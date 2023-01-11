Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this monthKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
A Guide to the Best TV Shows Set in Boston's Iconic LandmarksTed RiversBoston, MA
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Related
SouthCoast Picks Locations for New Ames Stores
We updated you earlier this week about the potential comeback for discount chain retail store Ames. The former website for the Ames stores is publicly announcing that not only will the store make a comeback in 2023 and 2024, but is actively soliciting for suggestions about where their next stores should be.
WCVB
Rock legend Peter Wolf shares stories about his deep roots in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Peter Wolf is a rock and roll legend -- with songs including "Love Stinks," "Freeze Frame," and "Centerfold" in his discography -- and you can trace his influential career back to Boston. Before he was a musician, Wolf moved to Boston to study painting at the...
Apparently, What This Boston Radio Legend Said About Me is True
Between different experiences you get to have, whether it's with celebrities, artists, or even moving for jobs and seeing different parts of the country -- the whole thing is just a wild ride. That said, it takes time and a lot of hard work to break through, and we all...
The best barbeque spot in Massachusetts, according to Food Network
When it comes to barbeque food in Massachusetts, the Food Network has picked a favorite that many local residents may agree with.
Funny Video Shows Reporter’s Boston Accent Slipping Out When Saying ‘New Hampshire’
The Boston accent is either something you're really proud of or something you're trying to conceal, and it might slip out after a few too many Bud Lights. Some celebrities that hail from New England are so good at turning on the Boston accent on command, it's like flipping a light switch. Remember the Smaht Pahk Superbowl commercial from a few years ago with a star-studded cast of New Englanders? This had us howling.
What Went On After Hours at New Bedford’s Cinema 140
Every now and again, an old ghost is conjured up bringing with it memories of the past. Who better to conjure up old ghosts than my friend and colleague, ghost chaser Tim Weisberg?. Tim's recent piece on these pages reflects on his memories of New Bedford's long-lost Cinema 140 and...
Police: ‘Marauding’ group beat, robbed MBTA riders with crowbar
BOSTON — A “marauding” group of individuals armed with a crowbar were arrested Thursday after police say they beat and robbed a number of MBTA riders during the evening commute. Officers responding to a report of a male being assaulted by three males and one female in...
Aldi opening new location in Massachusetts at the end of the month
DANVERS — Aldi is opening a new location in Massachusetts at the end of the month. The German company known for discounted items is opening an Aldi at 100 Independence Way in Danvers on January 26, according to the store’s website. Aldi has everything from fresh produce to...
Swampscott Police investigating something found on Fisherman Beach
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Swampscott Police respond to Fisherman beach late Wednesday night after a caller reported finding something suspicious near the shore. Investigators are seen surrounding an item on the beach with their flashlights. There is no word on what the item is. This is an active and ongoing...
Mystery nurse helps save man after possible seizure in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — They don’t know who she is or where she came from, but Lisa and Mark Paradis are just grateful a nurse was on hand, when their long-time friend -- identified as ‘Tom’ -- suffered a medical emergency while en route to visit the couple.
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the 20 Best Cities to Live in the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
nbcboston.com
Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog
Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
25 Investigates: Sale of Ana Walshe’s Revere condo recorded days before her disappearance
REVERE, Mass. — The deed from the sale of a Revere condo owned by Ana Walshe was recorded by the Suffolk County Registry of Deeds on December 29. Authorities say, Walshe, a real estate agent, went missing from her Cohasset home around the 1st or 2nd of January. A...
Does This Husband-and-Wife-Owned Restaurant Really Have the Best Steak in New Hampshire?
Steak is one of those things that people are very particular about. Folks who prefer it more medium well will send back a steak that looks like it's still mooing. And on the other end of the spectrum, steak lovers who like a juicier rare cut will send it back if it's too cooked. PRO TIP: If you like your steak medium rare like I do, ask for it more on the rare side. If it's too undercooked for your liking, they can always throw it on the grill for a few more minutes, but if it's overcooked, you need a whole new steak!.
whdh.com
Resident of Swampscott condo complex shocked to learn of connection to missing Cohasset woman
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a quiet housing complex in Swampscott are reeling after learning that an investigation into a dumpster near their home may be connected to the search for a missing Cohasset mother of three. “I knew something was up when the helicopters started flying around,” said...
fox5ny.com
The Embrace statue unveiled in Boston on MLK weekend
Annual tributes and commemorations of the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. began nationwide Friday and included the unveiling of a statue in Boston. The 20-foot-high bronze sculpture called "The Embrace" is said to be one of the country’s largest memorials dedicated to racial equity.
whdh.com
Boston ranks among worst cities in the world for traffic jams
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston has ranked among the worst cities in the world for traffic jams, according to an annual Global Traffic Scorecard published by transportation data and analytics company INRIX. According to the data, the typical Bostonian lost 134 hours in 2022 to traffic congestion. That’s up 56 hours...
Body Found Outside Boylston Home: Police
A death investigation is underway after authorities found a body found outside a private home in Central Massachusetts. The body was found outside a Boylston home on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, Boylston Police said on Facebook. The discovery sparked a shelter-in-place to surrounding schools in Berlin and Boylston...
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Bill and Joyce Cummings.
Boston could receive snow this weekend from developing nor’easter
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the track and strength of a budding storm that is forecast to form just off the Atlantic coast this weekend and potentially bring heavy, wind-driven snow and rain to eastern New England. The storm, which is likely to evolve into a nor'easter, will take shape...
Comments / 0