Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Homeless advocates call for city to step up Code Blue policies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Community members are calling for the City of Rochester to step up its Code Blue policies. Code Blue goes into effect during extreme winter weather and advocates are asking city leaders for more support when it comes to caring for the city’s homeless population during those days. The group is calling on local leaders to enhance the policies that keep people housed, fed and clothed during cold weather emergencies.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Advocates call for change to Rochester’s Code Blue program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Housing Accountability Coalition is calling for an enhancement to the city’s “Code Blue” policies —emergency procedures for the city’s homeless population in extreme cold conditions. Advocates say changes could help keep people housed, fed, and clothed for the duration of cold weather events. Some of those changes include expanded […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Locals enjoying first snowfall of 2023

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Some Rochester residents were eager to get out and enjoy the snow Friday before the MLK holiday. We spoke with Josh Doolittle at Cobbs Hill Park. He was enjoying the fresh coating with his dog.” “She loves this kind of weather,” Doolittle said. “She’s definitely a snow dog which is weird […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Messenger

Plan for Main St., Canandaigua project takes shape: 'We're effectively going to be redoing this corner'

CANANDAIGUA – A reimagined corner of a highly visible spot in downtown Canandaigua is beginning to take shape – on paper, at least. The City Planning Commission made no decisions Wednesday night on preliminary plans for the former Tom’s Mobil site at South Main and Saltonstall streets. Only a few questions were asked during a public hearing, which will be extended for at least another month.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
wdkx.com

URMC Announces New Free Nursing Program

There’s a new program kicking off with the University of Rochester Medical Center for a free nursing program. URMC says this program is the 1st of its kind and the tuition is free, Now there are some qualifications you need to be a part of this program. The program...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD: Darien St. reopen after mental health call

UPDATE: The Rochester Police Department has announced that West Ave, Chili Ave, and Darien Street have reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police have confirmed the active scene on Darien Street in the City of Rochester is due to a mental health crisis. At approximately 2:30 p.m. officials with the Rochester Police Department clarified […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Missing Rochester teen found safe

Rochester, N.Y. — Update (1/13): RPD confirms that Dahira Ali has been found safe and is reunited with her family. Original story: The Rochester Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teenager. Dahira Ali, 15, was last seen attending an event Jan. 7 at Northwest College Preparatory...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Shots fired on Monroe Avenue, police investigate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after shots were fired along Monroe Avenue Friday night. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to Monroe Avenue near Meigs Street around 7:40 p.m. They found evidence that a vacant building had been struck by gunfire. Police say a vehicle leaving the area at […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man steals 20 wheels and tires from Canandaigua business

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Rochester resident, Tirek White, 21, was arrested for grand larceny after an investigation revealed that in the early hours of January 11, twenty wheels and tires (valued at more than $3,000) were stolen from a business in the Town of Canandaigua. White was taken to Ontario...
CANANDAIGUA, NY

