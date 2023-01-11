ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Karen Carter Peterson sentenced to federal prison

By Ian Auzenne
 3 days ago

Former New Orleans state senator Karen Carter Peterson will report to federal prison on March 6 after a judge sentenced her to 22 months in prison.

Peterson, who resigned from office last April, received the sentence after pleading guilty to taking more than $140,000 from accounts belonging to the Louisiana Democratic Party and her own campaign to feed her gambling addiction.

According to our partners at NOLA.com , Peterson's attorneys pleaded with Judge Sarah Vance to consider house arrest or probation, but Judge Vance was unmoved by their arguments. Still, Vance handed down a sentence that was more lenient than the 41 to 51 months recommended by a pre-sentence report prepared by probation officers.

New Orleans, LA
