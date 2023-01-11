ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Final Call: GLD & PG

The final trades of this week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Bonawyn Eison.
Biden says inflation slowdown shows it's 'clearer than ever' his economic policies are working

While consumer prices are still higher than they were a year ago, Biden noted that the pace at which they are rising has slowed every month over the last six months. The overall consumer price index dropped 0.1% from the prior month, marking the largest month-over-month decrease since April 2020, when much of the country was in lockdown due to Covid-19.
Options Action: Bullish bets in Carvana

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at what's going on in Carvana options. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
First on CNBC: CNBC Transcript: BlackRock Chairman & CEO Larry Fink Speaks with CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today

WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" Following is the unofficial transcript from a CNBC interview with BlackRock Chairman & CEO Larry Fink on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F 9AM – 11AM ET) today, Friday, January 13, 2023. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2023/01/13/blackrock-ceo-larry-fink-is-optimistic-about-long-term-investment-opportunities-in-2023.html. All references...
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Big banks including JPMorgan and Bank of America reported earnings. Tesla cut prices on some of its vehicles in the U.S. and Europe. Apple CEO Tim Cook took a pay cut for 2023. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Will...
Jim Cramer says Disney should allow Nelson Peltz to join its board

"It's the board, the stewards, who haven't done a good job. Not the shareholders, and not Peltz. Now someone like Peltz, who's been tremendously successful, wants to join them and they act like that's a problem," he said. Trian Fund Management, Peltz's activist firm, filed a preliminary proxy statement on...
Bitcoin hits $19,000, and SEC alleges Gemini, Genesis sold unregistered securities: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Kimberly Grauer of Chainalysis discusses data showing that crypto crime hit a record of more than $20 billion in 2022 as transactions involving companies targeted by U.S. sanctions soared.
Why right now is a perfect time to save for a down payment

Lately, it seems like it's never a good time to buy a house. It is, however, a fantastic time to save for a down payment. The homebuying frenzy that ensued in 2020 and 2021 thanks to record-low mortgage rates is long over. The shift was swift and dramatic, caused by the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes as it battled inflation. Now, buyers confront mortgage rates not seen since the early aughts — and, as a result, must come to grips with their diminished purchasing power.
New year, new job? Experts break down if January really is the right time for a new role

If the time off work over the holidays or your New Year's resolutions made you think about getting a new job, then you're not alone. "The beginning of a new year is typically a time for reflection and making resolutions. Many people consider their career goals for the year ahead and eagerly want to set off on the right foot," Gaelle Blake, head of permanent appointments at recruitment company Hays, told CNBC's Make It.
Inflation just dropped to 6.5%—but the 'most important' factor in predicting if it will keep falling is up 0.4%

The rate of inflation declined for the sixth straight month, dropping to a year-over-year rate of 6.5%, according to the latest Labor Bureau data released Thursday. However, an inflation measure recently described by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as "most important" in determining where inflation will go has increased after being largely flat for the previous two months.
Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023: Cramer considers trimming this surging stock

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they think the market is holding strong after December's CPI report came right in line with Wall Street expectations. Jim shares his thoughts on Disney as activist investor Nelson Peltz seeks a board seat with the company. Jim also says now is not the right time to be buying stocks, but there is one portfolio holding he is looking to trim after fetching a double upgrade.

