD Officers To Be At Schools
Rochester City Council has approved the funding for the Rochester Police Department to place officers at schools. City Council voted earlier this week to fund overtime for RPD officers to be present at some of the schools in the City of Rochester. The officers will be at certain schools for...
Rochester closes some city offices on MLK Jr. Day, advertises ice-skating event
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — City Hall, Neighborhood Service Centers, the public library and other administrative offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to a city representative. The week of Jan. 16, refuse and recycling collection will be delayed by one day. Animal Services...
How to counter a shortage of nurses? UR to launch free, fast nursing degree program
The first participants could begin classes this fall. Yearly enrollment in the tuition reimbursement program will be capped at 33.
Locals enjoying first snowfall of 2023
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Some Rochester residents were eager to get out and enjoy the snow Friday before the MLK holiday. We spoke with Josh Doolittle at Cobbs Hill Park. He was enjoying the fresh coating with his dog.” “She loves this kind of weather,” Doolittle said. “She’s definitely a snow dog which is weird […]
Irondequoit DMV is rescheduling all appointments after equipment failure
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The DMV branch in Irondequoit is rescheduling all appointments on Wednesday because of state equipment failure, says Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo. The Irondequoit DMV is unable to process transactions and there’s no estimated time for when the issues will be fixed. All other three...
RPD: Woman stabbed on Lake View Park
A woman was stabbed Friday morning on Lake View Park, according to the Rochester Police Department.
Plan for Main St., Canandaigua project takes shape: 'We're effectively going to be redoing this corner'
CANANDAIGUA – A reimagined corner of a highly visible spot in downtown Canandaigua is beginning to take shape – on paper, at least. The City Planning Commission made no decisions Wednesday night on preliminary plans for the former Tom’s Mobil site at South Main and Saltonstall streets. Only a few questions were asked during a public hearing, which will be extended for at least another month.
Sunrise Smart Start: Body found on Buffalo Rd., stolen vehicle with children inside
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, January 12, 2023.
URMC Announces New Free Nursing Program
There’s a new program kicking off with the University of Rochester Medical Center for a free nursing program. URMC says this program is the 1st of its kind and the tuition is free, Now there are some qualifications you need to be a part of this program. The program...
Road closures in Rochester due to bridge repair work
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has announced the closure of multiple roadways to accommodate bridge repair work.
RPD: Darien St. reopen after mental health call
UPDATE: The Rochester Police Department has announced that West Ave, Chili Ave, and Darien Street have reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police have confirmed the active scene on Darien Street in the City of Rochester is due to a mental health crisis. At approximately 2:30 p.m. officials with the Rochester Police Department clarified […]
Rochester bookstore to start from ‘chapter one’ after East Ave. fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – It’s been one week since a fire ravaged through a building on Rochester’s East Avenue, which houses several local businesses. One of them, Akimbo Bookshop, has lost nearly everything. However, the owner says she is hoping to rebuild. In the early morning hours last Wednesday, Rachel Crawford woke up to a call […]
Customers can expect egg prices to spike again as businesses adjust inventory
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the most common grocery products still driving up Americans food bills is eggs. Especially for businesses that use them to make most of their menu options. By the end of 2022, the price of a dozen eggs had risen to the highest it’s ever gone since the Bureau […]
Missing Rochester teen found safe
Rochester, N.Y. — Update (1/13): RPD confirms that Dahira Ali has been found safe and is reunited with her family. Original story: The Rochester Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teenager. Dahira Ali, 15, was last seen attending an event Jan. 7 at Northwest College Preparatory...
Shots fired on Monroe Avenue, police investigate
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after shots were fired along Monroe Avenue Friday night. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to Monroe Avenue near Meigs Street around 7:40 p.m. They found evidence that a vacant building had been struck by gunfire. Police say a vehicle leaving the area at […]
Lockport family shares gut-wrenching wrongful death loss
As Governor Kathy Hochul looks ahead to the New Year, she has just under three weeks left, to sign a new law that would change the State's nearly-200 year-old wrongful death laws.
Sunrise Smart Start: Kathy Drive triple stabbing, Darien St. reopen
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Rochester man steals 20 wheels and tires from Canandaigua business
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Rochester resident, Tirek White, 21, was arrested for grand larceny after an investigation revealed that in the early hours of January 11, twenty wheels and tires (valued at more than $3,000) were stolen from a business in the Town of Canandaigua. White was taken to Ontario...
