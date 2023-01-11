Read full article on original website
Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore. Republican Sen. Keith Regier is proposing asking Congress to study alternatives to reservations. The measure, submitted this week and riddled with racial stereotypes, is unlikely to pass and would have no practical effect if it did. But it’s causing tensions to surface at the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature that kicked off this week.
Montana Republican Looks to Change Indian Reservation System
A two-page resolution claims Indian reservations were "created in a different time and place and under circumstances that no longer exist."
Montana, just say when …
I guess the question is really simple: Montana, have we had enough? Have we had enough of a viral speech by Matt Rosendale, one of our state’s only two representatives in the House, who gave what many characterize as an unhinged-yet-viral speech about the House’s longstanding rules being some kind of conspiracy? Imagine how ridiculous […] The post Montana, just say when … appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The Biggest Private Landowner in all of South Dakota
Have you ever wondered who is the largest private landowner in the Mount Rushmore State? According to a recent study, it's someone you've probably heard of. Just how much land is it? Around 142,000 acres. Not only is this person the largest private landowner in South Dakota, but they also...
A cowboy who won the lottery just sold a sprawling 50,000-acre South Dakota ranch for over $37 million
Buying the Bismarck Trail Ranch in 2009 was a dream come true for Neal Wanless. Now, he's offloaded the property for a record-breaking $37.5 million.
A Real Montana Cowboy Gives “Yellowstone” An Honest Review
Trinity Vandenacre, is this guy's actual name. I did not make that up. In the video that you can watch below, he explains what the TV show Yellowstone gets right, and gets wrong about ranchers and ranch life out West. Let me jump in here right away and point out...
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Yellowstone’s “Train Station” Is Based On A Real Place In Idaho Called The “Zone Of Death”
If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, then you know about the train station. You know, whenever a ranch hand gets fed up with the ranch and say they’re leaving, Rip, Lloyd, Kayce, or whoever will voluntarily take them to the “train station,” where ultimately they end up killing them and toss ’em over the side of a mountain, never to be seen again.
Park Ranger Describes Supernatural Activity Deep in the Grand Tetons of Wyoming
We all love stories like this, right? It's a real "whodunit" situation when you look at the evidence of what this park ranger really experienced. There are plenty of explanations that we could come up with, but we weren't in his ranger boots, so it's a little more difficult to make that call on our end.
knpr
The federal government is poised to lease swaths of Mountain West land for oil and gas in 2023
The federal government could lease hundreds of thousands of acres in the Mountain West for oil and gas development this year. The Bureau of Land Management announced proposals in Utah, Wyoming, Nevada and New Mexico this past fall. In total, hundreds of parcels adding up to more than 450,000 acres could be leased to drillers.
Yes, Gray Wolves Used to Roam Missouri and May Again Soon
I find wolves fascinating and every now and then I'll hear a report of one seen in the backcountry of Missouri. It's not common, but I've learned the Show Me State used to be a natural habitat for these wolves and may be again soon. I first saw an article...
President Biden signs bill transferring 1,200 acres back to Karuk Tribe
President Joe Biden signed a bill Friday transferring 1,200 acres across Siskiyou and Humboldt counties near the Oregon border in California back to the Karuk Tribe. The land had previous been under the management of the U.S. Forest Service. Karuk Tribal Chair Russell “Buster” Attebery said the land includes a...
KFYR-TV
Senator Jon Tester holds hearings on upcoming Farm Bill in Eastern Montana
PLENTYWOOD, M.T. (KUMV) - The United States Farm Bill is up for renewal this year. Legislators across the country are meeting with producers for public input. Everything from crop insurance, conservation efforts and support for producers stems from the Federal Farm Bill, which expires later this fall. “The Farm Bills...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Montana (-70°F!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Montana (-70°F!) Of all the states known for being cold, Montana is usually on most people’s top-5 list. This magnificently beautiful state has sweeping landscapes and rare wildlife, but they also have some of the most severe weather anywhere in the United States. Today, we are going to take a look at the coldest place in Montana, plus learn about some of the other regions in the state and how Montana wildlife handles the freezing cold. Let’s get started!
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in North Dakota
North Dakota has some surprisingly large lakes including some of the largest man-made reservoirs in the country. Lake Sakakawea is a 360,000 acre lake in North Dakota that was built on the Missouri River with the Garrison Dam. Lake Oahe spreads across North Dakota and South Dakota, starting at the Oahe Dam and expands northward to Bismarck, ND. Devil’s Lake is the largest natural lake in North Dakota and covers 4,435-acres. But are these bigger lakes also the deepest lakes? What kind of fish love deep water lakes? How is the fishing in North Dakota’s deepest lake? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in North Dakota!
Endangered Mexican wolf treks further north in New Mexico
An endangered Mexican gray wolf has roamed beyond the species’ recovery area into the more northern reaches of New Mexico, reigniting a debate over whether the predators should be confined to a certain stretch of the southwestern U.S. as wildlife managers work to boost the population.The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Tuesday that members of the recovery team have been tracking the lone female wolf and have notified ranchers in the area, although they say it’s not a threat to human health or public safety. Wolf-livestock conflicts have been a major challenge of the reintroduction program over the...
A National Tantrum at a National Park
The first time I saw Yellowstone National Park, that otherworldly American place, I was in the mood to celebrate. My husband and I had just had our 1-and-a-half-year-old twins baptized on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in Montana, where he’s from, and decided to drive the five hours to Yellowstone. It was a happy end to a trying first year as new parents to premature and sometimes sickly twins. We bathed the kids in the cabin sink, ate cheap meals of cereal and sandwiches, and pushed the double stroller along the easiest trails. The land flashed with sublime light, even if the human history of the park’s formation—the expulsion of Indigenous peoples and poor white trappers to make way for environmental conservation and commercial tourism—cast flickering shadows. Those days stand out in technicolor in my memory: our toddling daughters in their watermelon-pink and tangerine-orange short sets, the blue pools and hot rainbow-hued mists, the green-winged hummingbirds so small that we at first mistook them for insects, the bison in their rugged coats.
No Good! Driver Gets Rare Corvette Stuck in Montana Snow
A picture of a rare high-end corvette stuck in the snow in Montana has been making the rounds online. Here's what you need to know about it. Sometimes you witness something that makes you think "What the heck is going on?" That was the case when I stumbled upon a picture of a new C8 Corvette stranded along a roadway somewhere in Montana.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Little Rock, Arkansas to Yellowstone National Park
This road trip cuts through the Midwest with incredible landmarks on the way – from mountainous Denver and Grand Teton National Park to Kansas City and the carved rock face of Mount Rushmore. You'll end up at Yellowstone National Park, where you can indulge in the hot springs, mud pots and hydrothermal features offered by this famous outdoor paradise.
'Honest, hardworking, humble': Yellowstone National Park's lead wolf biologist retires after 28 years
Doug Smith was hired to reintroduce gray wolves to Yellowstone National Park in the early 1990s. In the years that followed, his team radio collared 41 wolves, acclimated them to the environment, then released them onto the vast landscape of the world’s first national park. At the time of the reintroduction, Smith and his colleagues weren’t certain that wolves would become part of the fabric of the park. But the project turned out to be a resounding success. Wolves spread out, reproduced, formed packs and...
