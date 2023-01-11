Read full article on original website
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Key Points: Vincent, Adebayo Lead Short-Handed Heat Past Bucks in Miami
The Miami Heat came into their latest game against the Milwaukee Bucks short-handed once again. The Heat was without three of their starters. Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, and Caleb Martin were all out for the Heat. The Milwaukee Bucks were short-handed as well. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton both were out for the Bucks. The […]
Key Points: Kyle Kuzma Hits Game-Winning Three, Leads Wizards Past Bulls in D.C.
The Washington Wizards earned their 18th victory and improved to 18-24 overall. The Washington Wizards defeated the Chicago Bulls 100-97. Kyle Kuzma hit the game-winning three-point basket with 5.7 to lift the Wizards to victory. Kyle Kuzma spoke postgame regarding the Wizards’ win and his late-game heroics. GAME 🤝 @kylekuzma https://t.co/AazrYG0CEi — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) […]
Kings reach rare air in blowout win over Rockets; Sabonis joins lists with Robertson, Bird
Domantas Sabonis posted a historic triple-double against the Rockets and the Kings moved five games over .500 for the first time since 2006.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
NBA Insider Says Hawks Have Let John Collins' Representatives Look For A Trade To Send Him To New Team
The Atlanta Hawks really want to move John Collins.
Stream Live Sixers Games on fuboTV in Philadelphia/New Jersey Tonight
After a rough start to the season, the Sixers are looking like one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference with Joel Embiid and James Harden providing an ideal 1-2 punch in Philadelphia. Haven’t seen much of the team after cutting the cord? fuboTV has you covered with a free trial to watch NBA […]
Jay Bilas Doesn’t Believe John Calipari Will Leave Kentucky for Texas
The Wildcats are 11–6 on the season, while the Longhorns are in the market for a new coach.
Cavaliers Notes: Latest on Rubio, Trade Rumors
Ricky Rubio is set to make his return to the court for the Cavaliers on Thursday night with multiple outlets reporting that the point guard is gearing up to play against the Blazers. Rubio has spent the past year rehabbing after tearing his ACL during a contract season with Cleveland last year. The Cavs traded […]
Damar Hamlin: Bills safety visits teammates for 1st time since injury, source says
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin visited his Buffalo Bills teammates at the team’s practice facility on Saturday for the first time since going into cardiac arrest nearly two weeks ago, according to a published report. Bills linebacker Matt Milano posted a photo on his Instagram stories account...
Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm
Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow joined a group of big-name athletes from a wide range of sports to buy a... The post Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm appeared first on Outsider.
