ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Burger King Selling Bucket With 2 Pounds of Food

Burger King Japan reportedly introduced a massive, two-pound bucket of food earlier this month. The King's Toybox meal offers Burger King fans in Japan incredible value, with a mix of sides and chicken nuggets. It would be surprising to see a deal like this offered at Burger King locations in the U.S.
People

M&M's Reveals New Packaging with Only the Female M&M Characters

The new M&M's packs with Green, Brown and Purple on the front are meant to celebrate women "flipping the status quo" M&M's unveiled new female-focused packaging with the help of three "spokescandies." The female M&M characters — and only them — are featured on and inside the new packs for their "Flipping the Status Quo" campaign. The limited-edition packaging, available in milk chocolate, peanut butter and peanut varieties, is designed to honor women changing the world and "flipping" antiquated gender roles and ideas. Each pack depicts the green, brown...
People

TikTok's Viral Pink Sauce Is Now Sold at Walmart

TikToker Chef Pii created the concoction that went viral this summer TikTok's viral Pink Sauce is hitting Walmart shelves this month. Chef Pii, a TikTok creator, posted about her original Pink Sauce on the social media platform in June 2022. Its popularity exploded from there and the hashtag has ranked in at 641 million. After a hugely popular demand, the Miami chef has now partnered with Dave's Gourmet, a food brand known for its sauces, to more widely sell her creation in the U.S.   Hitting shelves in over 4,000...
TODAY.com

Why doesn’t bacon come in resealable packaging? TikToker’s complaint goes viral

We’ve all been there: You reach into your fridge to grab a couple slices of bacon to fry up when you discover your leftover strips have dried up in the fridge. Why? The packaging is to blame: You can’t reseal most bacon packages. This recently happened to one TikToker and she finally decided she'd had enough.
msn.com

Sierra Mist Is Discontinued. Meet Pepsi's New Soda to Take on Sprite

(Bloomberg) -- PepsiCo Inc. has discontinued its 24-year-old brand Sierra Mist and is rolling out a new lemon-lime soda, Starry, the company’s latest effort to compete with Coca-Cola Co.’s popular Sprite soft drink. Most Read from Bloomberg. Starry will be available nationwide this week. It will be up...
AOL Corp

4 Reasons You Should Cancel Amazon Prime

It’s not uncommon to receive advice about cord-cutting if you need to save a little extra money in your budget. Increasingly, more people are being advised to cancel one of their streaming services such as Amazon Prime. Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings Tips. Currently, an Amazon...
Taste Of Home

Costco Is Selling Disney Pyrex and We’re Obsessed

If you’re a self-proclaimed Disney Adult, we have excellent news: a new line of branded products is here to add some magic to your home!. They are absolutely perfect for storing your Disney movie or Disney Parks copycat foods or brightening up your daily packed lunch. Better yet, you don’t have to wish upon a star to snag the new container set—you just need a Costco card. Read on for all the details about the adorable storage set.
ETOnline.com

The Best TV Deals at Amazon, Walmart and Samsung to Shop Before the Super Bowl 2023

Super Bowl 2023 is officially a month away and online retailers are slashing prices for huge TV deals across your favorite brands ahead of the big game. If you are looking for a new TV for your Super Bowl party, Amazon has amazing TVs discounted right now. But – if you're ready for even better news – Amazon isn't the only company getting in on the action, retailers like Samsung, Walmart, and Best Buy also have competing TV deals that are certainly worthy of your attention.
Glamour

Amazon Is Now Selling New and Preworn Designs From Rent the Runway

New and secondhand Rent the Runway clothing will now be available to buy directly on Amazon, marking an expansion of the former’s core rental business model as it works to build awareness. The move also offers a win for Amazon to carry more designer fashion. Both have been working for years on these pursuits—Rent the Runway on convincing more people to rent its clothing, and Amazon on elevating its fashion offerings.
The Atlantic

You Don’t Know How Bad the Pizza Box Is

Happiness, people will have you think, does not come from possessing things. It comes from love. Self-acceptance. Career satisfaction. Whatever. But here’s what everyone has failed to consider: the Ooni Koda 12-inch gas-powered outdoor pizza oven. Since I purchased mine a year ago, my at-home pizza game has hit...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy