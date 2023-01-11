Read full article on original website
NBC Reveals Magnum P.I. Season 5 Premiere Date & More Tidbits Ahead Of Former CBS Drama’s Second Act!
NBC Reveals Magnum P.I. Season 5 Premiere Date and More Tidbits Ahead Of Former CBS Drama’s Second Act!. Get ready for another season of misadventures in the Aloha State. Surf’s up, Magnum P.I. fans, because Season 5 is coming to NBC. Everyone’s favorite Aloha State-based private investigator returns...
Magnum PI gets a steamy promo for the two-part Season 5 premiere
Magnum PI is getting super-sized for its NBC revival. After being saved from cancellation by CBS, the reboot of the 1980s Tom Selleck series will now have a special two-hour premiere on Sunday, Feb. 19. This is part of a larger reshuffling of NBC’s midseason schedule, which also includes Found...
How NBC's Big Schedule Change Affects 'Blacklist', 'Magnum P.I' and More
NBC has announced the network will be making changes to its drama schedule, with some shows being delayed and others changing dates.
‘Magnum P.I.’: Magnum & Higgins Are Cozy in Season 5 Premiere (PHOTOS)
Between the steamy promo and the photos showing Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) looking very comfortable off the clock, something tells us that fans who’d hoped to see the couple together will be very happy when the drama premieres its fifth season on NBC. Magnum...
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Dispels Rumors That His Wife Jenny McCarthy Will Make It Onto The Show
"Blue Bloods" remains a quiet juggernaut on CBS. The police procedural, which debuted in 2010, is currently on its 13th season and is rapidly approaching 300 episodes. Both are significant milestones, and it goes to show that audiences are still hungry for more adventures with the Reagan family. Family is...
Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason
Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
Magnum P.I. Reboot Star Perdita Weeks Didn't Realize How Physically Taxing The Role Was Going To Be
Perdita Weeks has come a long way since appearing in "Spice World" as an 11-year-old child star, but her work in high-profile projects like "The Tudors," "Penny Dreadful," and "Ready Player One" prepared her for the show she is now arguably best known for. Weeks plays one of the leads, Juliet Higgins, in the ensemble-driven reboot of Tom Selleck's "Magnum P.I." television series, which aired on CBS for eight seasons. Unfortunately, the new "Magnum P.I." came face-to-face with a most bitter end following its fourth season when CBS surprisingly canceled the reboot.
Blue Bloods Felt Like A Different Show To Vanessa Ray After Eddie And Jamie Got Together
"Blue Bloods" is a long-running procedural on CBS that's managed to keep things fresh for fans over a decade into its run. The basic premise of the show has remained consistent throughout all of that time. The central focus of the series is the Reagan family, most of whom work in law enforcement to some capacity. Across the show, we see how the Reagans interact with others and get used to having different people function as allies and enemies.
Chicago Fire Just Went After Cindy Herrmann And Fans Are Not Happy
Like most shows of its length, "Chicago Fire" — which totals more than 225 episodes across 11 seasons and counting — shakes up its main cast of characters from time to time. Most notably, Lieutenant Matthew Casey actor Jesse Spencer left "Chicago Fire" partway through Season 10 in late 2021. Prior to his exit, Spencer acted in a grand total of 200 "Chicago Fire" episodes as one of the series' principal characters.
NCIS: Hawai’i Is Adding A New Character, And It Could Mean Big Trouble For Vanessa Lachey’s Jane
NCIS: Hawai'i is bringing in a new face, and it could spell trouble for Vanessa Lachey's Jane Tennant.
'Good Morning America': T.J. Holmes' Permanent Replacement Revealed in Report
T.J. Holmes hasn't been seen on Good Morning America in over a month. After the Daily Mail exposed his relationship with his legally married co-anchor Amy Robach, ABC executives decided after some thinking to take the two off air as an investigation was underway to determine whether or not they ignored any protocol. Executives also reportedly wanted the chatter about the affair, which insiders say is consensual and began after they both left their respective spouses, to die down. DeMarco Morgan has been in place of Holmes. Now, Page Six reports he may be the permanent co-host.
