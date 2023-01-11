ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
William Lee Golden and the Goldens Deliver a Soothing Eagles Classic [Exclusive Premiere]

William Lee Golden says that the Eagles’ 1972 classic “Peaceful Easy Feeling” has always been part of the fabric of his life. “The Eagles music was transformative,” the legendary member of the Oak Ridge Boys says during an interview with Taste of Country. “It was country. It was pop. It was rock and roll. It was that California style that made an imprint on music and on American music that was so needed at the time.”
25 Years Ago: Martina McBride Hits No. 1 With ‘A Broken Wing’

Twenty-four years ago today (Jan. 10, 1998), Martina McBride soared to No. 1 with her single "A Broken Wing." The song comes from McBride's multi-platinum-selling album Evolution. "A Broken Wing," which was McBride's second career No. 1 hit, is an honest look at an emotionally abusive relationship. McBride's powerful delivery...
What Would Elvis Presley Look Like If He Was Still Alive?

Elvis Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977, but his legacy is as important as ever. The King of Rock and Roll remains a vital influence on rock, country, gospel and soul artists the world over, and in the years since his untimely death, the mythology surrounding him has grown to epic proportions. It begs the question: What would Elvis be like today if he were still alive?
Chris Young Drops ‘Looking for You,’ His First Solo Single in Three Years [Listen]

Chris Young picked a fine song to remind fans he's a solo artist. "Looking for You" is a vocal showcase built on sharp songwriting and an energetic arrangement. This first look at his next project is Young's first solo release to country radio since before the pandemic. Duets with Kane Brown and Mitchell Tenpenny hit No. 1 on airplay charts in the three years since. It's difficult to imagine "Looking for You" ending that streak.
Dierks Bentley’s New Album ‘Gravel & Gold’ Features Collaborations With Billy Strings, Ashley McBryde

Dierks Bentley has revealed details of his upcoming tenth studio album, Gravel & Gold, which includes two intriguing collaborations. Out Feb. 24, the record's 14th and final track, "High Note," features bluegrass breakout Billy Strings. The pair are joined on the plucky ode to the "devil's lettuce" by Jerry Douglas on dobro, Sam Bush on mandolin, singer-songwriter and Bentley's newly-added touring band member Charlie Worsham on guitar, along with Bryan Sutton on banjo and guitar.
Tyler Childers, Morgan Wade + More Set for Bonnaroo 2023 — See the Full Lineup

Tyler Childers, Sheryl Crow, Morgan Wade and Charley Crockett are among the top-tier talents scheduled to take the stage at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival 2023. The four-day festival will take place June 15-18, 2023, at Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tenn., 60 miles southeast of Nashville. Anchored by headlining performances from rapper Kendrick Lamar, EDM group Odesza and rock stalwarts Foo Fighters, the multi-genre event's lineup features an eclectic mix of talent representing country, Americana, folk and beyond.
Country Music’s Next Mother-Daughter Duo, O.N.E., Hail From Hip-Hop Royalty

Rising mother-daughter duo O.N.E. may still be an unfamiliar name in country music, but in hip hop, these two artists are already well-known. The band consists of Tekitha Washington, who served as the in-house female vocalist for rap giants Wu-Tang Clan during much of the late '90s and early 2000s, and Prana Supreme Diggs, the young adult daughter Washington shares with Wu-Tang frontman RZA.
Remember When Garth Brooks Hit No. 1 With ‘Unanswered Prayers’?

Garth Brooks scored his fourth No. 1 single with "Unanswered Prayers," and it's a song that drew directly from his relationship with his wife. Brooks teamed with Pat Alger and Larry Bastian to co-write "Unanswered Prayers," which tells the story of a man who runs into an old flame at a high school football game that he is attending with his wife. Seeing her again makes him realize that his fond memory of her does not line up with reality, forcing him to see that he made the right choice when he had previously doubted it.
