Ashlee Simpson shares her 'nerve-wracking' moment playing her music for mother-in-law, Diana Ross

By Maia Kedem
 3 days ago

As an artist, sharing your music can already be an intimidating thing in general. But when it’s with your mother-in-law, who also happens to be a legendary diva known as “The Boss,” well it takes things to a whole other level.

Just ask Ashlee Simpson , who’s been happily hitched to Diana Ross ’ 34-year-old son, Evan Ross , since 2014. Even though the singer made a name for herself before she married into the Ross family, she still gets intimidated when it comes to playing her music in front of her Supreme mother-in-law.

“It’s nerve-wracking at first, playing music: A, for anyone, when it’s new, but definitely her,” Simpson said during an appearance with her husband on The Jennifer Hudson Show . “You’re like, ‘Oh, please like it.’”

But while the youngest Simpson sister did admit to getting “butterflies” from her Motown icon mother-in-law, she also revealed that she and her hubby got nothing but love from mama Ross when they made their 2018 EP Ashlee + Evan .

“She’s such a wonderful mother-in-law,” said Simpson. “So she’s very encouraging. And she helped us on the album too.”

Taking a bit of a hiatus since to prioritize motherhood, it’s been five years since Ashlee + Evan ’s release, and an even longer 15 years since her last solo album, 2008’s “Bittersweet World.”

That said, Ashlee recently dipped her toe back into music, making a surprise appearance to perform with Demi Lovato at her concert last September, reminding her just how much she loves being on stage.

“I keep saying, ‘I’m coming out with an album, I’m coming out with an album,’ and now I have to,” she told Hudson. “But then I keep having babies!”

Simpson shares two children with her husband, daughter Jagger, 7, and son Ziggy, 2, as well as a 14-year-old son, Bronx, with her Fall Out Boy bassist ex, Pete Wentz .

But despite juggling mommy duty, Simpson is ready to rock again, now my baby’s 2,” she said, “so it’s time.”

