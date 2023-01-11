Read full article on original website
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adding First PS1 Games of 2023 Soon
PlayStation revealed its slate of extra PlayStation Plus games this week for those within the Extra and Premium tiers of the subscription service, and as part of that reveal, we also found out which classic games will join the library this month. Those classic games exclusive to people in the Premium tier are three different PS1 games including Star Wars titles and the return of the long-running Syphon Filter series. They'll all be added on January 17th alongside the rest of the PS4 and PS5 games.
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass Tier Could Release Sooner than Expected
It looks like Xbox users will soon have the option of subscribing to the Game Pass Friends & Family plan. The new subscription tier was released in other regions last year, and allows up to five users on the same plan for one price. Xbox has yet to announced a release date for the new tier, but Xbox Game Pass users on PC have noticed the tier being advertised, which means an announcement should be coming in the near future, possibly at the Developer Direct planned for January 25th. Of course, it could end up being even sooner!
Microsoft And Bethesda Will Preview The Next Must-Play Xbox Games On January 25
Microsoft has scheduled an Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct event for January, and it's going to be a busy affair. In its press note, the team teases that the showcase will offer "an inside look at some of the games coming to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass over the next few months." Notably, it will be the creators and developers of the titles that will be talking about upcoming game content, as well as IPs that are currently in development.
notebookcheck.net
Ubisoft Plus subscription service could arrive on Xbox soon
It has been almost a year since Ubisoft announced its Ubisoft Plus subscription service would be available on Xbox. Shortly after, it was announced for PlayStation, too, but nothing has come of that yet, save for a few Ubisoft titles landing on PlayStation Plus. If a recent report from Insider Gaming is accurate, Xbox owners will soon be able to access Ubisoft+ from their consoles.
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Now Play Controversial Game for Free
PlayStation Plus subscribers can now play one of the most controversial games of the previous console generation -- the PS4 generation -- for free, or at least some PS Plus subscribers can. As you may know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. This new free game is limited to the Extra and Premium tiers, the middle and most expensive tiers, respectively. If you're subscribed to Essential, the basic and standard tier, you're out of luck. Or maybe not, because the game in question isn't liked by everyone.
GoldenEye 007 finally coming to modern consoles this month, says leaker
Almost 26 years after its initial release, GoldenEye 007 may finally be hitting Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. Last year, we were given the very exciting news that the iconic N64 title GoldenEye 007 would not only be added to the Nintendo Switch + Expansion Pack online service, but a brand new remaster was in the works for Xbox consoles. The remaster will be given a much-needed facelift - with 4K resolution and an improved frame rate, and will also include achievements and split-screen co-op play. Even better, it’ll be available via Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers won’t have to pay a penny for it.
Modern Warfare 2 - How To Fix Dev Error 6039
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," despite being highly anticipated, hasn't had the greatest go of it since its release. Players were already upset about crossplay issues, connectivity issues, and the tiny disc file size (which subsequently meant they'd be downloading most of the game anyway despite purchasing a physical copy). To top it all off, the sequel title seems to have inherited a dreaded bug that tenaciously plagued its predecessor: dev error 6039.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Surprises Players with Stealthy Return of Removed Game
Xbox Game Pass stealthily added a new game to the subscription service this week, though the game is technically an old one, too. It was previously removed from Xbox Game Pass as part of Xbox's routine cycle where new games are added and old ones are taken away, though it's not often that we see a game that was once removed come back to the service. Regardless, that's exactly what's happened with Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition now that it's back in the Xbox Game Pass rotation.
Xbox Game Pass Games That Will Blow You Away In 2023
Xbox Game Pass remains one of the best deals in gaming, giving players access to an ever-growing library of great games for a low monthly price. Third party titles and indie gems are more than enough, but the fact that newly released Xbox exclusives hit the service on launch day feels like a dream come true.
Fortnite on the fritz as Epic struggles to squish multiple major bugs
It's fixed some but not yet all, and login issues persist.
The Rarest Bike In GTA Online
In "Grand Theft Auto Online," the cars are obviously king. Outside of the ridiculously annoying Oppressor Mk 2 — which was finally nerfed recently — most players can be seen roaming around Los Santos in their favorite high-end whips attempting to virtually flex for all of the game's resident criminals. However, cars aren't the only way to cruise the streets in style. You can also do things old school and drive around your favorite bicycle. It's not always the most ideal way to travel in "GTA Online," but there's plenty of fun to be had.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Confused About Losing Access to Game
Xbox Game Pass subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are confused about a game they are losing access to tomorrow, January 15. Tomorrow, six different games are leaving behind the subscription service. When and if any of these games will ever return, we don't know, but Xbox fans aren't sweating the departures very much because none of the games are notable, not at least in terms of quality. However, one departure is notable because it's a game from a studio owned by Xbox itself.
ComicBook
Popular Steam Game Free Before It Disappears Forever
A highly rated and popular game on Steam is free for a limited time before it disappears from the digital storefront. It's not often games are delisted, but it happens a few times a year. In an increasingly digital era, this is more problematic than ever. And in this specific instance, it means you will never be able to purchase the game again because it was never released via retail. That said, if you did purchase the game, you can still play it after its removal, and until its removal, if you haven't purchased it, you can still enjoy it because it's free until it's delisted on January 23.
PlayStation 5's new system update is available to download now, makes some big changes
Be sure to refresh your PlayStation 5's system software today as the latest update has rolled out globally, and it addresses the console's performance and gets it ready for the new controller. That would be the DualSense Edge, announced in the summer of last year. As a "high-performance, ultra-customizable controller,"...
Playstation 5 update will include Discord support, Cloud streaming
The upcoming PlayStation 5 update will include full Discord integration, as well as cloud streaming, according to some sources. This integration has been in the works since 2021. Insider Gaming’s sources gave information regarding the 7.00 update coming to the PlayStation 5 in March of 2023. The sources stated that...
dexerto.com
GTA Online Stash House collectibles: How it works
GTA Online is getting a new daily collectible in the form of stash houses so you can grab some business goods and cash. Here’s everything we know about it. With the calendar turning over to 2023, there are plenty of GTA fans hoping that this will finally be the year that Rockstar Games starts to reveal a few details about GTA 6.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ players need only point to the first page of the players handbook to rightfully defy Wizards of the Coast
The tabletop role-playing game community has been experiencing a wave of drama never before experienced in the wake of leaked documents that indicate Dungeons & Dragons‘ owners, Wizards of the Coast, will be changing the Open Gaming License that allows developers to use, modify, and copy the D&D gaming mechanics. The proposed changes have resulted in an uproar of protests online and elsewhere. And a recent post suggests that it goes against the spirit of the game as designed.
Ubisoft has cancelled three games in response to falling sales
Video games are seemingly more popular than ever, and I’d imagine that a fair amount of us would consider Ubisoft to be one of a handful of leading publishers. That doesn’t mean Ubisoft is immune to struggle though. The studio has reportedly cancelled three games as a response to falling sales which is sure to be hugely disappointing news for fans.
Why Microsoft's Developer_Direct is the perfect modern show format Xbox needs
Microsoft is building up a new showcase format for its gaming properties, and this could be the transparency and immediacy Xbox needs for today's marketing environment.
