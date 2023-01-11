ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Community members are calling for the City of Rochester to step up its Code Blue policies. Code Blue goes into effect during extreme winter weather and advocates are asking city leaders for more support when it comes to caring for the city’s homeless population during those days. The group is calling on local leaders to enhance the policies that keep people housed, fed and clothed during cold weather emergencies.

