ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nickerson, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wiproud.com

Kansas 2-year-old shoots mom in foot, police say

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas couple has been arrested on charges of child endangerment after their 2-year-old shot her mother in the foot, police said. It happened shortly after 11:30 Thursday morning at a home in Wichita. Police say as officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man walking back to the house, where inside was a 22-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her foot. The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police: Toddler shoots mom in the foot, 2 arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 22-year-old Kianna Nweji and 25-year-old Marlon Jones on the charges of aggravated endangering of a child stemming from a shooting. At approximately 11:35 a.m., Thursday, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1200 block of North Lorraine. While...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Driver faces attempted murder, battery charges for 8-vehicle crash near Andover

ANDOVER, Kan. (KAKE) - Sheriff's officials have arrested a 27-year-old Wichita woman in connection to a crash near Andover that injured multiple people last year. Sedgwick County Jail records show Paloma Adame was booked Thursday for attempted second-degree murder and 11 counts of aggravated battery. She was held without bond Friday morning.
ANDOVER, KS
KAKE TV

Two killed in Butler County crash

BENTON, Kan. (KAKE) - A second person has died following a crash one mile west of Benton Thursday night. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at Highway 254 and Butler Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol identifying the men who died as 35-year-old Bradley Condit and 61-year-old Ronald Condit. Troopers say Bradley was driving when he failed to yield at the intersection and crashed into an oncoming truck. Investigators say both vehicles left the road and went into the median with the car landing on its passenger side.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Superior hit boiler milestone in December

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Superior Boiler has completed its 20,000th registered National Board boiler. “This is a major milestone in our company’s more than 100-year history,” said Superior’s President & CEO Doug Wright. “It’s a testament to the exceptional team members who have worked at Superior Boiler since the company was founded in 1917. The same principles exist today as then of delivering boilers with the highest-quality craftsmanship and providing exceptional customer service and support.”
HUTCHINSON, KS
ksal.com

Indoor Roller Skating to Return

Indoor roller skating has not been available in Salina since the Starlite Skate Center closed back in May of 2019 to make way for a car wash. But that’s about to change. Though it won’t be a full fledged roller skating rink, the District Eat and Play Salina will soon offer roller skating. A multi-purpose room at the family entertainment facility located in the Central Mall is being re-purposed to allow for skating events.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Salina Man Facing 4th DUI Charge

A Salina man who gave police a fake name during a traffic stop was taken into custody Wednesday morning for suspected DUI. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer working a school zone on West Republic noticed an SUV with an expired plate drive past and pulled him over.
SALINA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy