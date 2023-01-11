Read full article on original website
Wichita-area high school basketball scores and highlights
We had a ton of area matchups on the hardwood for the second week of action for high school basketball since the return from Winter Break.
KWCH.com
Southwestern volleyball team, community rally around assistant coach following stroke, aneurysm
WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - Twenty-four-year-old Bree Wallace, an assistant coach on the Southwest College volleyball team, is beginning to recover at a Wichita hospital after suffering a brain aneurism and a stroke this week. At this point, the message from her team and those who know her is simple: “Pray for Bree,”
🏀 Dodge City TOC bracket released; Hutch draws Newton in 1st round
DODGE CITY, Kan.—The 80th Dodge City Tournament of Champions will be held at the United Wireless Arena January 19th, 20th and 21st. The official bracket was released on Wednesday with the Class 5A #3 ranked Hutchinson Salthawk boys earning the one seed. The Salthawks will face Newton at 2pm on Thursday, January 19th.
Two injured, one critically, in crash west of Wichita
A crash in west Wichita has left two injured, one critically.
BOE votes to close Wilson Jr./Sr. High School
The USD 112 Central Plains Board of Education (BOE) voted to close Wilson Junior/Senior High School on Monday.
wiproud.com
Kansas 2-year-old shoots mom in foot, police say
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas couple has been arrested on charges of child endangerment after their 2-year-old shot her mother in the foot, police said. It happened shortly after 11:30 Thursday morning at a home in Wichita. Police say as officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man walking back to the house, where inside was a 22-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her foot. The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Wichita woman arrested for attempted murder in October crash
The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. October 23, 2022, at the intersection of Kellogg and 143rd St East.
KWCH.com
Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.
KWCH.com
Wichita police: Toddler shoots mom in the foot, 2 arrested
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 22-year-old Kianna Nweji and 25-year-old Marlon Jones on the charges of aggravated endangering of a child stemming from a shooting. At approximately 11:35 a.m., Thursday, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1200 block of North Lorraine. While...
KAKE TV
Driver faces attempted murder, battery charges for 8-vehicle crash near Andover
ANDOVER, Kan. (KAKE) - Sheriff's officials have arrested a 27-year-old Wichita woman in connection to a crash near Andover that injured multiple people last year. Sedgwick County Jail records show Paloma Adame was booked Thursday for attempted second-degree murder and 11 counts of aggravated battery. She was held without bond Friday morning.
KAKE TV
Two killed in Butler County crash
BENTON, Kan. (KAKE) - A second person has died following a crash one mile west of Benton Thursday night. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at Highway 254 and Butler Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol identifying the men who died as 35-year-old Bradley Condit and 61-year-old Ronald Condit. Troopers say Bradley was driving when he failed to yield at the intersection and crashed into an oncoming truck. Investigators say both vehicles left the road and went into the median with the car landing on its passenger side.
Superior hit boiler milestone in December
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Superior Boiler has completed its 20,000th registered National Board boiler. “This is a major milestone in our company’s more than 100-year history,” said Superior’s President & CEO Doug Wright. “It’s a testament to the exceptional team members who have worked at Superior Boiler since the company was founded in 1917. The same principles exist today as then of delivering boilers with the highest-quality craftsmanship and providing exceptional customer service and support.”
SUV hits Wichita restaurant, 3 injured
An SUV crashed into an eastside restaurant just before noon Thursday, injuring the driver and two people in the building.
Wichita woman arrested, accused of attempted murder in eight-vehicle crash: official
The woman’s 5-year-old daughter was “not properly restrained” when the woman caused multiple accidents and then flipped, a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.
2-year-old accidentally shoots mother in north Wichita, police say
The mother was taken to the hospital before she and the father were arrested.
2-year-old Wichita boy hospitalized after taking mother’s CBD gummies, police say
Police said the gummies were legally purchased.
ksal.com
Indoor Roller Skating to Return
Indoor roller skating has not been available in Salina since the Starlite Skate Center closed back in May of 2019 to make way for a car wash. But that’s about to change. Though it won’t be a full fledged roller skating rink, the District Eat and Play Salina will soon offer roller skating. A multi-purpose room at the family entertainment facility located in the Central Mall is being re-purposed to allow for skating events.
ksal.com
Salina Man Facing 4th DUI Charge
A Salina man who gave police a fake name during a traffic stop was taken into custody Wednesday morning for suspected DUI. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer working a school zone on West Republic noticed an SUV with an expired plate drive past and pulled him over.
Woman shot near 11th and Lorraine, and Wichita police recover AR-style weapon
Police are still trying to determine if the shooting was intentional or accidental.
Kansas Man Records Unidentified Flying Object in Sky Above Wichita
"It's not the moon..."
