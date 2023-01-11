Defiant Rep. George Santos refuses to step down in face of GOP party calls for his ouster over serial lies

Controversial Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) defiantly refused to step down on Wednesday despite a new call from some fellow Republicans for his ouster over unending lies about his background, education and finances.

Rejecting the dramatic demands of Long Island Republican leaders, Santos said he isn’t going anywhere.

“I was elected to serve the people of #NY03 not the party & politicians, I remain committed to doing that,” Santos tweeted. “I will NOT resign!”

The newly minted lawmaker urged critics to “go on CNN and cry about it” before fighting his way through a scrum of Capitol Hill reporters demanding answers.

The display of defiance came just minutes after the entire leadership of the Nassau County GOP demanded Santos resign or be removed from office in an extraordinary press conference.

“He should [not] serve in public service or as an elected official,” Joseph Cairo, Nassau County GOP chair, flanked by suburban party leaders. “His lies were not mere fibs. He [has] disgraced the House of Representatives.”

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena called Santos “insincere, glib and insulting.”

“Mr. Santos, haven’t you done enough damage?” DeSena asked.

Fellow newly elected Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-N.Y.) joined the chorus of demands for Santos to step down along with fellow newly elected Long Island Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.) and state GOP chair Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-N.Y.).

“George Santos does not have the ability to serve here in the House of Representatives and should resign,” D’Esposito said via video from Washington, D.C.

“It’s clear that he cannot be an effective representative and it would be in the best interest of the taxpayers to have new leadership,” Langworthy said.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he has no plans to ask for the resignation of Santos, who narrowly won a Democratic-leaning district that includes a slice of northeastern Queens in one of the bigger upsets of the midterm elections.

“The voters elected him to serve,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy said he plans to appoint Santos to committees like any other incoming lawmaker, although he suggested he may face an ethics probe.

None of the local or national GOP leaders have the unilateral power to oust Santos, although the House of Representatives could take the extremely rare step of expelling him with a two-thirds vote.

The GOP holds only a tiny majority in the House of Representatives and can afford to lose no more than four Republican votes to pass anything.

If Santos resigns or is removed from Congress, that number would likely drop to three once Democrats fill a safe seat held by a Virginia lawamaker who recently died, a potentially major headache for already embattled McCarthy.

Democrats would be favored to snatch back the NY-03 seat if Santos is ousted and a special election is held to replace him.

Santos claimed to be a trailblazing conservative gay immigrant on his way to winning the North Shore seat previously held by Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.), who gave it up to make a losing run for governor.

After his upset win, Santos was forced to admit he lied extensively about his work and educational background and even the offensive claim that his family has Jewish heritage and his grandparents fled the Holocaust.

He is facing ethics and criminal investigations, which will likely focus on financial disclosures like his claim that he personally loaned his campaign $700,000 after supposedly making just $55,000 a year as recently as 2020.

Brazilian prosecutors say the onetime call center employee admitted his role in stealing checks and could still face charges in the 2009 case.

T wo Democratic lawmakers, Reps. Ritchie Torres and Dan Goldman, have asked the House Ethics Committee to investigate Santos for filing “sparse and perplexing” campaign finance documents.

Federal and state prosecutors are also investigating.

The dramatic confrontation over Santos’s political future came hours after a bombshell new published report said the Brazilian immigrant scored a $500 donation from the crooked relative of a Queens restaurateur whose eatery was used for pricey events by his successful congressional campaign.

The Daily Beast reported that Santos got donations from Rocco Oppedisano, an Italian national whose brother and niece run Il Bacco, an upscale restaurant in Little Neck that boasts its $50 veal chops and $32 mushroom risotto.

Santos’s campaign splurged on several events at Il Bacco including his $18,000-plus election night surprise victory party, raising financial questions about whether the donation was legit.

Rocco Oppedisano was forced to leave the U.S. under a cloud and later pleaded guilty to trying to smuggle 20 illegal Chinese immigrants on a yacht in 2019, the news site said.

His brother and niece have been outspoken supporters of Santos and headed a group of small business owners supporting his race.