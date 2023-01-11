RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tori Robbins, Communications Manager for Vitalant says, “emergency shortages in the Black Hills are at a level we have not seen in a while”. Robbins came into the studio to discuss the blood shortages and exactly what the needs are for this area. “We are seeing levels at their lowest in a year. Type O blood, the most transfused, has reached its lowest level in 3 years and is being rationed to some hospitals to ensure the most critical needs are taken care of. Some elective surgeries or less critical may need to be postponed,“ says Robbins.

