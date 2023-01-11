Read full article on original website
This Florida County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
While the quality of life has been on the rise in America, it's taken a downturn in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic, rampant drug use, and unintentional injuries are huge contributing factors, according to experts. Depending on where you live, other factors can malign your well-being, including health care, housing, and access to clean water and air.
One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
4 North Carolina Cities Among The Most Miserable Cities In America
Depending on where you live, your environment can impact your mood and well-being, both positively and negatively. Someone living in a sunny beach town with access to plenty of food and health care will have drastically different experiences than someone living in a crime-heavy city with little to no access to the same programs.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Arizona
Each state has their own charming little towns that don't get the recognition that they deserve. Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each city. The website states, "We scoured online reviews and rankings to uncover desirable destinations that don't typically get extensive national attention, yet offer tremendous value to visitors and locals alike. Our selections took into account towns with a range of attractive offerings, including cultural attractions, outdoor activities, great dining and shopping options, low cost of living, and high quality of life, among other factors."
3 Tennessee Cities Among The Most Miserable Cities In America
Depending on where you live, your environment can impact your mood and well-being, both positively and negatively. Someone living in a sunny beach town with access to plenty of food and health care will have drastically different experiences than someone living in a crime-heavy city with little to no access to the same programs.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Florida
Every U.S. state has a premier destination or city, but they also have plenty of hidden gems that are either overlooked or don't get the reputation it deserves. Sometimes, it works out to its benefit. That means fewer crowds and more time to check out all it has to offer.
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
A restaurant in Louisiana is earning praise for being one of the best steakhouses in the country. Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in the Pelican State managed to make the cut. According to the site:. "... Whether you're looking...
Fetterman Hires 20 for Washington, State Offices
(Washington, DC) -- U.S. Senator John Fetterman has hired nearly 20 staff members for his Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania offices. He'd announced earlier that Adam Jentleson would be his chief of staff, Joe Pierce would be state director and Tre Easton would be legislative director. The new senator's employees in Pennsylvania will include Emilee Joseph, his new deputy state director and Christina Kauffman, who is the central Pennsylvania regional director. New State Press Secretary Nick Gavio had been part of Fetterman's Senate campaign.
Nebraska drivers have new license plate option for the new year
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraskans have a new license plate option for the new year. The new specialty plate will raise funds to support educational programs by History Nebraska. The new plate, designed in likeness of the Good Life highway signs, is now available through the Department of Motor Vehicles. “The Good Life signs we see on the highways have been a part of our history since the early 1970s,” says Chris Goforth, Marketing Manager for History Nebraska. “Now, people can showcase the good life everywhere they go while supporting educational programs at our museums and virtual programs across the state.”
Governor Kim Reynolds Signs Executive Order
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds signs an executive order, starting a moratorium on administrative rulemaking and a comprehensive review into the state's code. Reynolds says she wants to simplify the Iowa Administrative Code, which has more than 20-thousand pages and nearly 200-thousand restrictive terms.
Florida man charged in teen "sextortion" case
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - A 21-year-old Florida man is facing federal charges for allegedly getting a 13-year-old Clinton County girl to send him sexually explicit material. Prosecutors say Brandon Le met the girl on social media. Le made his first federal court appearance in Grand Rapids yesterday.
Police Have Released New Details On The Idaho College Murders?!
Police are releasing new details about the suspect and the events that occurred at the Idaho college murders! They explain that they were able to link DNA from the scene and trash thrown in the neighbor's trash can to the suspect! Watch the video above for more details!
Nebraska Prison Employee Arrested
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an employee faces criminal charges. Corrections says the Nebraska State Patrol arrested 57-year old Kelly Surrounded at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. The department says Surrounded is accused of providing use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person, violating state statute. Surrounded...
KCSO: Woman, 64, reported missing from Oshtemo Township home
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Sheriff's deputies in Kalamazoo County say they're looking for a woman who has been reported missing in the Oshtemo Township area. Kathy Prevatte, 64, was last heard from Tuesday night. Investigators believe she walked away from her home. She was wearing a black coat, black shoes...
