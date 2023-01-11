ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California City, CA

sierrawave.net

Bishop Broncos Wrestling Team Crowned League Champions!!!

Bronco Broncos Varsity Traveled to Silverado High School for the Adrian Amaro Scholarship Tournament. All wrestlers performed well. Varsity Wrestlers: John Drew 145 lbs. WIth a 3rd Place Finish Wil Hennarty 170 lbs. JV Wrestlers traveled to Golden Valley High School and they did great. Blake Braeten 122 lbs. 1-2.
Antelope Valley Press

Cal City names Smith its new mayor pro tem

CALIFORNIA CITY — After a discussion continued from the last meeting and a split vote, the City Council, on Tuesday, named newly elected Councilmember Ron Smith as mayor pro tem. The mayor pro tem conducts the Council’s meetings in the mayor’s absence.
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
KGET

Atmospheric river moves the needle on Kern’s drought

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Water is back in Kern County and sure, that means the grass is green again. As National Weather Service Meteorologist Andy Bollenbacher says, there are also bigger, more lasting impacts. “Just due to the amount of rain that’s come down in these warm systems, we’ve been able to see improvements in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
sierrawave.net

From Town of Mammoth – TEMPORARY OVERNIGHT PARKING FOR MLK WEEKEND

The Town of Mammoth Lakes has designated temporary overnight parking sites for the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday weekend for lodging guests and visitors in need of parking. Due to the record snowfall this month and the limited availability of hotel and condominium parking, the Town has identified four locations for temporary overnight parking.
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 Russian citizens arrested in $3M marijuana grow bust in Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Tehachapi Police Department (TPD) and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) arrested two Russian national citizens Friday morning for owning and operating an estimated $3 million dollar indoor marijuana grow operation. Viacheslav Truskov, 59, and Vera Truskova, 55, of Burbank are charged with...
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

KCFD issues a winter storm warning for residents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department has issued a winter storm warning for a storm that will bring massive rainfall to multiple places in Kern County. A forecast from the National Weather Service has shown winter storms to bring excessive downpours to the county starting Saturday. As a result, KCFD has advised […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

