Harding County, SD

kotatv.com

Affordable housing crisis in South Dakota might come to an end

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Senate Bill 41, introduced by state Republican Senator Casey Crabtree of Madison, could provide $150 million in funding for housing infrastructure in South Dakota; the money would support veteran housing, entry-level housing, and affordable housing. “In places like Rapid City, it’s particularly important because oftentimes...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

Points of contention and opportunities for SD and 9 tribes to work more closely

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There are points of contention, but also opportunities for the State of South Dakota and the nine tribal nations inside its border to work more closely together. That was one of the takeaways from Crow Creek Sioux Tribal Chairman Peter Lengkeek, who gave the annual State of the Tribes address Thursday before a joint session of the South Dakota Legislature.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

Gov. Noem proposes legislation that will aid growing pains in workforce

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced legislation that will recognize out-of-state licenses for nearly every profession. The prime sponsor of the legislation will be Sen. Jim Stalzer. He states, “A great deal of benefits come from growing our workforce and increasing the number of licensed professionals in our state.”
ARIZONA STATE
kotatv.com

A warm start to the weekend

Suzie Cappa Art Center provides a space for artists to express themselves. Art is an expression or application of human creative skill and imagination and the Suzie Cappa Art Center has been providing a place for the disabled to express themselves through art.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

SD GOP leadership wants convention process significantly altered

PIERRE, S.D. - Major changes could be coming to the way that elections are ran and coordinated in South Dakota, particularly within the state’s Republican Party. A proposal by the South Dakota GOP’s Bylaw Committee would prevent the precinct people from voting at the state convention every four years, based on the argument that too many only want to vote at the convention, and are shirking on other responsibilities.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

988 suicide and crisis hotline reaches over 2 million people

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than two million calls, texts, and chat messages have flowed into the 988 suicide and crisis hotline which was launched in July of 2022. Taking the place of the previous 1-800 national suicide prevention number, 988 is an easier number to remember when calling for help.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

Unseasonably mild into the weekend.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see a cold, frosty morning this morning, but much warmer air builds in from the west later today. Incredible 50s for highs are expected today through much of the weekend. A storm system will move from the Rockies to the plains
WYOMING STATE
kotatv.com

Much warmer Friday and into the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear skies are expected overnight with temperatures in the 20s for many. Fog is possible once again out toward the Badlands and into central South Dakota. Plenty of sunshine is on tap for Friday with much warmer air settling in. Highs will be in
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

Donors needed for emergency blood supply levels in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tori Robbins, Communications Manager for Vitalant says, “emergency shortages in the Black Hills are at a level we have not seen in a while”. Robbins came into the studio to discuss the blood shortages and exactly what the needs are for this area. “We are seeing levels at their lowest in a year. Type O blood, the most transfused, has reached its lowest level in 3 years and is being rationed to some hospitals to ensure the most critical needs are taken care of. Some elective surgeries or less critical may need to be postponed,“ says Robbins.
ARIZONA STATE
kotatv.com

Wyoming inmate dead in prison

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wyoming inmate Philip Nelson Taylor died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Taylor was convicted of first-degree murder in Laramie County, Wyo., and was incarcerated at the Wyoming Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyo. Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
TORRINGTON, WY
kotatv.com

Black Hills makes New York Times list of places to visit in 2023

Suzie Cappa Art Center provides a space for artists to express themselves. Art is an expression or application of human creative skill and imagination and the Suzie Cappa Art Center has been providing a place for the disabled to express themselves through art.

