Summer House Star Lindsay Hubbard Congratulates Fiancé Carl Radke On Two Years Of Sobriety

By Allisun
 3 days ago
We’ve all done a little celebrating lately, whether it’s the holidays, football teams winning, or Lisa Rinna getting fired . Normally reality television viewers aren’t on the receiving end of wholesome news , but today we get to switch it up a bit. Summer House premiered on Bravo back in 2017 and the show has had six pretty successful seasons. It was so popular, a spin-off called Winter House was spawned. It features basically the same cast with a couple of newbies thrown in – and some snow .

Two OGs of Summer House were especially known for their partying ways and inability to find true love . Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke were there from the beginning and these two have… seen things. Over the years the amount of alcohol these people collectively have imbibed is nothing short of mind-blowing, and for Carl, it became way too much to handle .

Season 5 found Carl trying to live a sober life but the death of his brother from an overdose during production sent him spiraling. He had the full support and love of his roommates and a year later he had six months of sobriety under his belt.

As for the finding true love thing , that happened for Carl as well. After previous attempts at dating , Carl and Lindsay gave it another shot and became engaged in August 2022. Ahead of Carl’s incredibly impressive anniversary of 2 years sober, Lindsay wanted to congratulate her man on this well-earned victory. People has the details .

Lindsay shared a photo of herself and Carl to Instagram to celebrate her fiancé’s accomplishments. She wrote, “Congrats on 2 years of sobriety to my babe!” Lindsay added, “I am so beyond proud of you, your journey, your strength, and your dedication to becoming the best version of yourself.” She included, “You inspire so many people! I love you!”

RELATED: Hannah Berner Slams Lindsay Hubbard As The “Meanest Person [She’s] Ever Met”

Carl also received some shout-outs from fellow Bravo stars. “Yassssss! Happy f—ing birthday @carlradke so proud of you!” Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent posted. Kristen Doute wrote, “Love you guys!!! So proud of you @carlradke!!”

Lindsay is now calling herself a “proud future wifey” and posted photos on her Instagram Story from a visit to the Brooklyn Museum as they celebrated Carl’s anniversary. “Today was really nice,” she shared. Well that’s really quite wonderful. Many congratulations to Carl, it truly is great to see how far he has come. Hopefully he and Lindsay will share a lifetime of nice days .

TELL US- ARE YOU IMPRESSED WITH CARL’S SOBER JOURNEY? ARE YOU SURPRISED CARL CAN MAINTAIN HIS SOBRIETY AMID FILMING THE SHOW? DO YOU THINK CARL AND LINDSAY WILL LAST?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo ]

