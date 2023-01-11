Read full article on original website
Watch CNBC's full tech discussion with Evercore's Mark Mahaney
Evercore ISI's Mark Mahaney and CNBC's Ari Levy join 'The Exchange' to discuss tech earnings after mega-cap tech struggled in the last year. Will things be better in 2023?
Salesforce, Blackstone & more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
CNBC's Halftime traders Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners, Karen Firestone of Aureus Wealth Management and Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors answer investment-related questions from CNBC Pro subscribers. Look out for an email where you can submit your questions directly to the Halftime team.
Earnings season will derail year's early risk-on rally, Peter Boockvar warns
Bleakley Financial Group CIO Peter Boockvar on what the latest inflation read means for the market. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
The Final Call: GLD & PG
The final trades of this week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Bonawyn Eison.
Maybe we're in an environment that's, 'Don't fight the bond market,' says Ed Yardeni
Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research on where he sees the markets heading in 2023. With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' investment committee, Odyssey Capital Advisor's Jason Snipe, Aureus Asset Management's Karen Firestone, DCLA's Sarat Sethi and Cerity's Jim Lebenthal.
Biden says inflation slowdown shows it's 'clearer than ever' his economic policies are working
While consumer prices are still higher than they were a year ago, Biden noted that the pace at which they are rising has slowed every month over the last six months. The overall consumer price index dropped 0.1% from the prior month, marking the largest month-over-month decrease since April 2020, when much of the country was in lockdown due to Covid-19.
Options Action: Bullish bets in Carvana
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at what's going on in Carvana options. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
Gold rises above $1,900 per ounce after U.S. inflation data cements Fed slowdown bets
Gold prices rose over 1%, hovering near the $1,900 per ounce pivot on Thursday after data showing signs of cooling inflation in the United States boosted bets for slower rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. U.S. consumer prices grew 6.5% on an annual basis in December, in line with expectations,...
Investing in last year's top 10 stocks is 'a recipe for disaster,' expert says
Look back on the best-performing stocks in a given year and you're likely to see a mixed bag: some mainstays, some breakouts and maybe even a meme stock or two. Not so in 2022. Each of the 10 top-performing stocks in the S&P 500 index belonged to the same sector: energy.
First on CNBC: CNBC Transcript: BlackRock Chairman & CEO Larry Fink Speaks with CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today
WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" Following is the unofficial transcript from a CNBC interview with BlackRock Chairman & CEO Larry Fink on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F 9AM – 11AM ET) today, Friday, January 13, 2023. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2023/01/13/blackrock-ceo-larry-fink-is-optimistic-about-long-term-investment-opportunities-in-2023.html. All references...
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Big banks including JPMorgan and Bank of America reported earnings. Tesla cut prices on some of its vehicles in the U.S. and Europe. Apple CEO Tim Cook took a pay cut for 2023. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Will...
Jim Cramer says Disney should allow Nelson Peltz to join its board
"It's the board, the stewards, who haven't done a good job. Not the shareholders, and not Peltz. Now someone like Peltz, who's been tremendously successful, wants to join them and they act like that's a problem," he said. Trian Fund Management, Peltz's activist firm, filed a preliminary proxy statement on...
Bitcoin hits $19,000, and SEC alleges Gemini, Genesis sold unregistered securities: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Kimberly Grauer of Chainalysis discusses data showing that crypto crime hit a record of more than $20 billion in 2022 as transactions involving companies targeted by U.S. sanctions soared.
Ubisoft shares plunge after firm cuts full-year revenue forecast
CNBC's Charlotte Reed reports on Ubisoft's share price action Thursday. The French video game maker saw its shares tumble 21% after slashing its net bookings guidance for 2022.
Las Vegas Sands is ready to place a big bet on the big Apple
CNBC's Contessa Brewer on LVS preparations for a Long Island casino. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
Why right now is a perfect time to save for a down payment
Lately, it seems like it's never a good time to buy a house. It is, however, a fantastic time to save for a down payment. The homebuying frenzy that ensued in 2020 and 2021 thanks to record-low mortgage rates is long over. The shift was swift and dramatic, caused by the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes as it battled inflation. Now, buyers confront mortgage rates not seen since the early aughts — and, as a result, must come to grips with their diminished purchasing power.
New year, new job? Experts break down if January really is the right time for a new role
If the time off work over the holidays or your New Year's resolutions made you think about getting a new job, then you're not alone. "The beginning of a new year is typically a time for reflection and making resolutions. Many people consider their career goals for the year ahead and eagerly want to set off on the right foot," Gaelle Blake, head of permanent appointments at recruitment company Hays, told CNBC's Make It.
Inflation just dropped to 6.5%—but the 'most important' factor in predicting if it will keep falling is up 0.4%
The rate of inflation declined for the sixth straight month, dropping to a year-over-year rate of 6.5%, according to the latest Labor Bureau data released Thursday. However, an inflation measure recently described by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as "most important" in determining where inflation will go has increased after being largely flat for the previous two months.
Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023: Cramer considers trimming this surging stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they think the market is holding strong after December's CPI report came right in line with Wall Street expectations. Jim shares his thoughts on Disney as activist investor Nelson Peltz seeks a board seat with the company. Jim also says now is not the right time to be buying stocks, but there is one portfolio holding he is looking to trim after fetching a double upgrade.
Prominent political columnist gets confused about basis points—here's everything you need to know
Internet writers, especially ones who publish frequently, are going to make mistakes. It's part of the job. So it didn't surprise me this week when a bunch of smart financial people on social media pointed out that a post on political columnist Matt Yglesias's Substack, Slow Boring, contained some fuzzy math relating to bonds. Bonds are complicated!
