San Diego, CA

Voice of San Diego

Palomar Health Board Members Accuse Chair of Conflict of Interest Over Major Contract Renewal

The Palomar Health Board of Directors is at odds over a contract it extended last month of its medical group Emergent Medical Associates. Some board members say the board’s chair, Linda Greer, had a significant conflict of interest, and that she should have recused herself from voting on the contract because of campaign contributions she accepted from the company.
ESCONDIDO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Nathanael West killed near El Centro

Almost Beautiful: the death in El Centro of Nathanael West, one of America’s most mordant authors. Fifteen minutes ago, a bit after 2:30, they started driving north from the grand, desert-white De Anza Hotel in Calexico, California, four and a half blocks from the Mexican border. Sky of blue. Air still moist from last night’s rain. Their Ford wagon is loaded with game from a weekend hunting quail and duck.
CALEXICO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Southern California Rental Housing Association named Chula Vista resident as president

A Chula Vista Resident was recently elected as president of the 2023 executive officers and board of directors for the Southern California Rental Housing Association. Aiesha Blevins will lead the Southern California Rental Housing Association, the region’s leading trade association serving the rental housing industry. Additional officers include Vice President Todd Henderson; Secretary Natasha Howell; Treasurer Buck Buchanan; Legislative Chair Allison Pfister; and Immediate Past President Lucinda Lilley.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Former San Diego Police Officer Shot, Killed Near Lake Elsinore

A Riverside County Sheriff's Department (RSO) deputy has died after being shot during a confrontation with a suspect Friday afternoon at a residence near Lake Elsinore, Sheriff Chad Bianco said. The fallen deputy was identified by RSO as Deputy Darnell Calhoun. No information has been released so far about the...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
CBS 8

Increase in coyote sightings across San Diego county

SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego County are seeing an increase in coyote sightings. Coyotes are a year-round concern in Southern California, but more so during this time of year, that’s because January-March is mating season. "It is scary, I think they're losing their fear," said Antonio...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

San Diego charity proposes plan to immediately address homelessness

SAN DIEGO — "I keep being told the problem is better than it's ever been. It's not better than it's ever been — it's worse than it's ever been." That is how Dan Shea from the Lucky Duck Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to fighting homelessness, described San Diego's homelessness crisis during a press conference in Balboa Park Wednesday morning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

A Call to Action to San Diego's Affordable Housing Crisis

In this economy, the purchase or selling of property can often be tricky. We always encourage our clients to buy low or at the best price available, but if you’re in the market to buy today and can’t wait – we feel your pain! The affordability has worsened to an extent where now the city, county, and state are planning long-term solutions for this ‘affordability crisis.’ Read on to learn what steps the local government is putting in motion to help with this crisis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

CSU, UC look to expand into San Diego’s South Bay

Even with a population in the hundreds of thousands, San Diego's South Bay has only one public option for higher education: Southwestern College. That’s where Chula Vista resident Faisal Alnajjar is studying dental hygiene. Alnajjar earned bachelor’s degree in human biology from UC San Diego, roughly 20 miles north...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Why did the flu hit San Diego County so hard at the end of 2022?

So far, this flu season has been a doozy. By the time November was over, it might have felt like everyone you knew had the flu. Local data on influenza cases in many ways backs up that feeling. San Diego County recorded more cases of the flu in 2022 than in any other year over the past decade, according to data from the county’s Health and Human Services Agency. What’s more:
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

