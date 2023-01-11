ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Southern Minnesota News

Driver suffers medical event, crashes into Mayo Clinic building

Police say a driver suffered a medical event Thursday and ran into a building at Mayo Clinic Mankato. A Mankato Department of Public Safety spokesman said police responded to 1025 Marsh St 3:55 p.m. for an accident, where they found a single vehicle had driven into the Speciality Clinic on the north side of the complex.
MANKATO, MN
KROC News

Waseca Travel Agent Sent to Federal Prison For Fraud

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Waseca man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for defrauding fellow travel agents. 46-year-old Matthew Schumacher earlier entered a guilty plea to one count of wire fraud for misappropriating commission payments meant for other travel agents. According to federal court documents, Schumacher was the owner of Travel Troops LLC and was accused of keeping commission payments sent to his business by travel suppliers for distribution to the independent travel agents who had actually booked the travel for their customers.
WASECA, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Snow removal sparks alleged death threat in North Mankato

A man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to kill a person for removing snow from a parking lot. Colton T. Lang, 28, is currently in custody in Nicollet County and awaits charges in the incident. North Mankato police responded at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday to a report of the...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KELOLAND TV

14-year-old arrested after school threat in Windom

WINDOM, Minn (KELO) — A teenager was arrested following an incident at a southwest Minnesota school earlier this week. According to the Windom Police, the department learned from the Windom Area School that there was a possible threat to the building just before 2:30 p.m. Monday. During the investigation,...
WINDOM, MN
KEYC

Highway 14 construction continues in winter months

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota winter hasn’t stopped MNDoT from making progress on the multiyear Highway 14 project. Just yesterday, MNDoT was setting beams on the two bridges north of Courtland. They say the weather has impacted the project, yet they are still on schedule and in good shape.
COURTLAND, MN
steeledodgenews.com

Owatonna mom’s daycare focuses on nature

Owatonna childcare provider Christy Hanson believes children can learn a lot by simply spending time in the great outdoors. After 20 years in the business–“I started when my son was born,” Hanson said–she closed Creative Adventures Child Care & Preschool last August to care for her parents, who both had serious health problems.
OWATONNA, MN
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: Snowmobile crash seriously injures Owatonna man

A snowmobile crash in rural Steele County has seriously injured an Owatonna man. The crash involved a single snowmobile on a trail along the 11000 block of 42nd Avenue SW in Berlin Township near Hope, according to the Steele County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Saturday.
OWATONNA, MN
KEYC

The next chapter for Lamplighter

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Last year, a fire in New Ulm left the future of a popular restaurant, the Lamplighter, in doubt. Owners of the Lamplighter have now decided to sell and start over across the street. The 209 Pub and Grill is where the spirit of the Lamplighter lives on.
NEW ULM, MN
kduz.com

One Injured in Winthrop Crash

A North Mankato man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Winthrop this morning (Wednesday). The State Patrol says 57-year-old Troy Schull was taken to Arlington Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says he was driving east on Highway 19. A semi-tractor, driven by 58-year-old Timothy Fabian...
WINTHROP, MN
KEYC

Lockdown at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A school day in Janesville ended with a police presence and a lockdown. Police said threats came from threatening images students were air-dropping to each other. We will update with more information once it’s available.
JANESVILLE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 from Springfield injured in crash near Darfur

Two people from Springfield were injured in a rollover crash on Highway 30 near Darfur, in Watonwan County Thursday evening. The state patrol says the SUV was westbound when it left the roadway, went into the ditch, and rolled, shortly before 8 p.m. The driver, Maribel Lopez, 18, and her...
SPRINGFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

"You can't help but love Mo": Celebrating the life of Mo Hassanzadeh

MINNEAPOLIS -- The WCCO family is keeping one of our colleagues in our thoughts and hearts. Anchor and reporter Erin Hassanzadeh is spending time with her family as she mourns the sudden loss of her father.There's a table saved at TJ's of Edina--the best seat in the house--a spot for the diner's leader, a beloved friend, father and husband--Mo Hassanzadeh."Not too often would we come in and he wasn't there," said John Gallagher, a customer. "He'll be missed."At 18 years old Mo left his home country of Iran and came to the U.S. to study engineering. He made Minnesota home when...
EDINA, MN
knuj.net

LOCKDOWN AT J-W-P

The school day at Janesville Waldorf Pemberton ended with a lockdown. Police were called after alleged threats that came from threatening images students were air-dropping to each other. No other details are available at this time.
JANESVILLE, MN

