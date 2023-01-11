Read full article on original website
Luke Combs Teases a New Heartbreak Song, ‘Love You Anyway’ [Watch]
With a new album due out by the end of March, Luke Combs isn't wasting any time before introducing fans to new music: The singer shared an unreleased performance tease of a new song called "Love You Anyway" on his social media on Tuesday night (Jan. 10). The ballad describes...
Chase Rice Brings Outlaw Tune ‘Way Down Yonder’ to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ [Watch]
Chase Rice brought a little country to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night (Jan. 12), performing his tune "Way Down Yonder" from his upcoming album, I Hate Cowboys and All Dogs Go to Hell. Rice took the stage with the high level of energy needed to sing the rock-influenced country...
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
Maren Morris’ ‘Lunatics’ Show Out in Style for Girls Just Wanna Weekend [Picture]
Maren Morris and the Highwomen headed to Mexico this week to perform at Brandi Carlile's 2023 Girls Just Wanna Weekend, and fans greeted them with a warm welcome when they got there. In fact, Morris shared one fan snapshot that she says had her "already crying before I even hit...
William Lee Golden and the Goldens Deliver a Soothing Eagles Classic [Exclusive Premiere]
William Lee Golden says that the Eagles’ 1972 classic “Peaceful Easy Feeling” has always been part of the fabric of his life. “The Eagles music was transformative,” the legendary member of the Oak Ridge Boys says during an interview with Taste of Country. “It was country. It was pop. It was rock and roll. It was that California style that made an imprint on music and on American music that was so needed at the time.”
Jelly Roll Unfiltered: On Addiction, Parenting + Fame [Exclusive Interview]
Jelly Roll identifies as an active alcoholic, but Jason DeFord does not. Talking to Taste of Country, the "Son of a Sinner" singer got real about addiction, parenting, fame and the artists he'd love to hear next on country radio. Fans know Jelly Roll is Jason DeFord, a 38-year-old Nashville...
Garth Brooks Says Pictures of His New, Never-Before-Shown Tattoos Are Out There Somewhere
Garth Brooks hasn't officially shown off his new tattoos yet, but he says that eagle-eyed fans should be able to hunt down a picture or two of the new ink. Apparently, part of one tattoo was visible during a surprise early January performance Brooks gave at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe to help raise money for Alive Hospice of Middle Tennessee.
Lauren Alaina Tells Brittany Aldean She’s ‘Scaring’ Her During Funny Phone Prank [Watch]
You can't be too unassuming when Jason Aldean or his wife Brittany call your phone. The two have been prank calling their friends, but rather than asking if the refrigerator is running, the pair have schemed up something else: One person wears noise-canceling headphones while the other feeds them responses.
25 Years Ago: Martina McBride Hits No. 1 With ‘A Broken Wing’
Twenty-four years ago today (Jan. 10, 1998), Martina McBride soared to No. 1 with her single "A Broken Wing." The song comes from McBride's multi-platinum-selling album Evolution. "A Broken Wing," which was McBride's second career No. 1 hit, is an honest look at an emotionally abusive relationship. McBride's powerful delivery...
Classic Albums Revisited: How ‘Car Wheels on a Gravel Road’ Proved Lucinda Williams is Peerless
Car Wheels on a Gravel Road is undeniably Lucinda Williams' most celebrated album, and for good reason: It's the record that elevated her from relative obscurity and years of music industry hard luck and launched her into the realm of mainstream acclaim. It's also the record that showed the world Williams is peerless in her talent.
What Would Elvis Presley Look Like If He Was Still Alive?
Elvis Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977, but his legacy is as important as ever. The King of Rock and Roll remains a vital influence on rock, country, gospel and soul artists the world over, and in the years since his untimely death, the mythology surrounding him has grown to epic proportions. It begs the question: What would Elvis be like today if he were still alive?
Chris Young Drops ‘Looking for You,’ His First Solo Single in Three Years [Listen]
Chris Young picked a fine song to remind fans he's a solo artist. "Looking for You" is a vocal showcase built on sharp songwriting and an energetic arrangement. This first look at his next project is Young's first solo release to country radio since before the pandemic. Duets with Kane Brown and Mitchell Tenpenny hit No. 1 on airplay charts in the three years since. It's difficult to imagine "Looking for You" ending that streak.
Dierks Bentley’s New Album ‘Gravel & Gold’ Features Collaborations With Billy Strings, Ashley McBryde
Dierks Bentley has revealed details of his upcoming tenth studio album, Gravel & Gold, which includes two intriguing collaborations. Out Feb. 24, the record's 14th and final track, "High Note," features bluegrass breakout Billy Strings. The pair are joined on the plucky ode to the "devil's lettuce" by Jerry Douglas on dobro, Sam Bush on mandolin, singer-songwriter and Bentley's newly-added touring band member Charlie Worsham on guitar, along with Bryan Sutton on banjo and guitar.
Tyler Childers, Morgan Wade + More Set for Bonnaroo 2023 — See the Full Lineup
Tyler Childers, Sheryl Crow, Morgan Wade and Charley Crockett are among the top-tier talents scheduled to take the stage at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival 2023. The four-day festival will take place June 15-18, 2023, at Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tenn., 60 miles southeast of Nashville. Anchored by headlining performances from rapper Kendrick Lamar, EDM group Odesza and rock stalwarts Foo Fighters, the multi-genre event's lineup features an eclectic mix of talent representing country, Americana, folk and beyond.
Country Music’s Next Mother-Daughter Duo, O.N.E., Hail From Hip-Hop Royalty
Rising mother-daughter duo O.N.E. may still be an unfamiliar name in country music, but in hip hop, these two artists are already well-known. The band consists of Tekitha Washington, who served as the in-house female vocalist for rap giants Wu-Tang Clan during much of the late '90s and early 2000s, and Prana Supreme Diggs, the young adult daughter Washington shares with Wu-Tang frontman RZA.
Donice Morace Depicts Love Slipping Away in New ‘Goin’ Goin” Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Texas based neo-traditional country artist Donice Morace is exploring one of country music's most important themes in his new song and video, and he's letting Taste of Country readers see the clip first in this exclusive premiere. Morace's new video for "Goin' Goin'" depicts a once-happy love relationship that is...
Remember When Garth Brooks Hit No. 1 With ‘Unanswered Prayers’?
Garth Brooks scored his fourth No. 1 single with "Unanswered Prayers," and it's a song that drew directly from his relationship with his wife. Brooks teamed with Pat Alger and Larry Bastian to co-write "Unanswered Prayers," which tells the story of a man who runs into an old flame at a high school football game that he is attending with his wife. Seeing her again makes him realize that his fond memory of her does not line up with reality, forcing him to see that he made the right choice when he had previously doubted it.
Jana Kramer + Mike Caussin’s ‘Fresh Start’ Nashville Home for Sale After Divorce — See Inside [Pictures]
Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's former home in Nashville is for sale in the wake of their divorce, and pictures show a stunning custom-built luxury home in an ultra-exclusive neighborhood. Kramer and Caussin built their 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 5,150-square-foot mansion in 2019, when they decided to move back to Music City...
The Judds’ Songs: 10 Essential Tracks From Their Influential Career
The Judds, comprised of the late Naomi Judd and her daughter, Wynonna Judd, were one of the most successful acts in country music history. They signed to RCA Records in 1983 and have released five studio albums, garnered 14 No. 1 hits and won five Grammy Awards and eight CMA Awards.
