Read full article on original website
Related
sierrawave.net
Mammoth High School Basketball and Soccer Boys and Girls Teams Score Wins
On Thursday, 1/12/23, Mammoth High School swept Frazier Mountain in Basketball and Soccer. Our Boy’s and Girl’s Basketball teams were both victorious at home vs. Frazier Mountain. Girl’s score: 36-7 Boy’s score: 59 – 44. The Boy’s and girls’ soccer teams traveled to Frazier Mountain....
sierrawave.net
Bishop Broncos Wrestling Team Crowned League Champions!!!
Bronco Broncos Varsity Traveled to Silverado High School for the Adrian Amaro Scholarship Tournament. All wrestlers performed well. Varsity Wrestlers: John Drew 145 lbs. WIth a 3rd Place Finish Wil Hennarty 170 lbs. JV Wrestlers traveled to Golden Valley High School and they did great. Blake Braeten 122 lbs. 1-2.
City of Bakersfield, Cal Water remind public to conserve water
California has been swamped by storms over the past two weeks with more to come. Despite that, the City of Bakersfield and the California Water Service want to remind the public to conserve water.
Bakersfield Channel
TGIF Kern County take advantage of conditions today as rain will return this weekend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF everyone get ready for a perfect day today with big changes heading our way, again. Another storm system will arrive into central California by this afternoon and bring another period of moderate to locally heavy precipitation through Saturday evening. More wet weather is anticipated...
sierrawave.net
Caltrans to Host Free Dump Day at the Bishop-Sunland Landfill and the Big Pine Transfer Station – Saturday Jan 21
Caltrans is hosting a free dump day Saturday,January 21, at the Bishop-Sunland Landfill and the Big Pine Transfer Station. Trash loads should be sorted and properly tarped before transporting to the transfer station. Dump Day events are organized to further the Caltrans goal of keeping our highways litter-free as part...
Bakersfield Channel
California's rain bounty slips into the ocean and drought-shocked Central Valley farmers want an explanation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California has seen heavy rainfall over the past few weeks, but nearly all the water collected in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta was dumped into the ocean, leaving farmers in the Central Valley with questions and concerns. Farmers like Jason Giannelli, who say the rainfall they...
First Bakersfield charter school approved, but community reaction is mixed
The Kern Schools Superintendent's Office says charter schools expand educational opportunities, but there are still details to work out before the Central Academy of Arts and Technology will be ready.
HWY 166 remains closed due to a developing sinkhole
Highway 166 is closed from Maricopa to the San Luis Obispo County line due to a developing sinkhole.
Antelope Valley Press
Cal City names Smith its new mayor pro tem
CALIFORNIA CITY — After a discussion continued from the last meeting and a split vote, the City Council, on Tuesday, named newly elected Councilmember Ron Smith as mayor pro tem. The mayor pro tem conducts the Council’s meetings in the mayor’s absence.
At least 3 hospitalized, lanes blocked in Stallion Springs area crash: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least three people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle traffic collision in the Stallion Springs area, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. The crash was reported near Stallion Springs Drive and Banducci Road at around 12:50 p.m., according to CHP. Both lanes are blocked and […]
Atmospheric river moves the needle on Kern’s drought
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Water is back in Kern County and sure, that means the grass is green again. As National Weather Service Meteorologist Andy Bollenbacher says, there are also bigger, more lasting impacts. “Just due to the amount of rain that’s come down in these warm systems, we’ve been able to see improvements in […]
sierrawave.net
Bishop Landfill to Reopen January 12, 2023 at 7:30 AM
THE BISHOP LANDFILL WILL BE BACK OPEN TOMORROW, THURSDAY JANUARY 12, 2023 AT 7:30 AM. SUNLAND ROAD WILL STILL BE CLOSED. PLEASE ENTER AND EXIT THE LANDFILL VIA HWY 395. SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE.
Kern County Board of Education approves petition for new charter school in Downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A petition has been approved to create an innovative charter school catering to the needs of aspiring students in Bakersfield. Board members of the Kern County Board of Education voted 5-2 to approve a petition to create The Central Academy of Arts and Technology (CAAT). The TK-12 charter school will integrate […]
sierrawave.net
From Town of Mammoth – TEMPORARY OVERNIGHT PARKING FOR MLK WEEKEND
The Town of Mammoth Lakes has designated temporary overnight parking sites for the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday weekend for lodging guests and visitors in need of parking. Due to the record snowfall this month and the limited availability of hotel and condominium parking, the Town has identified four locations for temporary overnight parking.
Bakersfield Now
2 Russian citizens arrested in $3M marijuana grow bust in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Tehachapi Police Department (TPD) and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) arrested two Russian national citizens Friday morning for owning and operating an estimated $3 million dollar indoor marijuana grow operation. Viacheslav Truskov, 59, and Vera Truskova, 55, of Burbank are charged with...
Hwy 178 closed due to rock slides, damaged road
With all the rainfall, emergency officials have been keeping their eyes on the Kern River Canyon, as all that water has caused big problems in the past for drivers along Highway 178.
KCFD issues a winter storm warning for residents
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department has issued a winter storm warning for a storm that will bring massive rainfall to multiple places in Kern County. A forecast from the National Weather Service has shown winter storms to bring excessive downpours to the county starting Saturday. As a result, KCFD has advised […]
Santa Clarita Receives Over Seven Inches Of Rain In The New Year
The new year has proven itself to be wet and stormy in recent days, with over seven inches of rain falling on Santa Clarita since Jan. 1. Large stretches of Southern California have taken a beating by Mother Nature and Santa Clarita is no exception. Today alone, over four inches of rain has fallen, according ...
Inmate killed by 3 men at Kern Valley State Prison
A Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP) inmate was killed by three other inmates on Thurs, Jan 12. Louis J. Bachicha, 34, was attacked in a dayroom at the Delano prison around 6:29 p.m.
sierrawave.net
6:30 PM Caltrans UPDATE – U.S. 395 Reopening Between Mammoth Lakes and Lee Vining
BISHOP –Caltrans has reopened U.S. 395 between State Route 203 (Mammoth Lakes) and State Route 167 (north of Lee Vining) with vehicle escorts. CHP and Caltrans crews are escorting traffic between State Route 203 and State Route 158 S (June Lake Junction). Vehicles traveling beyond State Route 158 S to Lee Vining can do so without an escort.
Comments / 0