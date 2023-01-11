Read full article on original website
Affordable housing crisis in South Dakota might come to an end
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Senate Bill 41, introduced by state Republican Senator Casey Crabtree of Madison, could provide $150 million in funding for housing infrastructure in South Dakota; the money would support veteran housing, entry-level housing, and affordable housing. “In places like Rapid City, it’s particularly important because oftentimes...
Points of contention and opportunities for SD and 9 tribes to work more closely
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There are points of contention, but also opportunities for the State of South Dakota and the nine tribal nations inside its border to work more closely together. That was one of the takeaways from Crow Creek Sioux Tribal Chairman Peter Lengkeek, who gave the annual State of the Tribes address Thursday before a joint session of the South Dakota Legislature.
Gov. Noem proposes legislation that will aid growing pains in workforce
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced legislation that will recognize out-of-state licenses for nearly every profession. The prime sponsor of the legislation will be Sen. Jim Stalzer. He states, “A great deal of benefits come from growing our workforce and increasing the number of licensed professionals in our state.”
The South Dakota Secretary of Corrections says recruiting new correctional officers in Sioux Falls is improving, but retention is still an issue.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - That’s according to Sec. Kellie Wasco, who spoke to the House Judiciary Committee this morning (Friday). Over the past couple of years, Wasco says starting pay for correctional officers has increased from about $17 an hour to $23 an hour. She says 21 new...
Teacher shortage worsens in South Dakota due to politics, low pay and lack of respect
RAPID CITY, S.D. (SOUTH DAKOTA NEWSWATCH) - Concern over the future of the teaching profession in South Dakota has led to more aggressive efforts by education officials to train and inspire a new generation of classroom leaders, with particular emphasis on elementary school classrooms. The push comes as kindergarten through...
A warm start to the weekend
Suzie Cappa Art Center provides a space for artists to express themselves. Art is an expression or application of human creative skill and imagination and the Suzie Cappa Art Center has been providing a place for the disabled to express themselves through art. Black Hills makes New York Times list...
SD GOP leadership wants convention process significantly altered
PIERRE, S.D. - Major changes could be coming to the way that elections are ran and coordinated in South Dakota, particularly within the state’s Republican Party. A proposal by the South Dakota GOP’s Bylaw Committee would prevent the precinct people from voting at the state convention every four years, based on the argument that too many only want to vote at the convention, and are shirking on other responsibilities.
988 suicide and crisis hotline reaches over 2 million people
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than two million calls, texts, and chat messages have flowed into the 988 suicide and crisis hotline which was launched in July of 2022. Taking the place of the previous 1-800 national suicide prevention number, 988 is an easier number to remember when calling for help.
Unseasonably mild into the weekend.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see a cold, frosty morning this morning, but much warmer air builds in from the west later today. Incredible 50s for highs are expected today through much of the weekend. A storm system will move from the Rockies to the plains Martin Luther...
SD Secretary of State Monae Johnson wants “summer study” committee to look at election security
PIERRE, S.D. - From receptionist, to the state’s top election official, Monae Johnson has worked in and around the Secretary of State’s office for more than a decade. “I think it is an amazing perspective to have, because we have always had so many documents that come in daily,” Johnson said of her unique experience.
South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson looks ahead at legislative session, 2023
Johnson, 60, went from a political outsider to the state’s top election official in just a few months. Now, she says she is focused on trying to pass a post-election audit bill during her first few years in office. News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa.
Much warmer Friday and into the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear skies are expected overnight with temperatures in the 20s for many. Fog is possible once again out toward the Badlands and into central South Dakota. Plenty of sunshine is on tap for Friday with much warmer air settling in. Highs will be in...
Donors needed for emergency blood supply levels in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tori Robbins, Communications Manager for Vitalant says, “emergency shortages in the Black Hills are at a level we have not seen in a while”. Robbins came into the studio to discuss the blood shortages and exactly what the needs are for this area. “We are seeing levels at their lowest in a year. Type O blood, the most transfused, has reached its lowest level in 3 years and is being rationed to some hospitals to ensure the most critical needs are taken care of. Some elective surgeries or less critical may need to be postponed,“ says Robbins.
Wyoming inmate dead in prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wyoming inmate Philip Nelson Taylor died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Taylor was convicted of first-degree murder in Laramie County, Wyo., and was incarcerated at the Wyoming Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyo. Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
Black Hills makes New York Times list of places to visit in 2023. he New York Times this week listed ‘52 Places to Go’ all over the world in the new year for travelers. Coming in at number 51, our backyard, the Black Hills of South Dakota. Updated:...
Suzie Cappa Art Center provides a space for artists to express themselves. Art is an expression or application of human creative skill and imagination and the Suzie Cappa Art Center has been providing a place for the disabled to express themselves through art. Updated: 5 hours ago. Passed by the...
