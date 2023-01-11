ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Points: Kyle Kuzma Hits Game-Winning Three, Leads Wizards Past Bulls in D.C.

The Washington Wizards earned their 18th victory and improved to 18-24 overall. The Washington Wizards defeated the Chicago Bulls 100-97. Kyle Kuzma hit the game-winning three-point basket with 5.7 to lift the Wizards to victory. Kyle Kuzma spoke postgame regarding the Wizards’ win and his late-game heroics. GAME 🤝 @kylekuzma https://t.co/AazrYG0CEi — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) […]
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Cavaliers Notes: Latest on Rubio, Trade Rumors

Ricky Rubio is set to make his return to the court for the Cavaliers on Thursday night with multiple outlets reporting that the point guard is gearing up to play against the Blazers. Rubio has spent the past year rehabbing after tearing his ACL during a contract season with Cleveland last year. The Cavs traded […]
