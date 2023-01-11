Read full article on original website
Palomar Health Board Members Accuse Chair of Conflict of Interest Over Major Contract Renewal
The Palomar Health Board of Directors is at odds over a contract it extended last month of its medical group Emergent Medical Associates. Some board members say the board’s chair, Linda Greer, had a significant conflict of interest, and that she should have recused herself from voting on the contract because of campaign contributions she accepted from the company.
San Diego County Sees Increase in COVID Hospitalizations; Now 388 Cases
The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals increased by 10 to 388, according to the latest state figures released Saturday. Of those patients, 44 were being treated in intensive care, unchanged from the previous day’s total. There were 221 available ICU beds Saturday, the same number as Friday.
La Jolla Shores Association trustee resigns amid heated debate over possible Kellogg Park event
Phil Wise quits after an argument with LJSA President Janie Emerson about the handling of a Challenged Athletes Foundation event.
San Diego weekly Reader
Nathanael West killed near El Centro
Almost Beautiful: the death in El Centro of Nathanael West, one of America’s most mordant authors. Fifteen minutes ago, a bit after 2:30, they started driving north from the grand, desert-white De Anza Hotel in Calexico, California, four and a half blocks from the Mexican border. Sky of blue. Air still moist from last night’s rain. Their Ford wagon is loaded with game from a weekend hunting quail and duck.
KPBS
Vargas elected SANDAG chair, board members walk out to protest 'weighted vote'
County Supervisor Nora Vargas was elected chair of the SANDAG board Friday and almost immediately faced a revolt, as nine board members walked out of the meeting to protest the agency's voting procedures. Some time after Vargas was selected, nine board members, mostly Republicans from North County, got up and...
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle near Mission Bay identified
A homeless man who was fatally struck by a vehicle near Mission Bay on Dec. 30 has been identified by authorities.
Green bins start rolling out in neighborhoods across San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Friday marked the first day of the City of San Diego's rollout of the Green Organic Recycling bins, and they'll be coming to a neighborhood near you. Collecting organic waste and keeping it out of landfill will help the city of San Diego comply with California Senate Bill 1383.
chulavistatoday.com
Southern California Rental Housing Association named Chula Vista resident as president
A Chula Vista Resident was recently elected as president of the 2023 executive officers and board of directors for the Southern California Rental Housing Association. Aiesha Blevins will lead the Southern California Rental Housing Association, the region’s leading trade association serving the rental housing industry. Additional officers include Vice President Todd Henderson; Secretary Natasha Howell; Treasurer Buck Buchanan; Legislative Chair Allison Pfister; and Immediate Past President Lucinda Lilley.
KPBS
San Diego County public defender acknowledged false statements in wrongful termination case
San Diego County Public Defender Randy Mize admitted under oath in December that he signed off on an investigative report regarding discrimination and harassment allegations in his office despite knowing it contained false statements, according to court transcripts. Mize made the admission during his testimony last month in the Superior...
NBC San Diego
Former San Diego Police Officer Shot, Killed Near Lake Elsinore
A Riverside County Sheriff's Department (RSO) deputy has died after being shot during a confrontation with a suspect Friday afternoon at a residence near Lake Elsinore, Sheriff Chad Bianco said. The fallen deputy was identified by RSO as Deputy Darnell Calhoun. No information has been released so far about the...
Increase in coyote sightings across San Diego county
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego County are seeing an increase in coyote sightings. Coyotes are a year-round concern in Southern California, but more so during this time of year, that’s because January-March is mating season. "It is scary, I think they're losing their fear," said Antonio...
San Diego charity proposes plan to immediately address homelessness
SAN DIEGO — "I keep being told the problem is better than it's ever been. It's not better than it's ever been — it's worse than it's ever been." That is how Dan Shea from the Lucky Duck Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to fighting homelessness, described San Diego's homelessness crisis during a press conference in Balboa Park Wednesday morning.
A Call to Action to San Diego's Affordable Housing Crisis
In this economy, the purchase or selling of property can often be tricky. We always encourage our clients to buy low or at the best price available, but if you’re in the market to buy today and can’t wait – we feel your pain! The affordability has worsened to an extent where now the city, county, and state are planning long-term solutions for this ‘affordability crisis.’ Read on to learn what steps the local government is putting in motion to help with this crisis.
Over capacity for dogs, San Diego Humane Society waives adoption fees
San Diego Humane Society Needs your help. Their shelters have more dogs to care for than they have kennels.
Sidewalk Vendor Ordinance goes into effect in coastal areas
The Sidewalk Vendor Ordinance is now in effect in San Diego's coastal areas.
KPBS
Alpha Project CEO frustrated by lack of progress on San Diego homeless crisis
The number of people living on the streets in downtown San Diego is at record levels. In December, more than 1,800 people were living on sidewalks and in vehicles. The Downtown San Diego Partnership has documented a new record high every month since August. The county numbers will be determined...
KPBS
CSU, UC look to expand into San Diego’s South Bay
Even with a population in the hundreds of thousands, San Diego's South Bay has only one public option for higher education: Southwestern College. That’s where Chula Vista resident Faisal Alnajjar is studying dental hygiene. Alnajjar earned bachelor’s degree in human biology from UC San Diego, roughly 20 miles north...
Woman killed in East Village sidewalk crash identified
A pedestrian who died in an East Village vehicle crash two weeks ago was identified, officials said.
KPBS
Why did the flu hit San Diego County so hard at the end of 2022?
So far, this flu season has been a doozy. By the time November was over, it might have felt like everyone you knew had the flu. Local data on influenza cases in many ways backs up that feeling. San Diego County recorded more cases of the flu in 2022 than in any other year over the past decade, according to data from the county’s Health and Human Services Agency. What’s more:
Victim of weekend stabbing in San Marcos dies in hospital
Paramedics took Mendoza to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries two days later, Lt. Chris Steffen said.
