Mayor Gloria comes down hard on 'lawlessness,' fentanyl in State of City

Former Major League Baseball Player Passes AwayOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
San Diego Padres Sign Former All-StarOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
San Diego Padres Sign Top PlayerOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
A Call to Action for San Diego's Affordable Housing CrisisDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
San Diego utility company offers customers up to $400 to pay gas and electric billsBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Floodwaters force homeless to leave encampments next to San Diego River
The rising San Diego River waters led to many homeless people having to leave behind their belongings during the weekend storm.
89-year-old veteran gifted housing by San Diego community
Less than two weeks after army veteran John Clark was facing homelessness- he's showing off his new home with a giant smile on his face.
State relief program erases $51.3 million in overdue SDG&E utility bills
SDG&E customers with overdue bills incurred during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic have automatically received debt relief through the California Arrearage Payment Program.
Nearly 30 horses rescued from rising flood waters in San Ysidro
More than two dozen horses were rescued from rising flood waters by border patrol agents in San Ysidro Monday afternoon.
Housing, homeless advocates call for action ahead of State Of The City address
Homeless and housing advocates gathering outside of the civic theater in downtown San Diego prior to Mayor Todd Gloria's third State of the City address.
San Diego roofing company fielding hundreds of calls after recent storm
Local roofing company fielding hundreds of call after recent storm. Owner says they received over 300 calls on Monday.
Rain runoff & sewage spills close down San Diego bay, beaches
The closure include Sweetwater Regional Park's Morrison Pond, South Ponto State Beach and San Diego Bay "including all water north and west of Chollas Creek, up to Shelter Island."
Martin Luther King Jr. Parade returns to San Diego for the first time since 2019
Hundreds gathered at the Embarcadero on Sunday, marching in the parade to honor Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy.
Vargas voted in as San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman
The county Board of Supervisors unanimously elected Nora Vargas to serve as chairwoman Tuesday, while Terra Lawson-Remer was chosen as vice chair and Joel Anderson as chair pro-tem.
Inclement weather shelters to open for homeless
Four inclement weather shelters for San Diegans experiencing homelessness will be activated Saturday by the San Diego Housing Commission.
County supervisors support restricting SVPs near home-school sites
County supervisors voted 4-0 Wednesday to support state legislation that would restrict the placement of sexually violent predators near homeschooling sites.
San Diego's severe rain, wind topples trees across the region
Crews spent the day in Pacific Beach removing a massive eucalyptus tree that fell early Monday morning.
San Diego Humane Society calls for public's help amid capacity situation
The San Diego Humane Society’s shelters are well over capacity, prompting the organization to ask for the public’s help.
Korean War Combat Ace from Escondido to be honored
E. Royce Williams, 97, of Escondido, has been the subject of a campaign by Issa and others seeking to ensure his feats are fully recognized and honored.
Lost Siberian Husky rescued from oil-filled well
An 11-year-old Siberian Husky mix was rescued from an oil-filled mechanic’s well in a private garage in Ramona on Tuesday.
US launches online system to seek asylum on Mexican border
The Biden administration has launched an online appointment system for migrants as the only way to be exempt from limits on seeking asylum, its latest major step to overhaul border enforcement.
Driver abandons car after getting stuck in Tijuana River flooding
A car was found abandoned in the Tijuana River Sunday morning, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Local crews sent to assist with flooding in Northern, Central Calif.
Local crews sent north to assist with flooding in Northern & Central CA as the SD Fire-Rescue Department's Technical Rescue team left on Sunday.
Back-to-back storms bring wind, rain and high surf to San Diego coastline
Back-to-back storms have brought wind, rain and a high surf advisory to San Diego's coastline. A high surf advisory is now in effect until Tuesday at 10 p.m.
Filmmaker raised in San Diego headed to Sundance
A filmmaker raised in San Diego is heading to Sundance to showcase her short film. Kayla Galang was born in the Philippines and raised in San Diego.
