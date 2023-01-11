Al Roker returns to ’TODAY’ following health crisis: ‘It’s good to be back’

On January 6 Al Roker went to work for the first time in two months.

The beloved ‘TODAY’ show anchor had been hospitalized twice during the hiatus for two week periods. At times Roker was near death.

“I’m blessed to be alive,” he told PEOPLE .

Co-anchor Hoda Kotb told the publication everyone at ‘TODAY’ loves Roker and it was tough with him being absent.

“When Al was gone, you knew there was this huge gaping hole,” she said.

In November of 2022 Roker was experiencing stomach pains which turned out to be blood clots in his lungs.

Because of the health issues Roker missed covering his first Macy’s Day Parade in 27 years, but ended up in the hospital the next day with more complications.

Roker’s wife Deborah Roberts was scared her husband would not make it at times but that “he’s a fighter.”

Roker told the publication he could not have recovered if not for the support from friends, family, and colleagues.

“We’re all just people. And at moments like this, everybody pulls together.”

