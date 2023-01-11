ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MA

FUN 107

SouthCoast Picks Locations for New Ames Stores

We updated you earlier this week about the potential comeback for discount chain retail store Ames. The former website for the Ames stores is publicly announcing that not only will the store make a comeback in 2023 and 2024, but is actively soliciting for suggestions about where their next stores should be.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
94.9 HOM

Funny Video Shows Reporter’s Boston Accent Slipping Out When Saying ‘New Hampshire’

The Boston accent is either something you're really proud of or something you're trying to conceal, and it might slip out after a few too many Bud Lights. Some celebrities that hail from New England are so good at turning on the Boston accent on command, it's like flipping a light switch. Remember the Smaht Pahk Superbowl commercial from a few years ago with a star-studded cast of New Englanders? This had us howling.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

What Went On After Hours at New Bedford’s Cinema 140

Every now and again, an old ghost is conjured up bringing with it memories of the past. Who better to conjure up old ghosts than my friend and colleague, ghost chaser Tim Weisberg?. Tim's recent piece on these pages reflects on his memories of New Bedford's long-lost Cinema 140 and...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog

Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
COHASSET, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Does This Husband-and-Wife-Owned Restaurant Really Have the Best Steak in New Hampshire?

Steak is one of those things that people are very particular about. Folks who prefer it more medium well will send back a steak that looks like it's still mooing. And on the other end of the spectrum, steak lovers who like a juicier rare cut will send it back if it's too cooked. PRO TIP: If you like your steak medium rare like I do, ask for it more on the rare side. If it's too undercooked for your liking, they can always throw it on the grill for a few more minutes, but if it's overcooked, you need a whole new steak!.
MERRIMACK, NH
fox5ny.com

The Embrace statue unveiled in Boston on MLK weekend

Annual tributes and commemorations of the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. began nationwide Friday and included the unveiling of a statue in Boston. The 20-foot-high bronze sculpture called "The Embrace" is said to be one of the country’s largest memorials dedicated to racial equity.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston ranks among worst cities in the world for traffic jams

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston has ranked among the worst cities in the world for traffic jams, according to an annual Global Traffic Scorecard published by transportation data and analytics company INRIX. According to the data, the typical Bostonian lost 134 hours in 2022 to traffic congestion. That’s up 56 hours...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Body Found Outside Boylston Home: Police

A death investigation is underway after authorities found a body found outside a private home in Central Massachusetts. The body was found outside a Boylston home on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, Boylston Police said on Facebook. The discovery sparked a shelter-in-place to surrounding schools in Berlin and Boylston...
BOYLSTON, MA

