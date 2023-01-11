The reported death toll put it among the deadliest attacks on Ukrainian civilians since before the summer. Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war. The death toll from a weekend Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 40. That makes Saturday's strike one of the war's deadliest single attacks in months. Authorities say the multistory residential tower housed about 1,700 people and 30 remained missing on Monday while 39 survivors have been taken from the building's ruins so far. The Kremlin's spokesman said the Russian military doesn’t target residential buildings and suggested the Dnipro building was hit as a result of Ukrainian air defense actions. Meanwhile, Western analysts pointed to signs indicating the Kremlin is digging in for a drawn-out war in Ukraine after almost 11 months of fighting.

1 DAY AGO