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
New Chicago show potentially headed to NBC in 2023
Chicago has been good to NBC. The Windy City has been the home for the aptly titled One Chicago franchise, which has been among the most successful and consistent brands in network tv for the past decade. Now, it seems, NBC is looking to add to its Chicago roster. Screen...
‘Chicago P.D.’: Jefferson White Returns as Sean Reaches Out to Upton (PHOTOS)
From sex trafficker to new informant — or psycho stalker? That’s the question for Sean O’Neal’s (Jefferson White) return on Chicago P.D. in the January 18 episode. As the promo for “I Can Let You Go” shows, Sean calls Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) from prison. “People tell me things in here, things I want to tell you,” he says when she visits him. She tells him to give her a name. “I will, if you promise to come back,” he says. Watch the video below.
The Big Bang Theory: Jim Parsons on starring in an ‘Old Sheldon’ spin-off in 30 years
Jim Parsons has not entirely ruled out a spin-off series based on his character in The Big Bang Theory.The actor, 49, played Sheldon for the entirety of the hit sitcom, which came to an end after 12 seasons in 2019.It was Parsons’ decision to leave the sitcom that led to its eventual conclusion. He previously said he was ready “to get out of the security of the show to fully find out what was next for me”.After the series ended, a spin-off titled Young Sheldon aired in 2017. In it, Iain Armitage plays a younger iteration of Parsons’ character.Young...
Showrunner Erica Messer Didn't Want Criminal Minds: Evolution To Come Across As The Sopranos - Exclusive
Erica Messer has been with "Criminal Minds" since its inception way back in 2005, having worked as a writer, producer, and showrunner for the popular series. Now, she's helming the revival that streams on Paramount+ called "Criminal Minds: Evolution," her take on a continuation of the original show, which left CBS in 2020 after 15 seasons.
Jorja Fox Managed To Get A Catherine And Sara Rivalry Removed From The CSI Script
Filming a season of network television is a gargantuan task. The task of essentially offering a feature film a week becomes near-impossible when episode counts get into the double digits. While not as common today, typical network procedurals still knock out large episode orders that require them to be in near-constant production. It's an exhaustive process. Production on "Law and Order: SVU," for instance, was partly shut down in 2014 to give its cast, especially lead Mariska Hargitay, a chance to rest (per Deadline).
Rihanna Teases Super Bowl Halftime Show With New Cryptic Trailer
Super Bowl LVII takes place next month, and Rihanna is ready to perform at the halftime show. On Friday, the 34-year-old singer teased fans with an official trailer for the Super Bowl Halftime Show which will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12. The trailer shows Rihanna as a silhouette in a large room. She is then seen wearing a green furry coat with a black outfit before her song "Needed Me" starts to play.
‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Renewed for Season 2 By Fox Television Stations
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has been renewed for Season 2 by Fox Television Stations. Hosted by EGOT winner Hudson, the daytime talk show originally premiered on Sept. 12 and debuted as the 2022-23 season’s No. 1 new first-run series with households and total viewers. Per Warner Bros. Discovery, the series is averaging 5.2 million weekly viewers. Hearst Television, along with other station partners, also renewed “The Jennifer Hudson Show” for Season 2, which covers more than 60% of the U.S. combined with Fox. “Working on this show alongside my incredible team and our amazing partners has been one of the...
Mindy Kaling's Velma Twerks, Solves Murders in HBO Max's More 'Adult' Scooby-Doo Series — Watch Trailer
“This is my story, told my way,” Velma (voiced by Mindy Kaling) announces atop the just-released trailer for HBO Max’s more mature, diverse take on the Scooby-Doo gang. And wouldn’t you know it, “the bone-chilling events that drove [her] to assemble the greatest team of spooky mystery solvers ever” begins with a murder — one too gory to show in the trailer, apparently. Kaling, who is also an executive-producer on the series, stars alongside Glenn Howerton as Fred, Sam Richardson as Norville (aka “Shaggy”) and Constance Wu as Daphne. Velma‘s 10-episode first season kicks off with two episodes on Thursday, Jan. 12. Two...
