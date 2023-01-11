(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraskans have a new license plate option for the new year. The new specialty plate will raise funds to support educational programs by History Nebraska. The new plate, designed in likeness of the Good Life highway signs, is now available through the Department of Motor Vehicles. “The Good Life signs we see on the highways have been a part of our history since the early 1970s,” says Chris Goforth, Marketing Manager for History Nebraska. “Now, people can showcase the good life everywhere they go while supporting educational programs at our museums and virtual programs across the state.”

