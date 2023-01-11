ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Holds Off Ruling On West Palm Beach Mayoral Race Suit By One Week

By Joel Malkin
 3 days ago
Photo: CBS 12

A judge is considering a lawsuit filed by the current Mayor of West Palm Beach against his challenger in the upcoming March municipal election.

Mayor Keith James claims Rodney Mayo does not live in the city and that disqualifies him for the race.

Mayo says that while he has a home in Lantana, he has owned a building in downtown West Palm Beach since 1982. That's the address he listed on his campaign papers.

During an emergency hearing on Tuesday, the judge gave both candidates a week to submit letters supporting their arguments before he makes a ruling.

